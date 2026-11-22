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The Hip Hop Nutcracker remixed a historic, iconic dance with one of the most prevalent contemporary artforms to make a production completely in a league of its own.

Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, the show was exactly as advertised: Writer and Co-Creator Mike Fitelson used the backbone of the original musical score from Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece and modernized the beats and plotline to align with the sound and culture of hip hop from the 1980s to today.

The production was pulled off by a dozen well-rounded, high-energy dancers while DJ Boo kept the music spinning, violinist Marissa Licata’s tunes threaded the music and dance together, and MC Da Brat prepped the crowd for the rest of the show.

Da Brat, the first solo female rapper to go platinum, deserved a better introduction than the clumsy start of the show. Sound problems created feedback and cut her mic mid-song, and her energy became exasperated when she tried to win back the audience’s enthusiasm. The crowd never seemed to meet her desired hype, but she persevered with her booming voice and energetic intro.

The forms of ballet and hip hop could at first seem mismatched, however there was real art made from The Hip Hop Nutcracker’s inventive interpretation of the source material. A pirouette in the original was easily translated into a headspin, quite literally turning the genre on its head. The plot changes were also intelligent and more riveting than the original, as the dream sequence of the second act was replaced by a more narrative flashback to the peak of the 80s dance scene. The skilled dancers and cohesive music were a pivotal part of the fusion.

In refreshing opposition to the uniformity of ballet, each dancer took on a distinct style and personality in their routine to convey a fuller story. Akari Morimoto as Mom used her prowess in locking and waacking to portray a fun-loving, strong-willed character who balanced her partner Iron Brian’s Dad character used a more classic and grounded hip hop, krump, and popping. This contrast made their duets more striking as one could see how they opposed and also complimented each other. As a more classic pairing, Douglas “Trunkz” Peña as The Nutcracker and Jazmyn Thomas as Maria Clara had swoon-worthy chemistry. They brought out a hidden, romantic versatility to the genre of hip hop in their duets.

The constant yet whimsical thread of the piece was De’Leah Coleman as Drosselmeyer, whose animated, cheeky, bouncy style played across the stage and ushered all the dancers into their places. There were some gimmicks that overturned some of the whimsy, however. Ensemble member Baptista Kawa was the king of backflips, but that crown was used and abused until it lost its charm.

In place of a traditional final bow of a ballet, Da Brat and the cast emerged for a dance battle-esque outro where each dancer could give a brief, unique solo, giving each dancer the spotlight for a final time.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is still touring the country until January 3, so there’s plenty of time to catch the flurry of beats and remix your holiday traditions.

Duration: 2 hours with 20-minute intermission

Photo Credit: Timothy Norris





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