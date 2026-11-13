My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Review: THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DIETY at NextStop Theatre
This production runs now through November 29th
L to R: John (Jack) Elmendorf, Tyler T Lang, Oscar Salvador, Jr. & Jesse Sondheimer, DJ Corey Photography
Professional wrestling is a theatrical art form that thrives on spectacle, exaggeration, and vibrant characters that move the story forward. But who gets to write these stories, and what happens when the characters begin to reinforce the stereotypes present in our culture? The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity at NextStop Theatre grapples with these questions with both bombast and heart.
The show centers around Oscar Salvador, Jr.’s confident, endearing, and cynically funny portrayal of Macedonio “The Mace” Guerra. Macedonio is a “jobber”—a skilled wrestler whose role is to lose matches with flair in order to make his opponent look good. He particularly resents the illustrious, vain, and unskilled icon Chad Deity (Tyler “T” Lang). Lang leans into the absurdity of Chad Deity, effectively embodying the emptiness of the fame Macedonio longs for.
Despite Macedonio’s love for the art of professional wrestling, he grows tired of the stereotyped roles imposed upon him by his boss, Everett K. Olson (John (Jack) Elmendorf). Like Lang, Elmendorf understands his role as the crass, opportunistic, and sickeningly funny representation of the system Macedonio resents. Seeking to advance his career, Macedonio recruits the fast-talking Vigneshwar “VP” Paduar (Vaibhav Taparia) to join him at THE Wrestling. Taparia brings a complementary energy to the production that works well alongside Salvador’s portrayal. Unfortunately, Macedonio’s inclusion of VP unintentionally amplifies the stereotypes woven into their storylines, further complicating his own struggle against being typecast.
It is Macedonio’s complicity in the very pro-wrestling system he resents that makes the production so compelling. In attempting to advance his career, he finds himself participating in the same overplayed and harmful storytelling that has long limited his own opportunities, now imposing those same stereotypes on his friend, VP. Ultimately, Macedonio’s experience demonstrates that having a voice in the room does not necessarily mean having control over the story being told. NextStop Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director Heather Lanza has assembled a cast and production team capable of navigating questions of race and identity in this Pulitzer Prize finalist while retaining the inherent excess of professional wrestling.
The production's visual and physical elements further reinforce these themes. Grisele Gonzalez’s scenic design features a metallic 2000s-style backdrop and an integrated screen that help establish the relationship between performance and manufactured storytelling. Imari “MARS” Pyles’ costume design is equally important, embracing the over-the-top nature of professional wrestling while distinguishing the wrestlers’ exaggerated personas from their actual identities. Fight choreographers Tim German and Joey Ibanez also deserve special recognition for capturing the theatricality of wrestling while maintaining the illusion of genuine combat.
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is delightfully loud and brash, but its greatest strength is its willingness to look beyond the spectacle and interrogate the stories we tell about race, identity, and belonging. More than anything, NextStop Theatre’s production demonstrates how easily entertainment can reinforce the very cultural attitudes we often overlook. The DMV is fortunate to have this show.
The production runs through November 29, and this dramatic comedy is worth seeing.
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