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If you were forced to leave the place you’ve always called home, never to return, how would you sustain it in your memory? Only so much can be conveyed through a photo. Our memories gradually dull as time inevitably rolls on. But sense-invoked recollection conjures heightened emotional responses extending well beyond recent memory. This subconscious process is harnessed in My English Persian Kitchen at Mosaic Theater Company to tell a poignant, aromatic story of an Iranian woman’s pursuit of acceptance in a new home. The sumptuous fragrance of live cooking of traditional Persian ash-e-reshteh heightens this already impactful one-woman show.

My English Persian Kitchen premiered to critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024, where it was produced in partnership with London’s Soho Theatre, to which it transferred shortly after. Now debuting in North America, this one-woman experience is a fourth-wall-breaking depiction of the duality of memory wrapped inside a cozy cooking show. Its residency in Washington, D.C. is sure to be one to take a bite out of.

The events in the play are inspired by the true story of cookbook author and food writer Atoosa Sepehr, who fled the only home she’d ever known in Iran after her abusive husband threatened to block her passport if she left him. This sobering reality reflects the devastating experience of so many around the world in a singular 90-minute story. However, the audience isn’t automatically apprised of this fact as writer Hannah Khalil slowly drips portions of trauma into carefully concocted breaks in on-stage food preparations.

Now living in London (and later Belfast), the woman takes audiences along with her preparations of the traditional Persian dish, ash-e-reshteh – impressively prepped and cooked all on stage. In adjusting to a new environment and deeply missing the one she can’t return to, she is soothed by her mother’s recipes and the aromas that take her back to Iran. And yet, the cuisine invites unwelcome memories during preparations, allowing the audience insight into the woman’s past via dramatically staccato shifts from one food-infused world to that of the past. This impressive framing device contextualizes its own importance to the larger picture.

Staged in this iteration in association with Solas Nua and Mosaic Theater Company, director Chris White’s blocking is somehow able to broaden the walls of the woman’s low-lit intimate kitchen (Set Design by Pip Terry) to tell her story within the confined space. Another transportive tool, food (and the whiffs that follow it), creates a connection point with the audience. At the on-stage helm, Dina Soltan crafts a welcoming presence, inviting the audience into her home through a connective groundedness. Her natural cadence allows for impressively immediate transitions that shock the system entirely when in tandem with brilliant lighting shifts (Lighting Design by Marty Langthorne) and haunting audio clips.

My English Persian Kitchen shapes its story around the universal language of food. Whether a deeply emotional recount or quite literally chopping an onion, every inch of this story is rooted in reality. Leaving a place you once called home is never easy. Preserving bright spots in the face of trauma experienced there is even harder. But what awaits on the other side is a new home, all your own, that perhaps smells like ash-e-reshteh.

Running Time: Approximately 90 minutes with no intermission

Contains references to sexual and/or domestic violence. The show contains live cooking on stage / food offered to audience at the end.

My English Persian Kitchen was extended by popular demand until December 13, 2026. Presented in collaboration by Mosaic Theater Company and Solas Nua, performances are held at Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20002.

Photo by Chris Banks.

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