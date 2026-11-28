NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

“Hell’s Kitchen”, superstar singer and composer Alicia Keys’s homage to her Manhattan roots, is now making its first national tour. This is without a doubt an explosive, energetic vocal and visual experience that has to be sorted out to be fully appreciated. Or not. One could just enjoy the impressive songbook of Keys’ soulful and empathetic hits—whether you are familiar with them or not—and just take in the spectacle.

This “Jukebox” type musical—so called because preset songs are inserted into the show--and I liken it to the handle of the jukebox taking a 45 and places it on the turntable--has a clunky storyline wrapped in some slick packaging. Its recent Broadway run surprisingly gained 13 award nominations and 3 wins. He said snarkily. (I grade lower on preset song lists.) And they are harder to incorporate into the musical plotline, though thoughtfully, several original songs were added (“Kaleidoscope”). The song list came from several albums, making for a mixed emotional vibe. Songs like “Girl on Fire” and “Empire State of Mind” had the gravitas to be big numbers, but others were forced into situations that ill fit.

While the show is very loosely based on Keys’ childhood in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan, just off of Times Square, the storytelling is didactic and doesn’t give the gritty feel needed for the locale. Needed a little more of “Rent” and got a lot of “Hamilton,” full of lights, costume explosions and soaring lyrics. Enjoyable, but unexpected. Each scene seemed like a self-contained production number.

This semi biographical musical follows Ali (an energetic and likeable Myia Ann Butler, in her Broadway debut), who lives in tenant housing that features subsidized living quarters for artists. As she was describing the residents, I would have liked to have gotten to know some of them. But Ali wants to be on the street with the urban street players. The early on dynamic which fuels the show is the relationship with her harried, watchful mother Jersey (Emily Kristen Morris). This continues to be hammered on through to the end of the show, especially as an aimless Ali relentlessly pursues a young man named Knuck, (the impressive Jon Avery Worrell) who doesn’t know she’s only 17. Mama ain’t happy. And it continues as a sticking point with mother and daughter with no satisfying emotional resolution.

In the middle of Ali’s teen angst comes her father, who is also a musician. Desmond Sean Ellington is drop in dad Davis, who is charming and smarmy at the same time. His duet with Ali on “If I Ain’t Got You,” under the guise that Davis wrote the song for her is heartfelt, felt a bit misplaced. His vocal key changes to the upper range was quite impressive in a teasing falsetto, even as he played into an absent dad stereotype.

Vocal talent for the show was definitely not lacking. Butler was strong and consistent in her low soprano, handling myriad lyrical changes and was comfortable carrying a major role at such a young age. Morris had a fill-the-theatre belt, even if not a great fit for Keys’ general song style.

And finally, in the midst of her teen “trials” Ali stumbles onto Miss Liza Jane, (veteran stage presence Roz White) a resident piano player and teacher, in the most satisfying storyline in the show and the one I wished was explored further. Her tough, no-nonsense wisdom opens the world of music to Ali. In one scene, Miss Liza Jane explains to Ali that she comes from a long line of Black female pianists, and how it’s important to honor that legacy. Along with a visual of semi-known black female artists, it is a touching moment worthy of Alicia Keys insertion. White brings impressive gravitas and presence to the part, investing a stock teacher-student relationship with genuine emotion.

Dede Ayite’s colorful costumes have both an urban and a hip hop feel, with a lot of glitter and angled cuts. Michael Greif is a talented experienced director, but this seemed too packaged, and even with some wow choreography by Camille A. Brown that popped onstage, it had trouble blending the action with the scene. The plot flits frequently between the story lines, never grounding us in specific moments or characters. I enjoyed hearing Keys’s big hits, but then had to find myself a plot to follow. Ultimately, I wished for “Hell’s Kitchen” to have the energy and vigor of the city that never sleeps, warts and all. Devoted Alicia Keys fans will still want to be here--but you’ll have to be in it for the songs, not the story.

“Hell’s Kitchen” is at the DC National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 2000 from Nov. 24 to Dec. 6, 2026 and continuing its tour. For more information on upcoming National Theatre events, call (202) 628-6161 or Online.

Free newsletter Get Washington, DC theater news every week Openings, reviews and casting from Washington, DC, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 18% 2 St. Mark's Players 15% 3 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11% 4 Prince William Little Theatre 9% 5 Reston Community Players 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 51% 2 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 49% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone