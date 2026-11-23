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Max Posner's Hanukkah Spectacular is neither spectacular nor particularly concerned with Hanukkah. But its world première production is being spectacularly acted by a quintet of fine actors. The play opens at a table read: playwright Eli Golub (Ben Edelman) has scored an experienced director and two actors to get his latest script onto its feet. This behind the scenes glance at the workshop portion of play production gives an audience a very sweet look at the “making of” portion of theatre. But the director of the workshop, Daniel Simon (Peter Friedman) and his actors, Nate Stone (Ethan Miller) and Becca Blau (Laura Heisler), quickly voice some of their questions about Eli's text. They can't figure out whether the play they're reading is about the Maccabees in the Hanukkah story, an allegory reflecting today's Israeli-Palestinian conflict, or an analogy to the Holocaust.

As Hanukkah Spectacular's writer Posner lurches the story of the four theatre people forward, he seems to turn his own script into a therapeutic and metaphoric explication of Eli's autobiographical play. Before Act I ends, an audience member has no clear choice as to which story strand s/he is meant to follow. And the evolving relationship between actors Nate and Becca adds yet another strand to the increasingly convoluted and cloudy plot. When Act II starts, Daniel arrives for a work session around the table already weary from having seen “a play that is probably still going on somewhere.” Alas, that describes Posner's play Hanukkah Spectacular itself, and Daniel does not mean it as praise.

Edelman's portrayal of the rumpled and exacting playwright has more of a beginning-middle-end than Posner's play. Edelman fully grasps Eli's simultaneously introverted and passive-aggressive demeanor as well as his drive to make his play strong. Eli's mood swings and emotional outbursts give Edelman plenty of ways to track the development of his character from a self-serving noodge to a deeply sympathetic, extremely troubled man. Likewise, Heisler's Becca masterfully taps into the range of a person who can play range onstage. Friedman's director, Daniel, guides the troupe with a wise and kind firmness which definitely provides the best matrix for Eli's script. Posner and Friedman have created a Picard-esque character, and Friedman's performance really helps to steady the ship. Miller and Ben Beckley (who plays, via Zoom, a possible producer for Eli's play) are also great to watch. Posner's director, David Cromer, cannot do anything about the inherent confusions inside Posner's play. Even if he had partitioned some of the overlapping dialogue which rises during moments of tension occurring during the table read, lines the audience never really hears could not untie the plot's knots. Despite the story strands that never make sense and thanks to the actors, Hanukkah Spectacular is well-assembled theatre.

Scenic Designer's Misha Kachman's clouds, always visible through the room's upper floor window, are particularly lovely as are the effects on those clouds by Jesse Belsky's lighting. However, the apparent rooms Kachman has designed for the storey above the room where the table reading takes place are as inexplicable as the plot. Whether these un-used spaces are within Posner's stage directions or from Cromer's imagination, questions about them are never answered by Hanukkah Spectacular: why is there a plastic covered chaise longue above right? what is that room above left with walls made of scrim and a red figure within?

Hanukkah Spectacular contains strong language and references to suicide in both the play and the play within the play. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts dial or text 988 or go on-line to https://988lifeline.org. Suicide, writes Posner (having Peter Friedman's Daniel quote directly from the Samaritans training manual and presumably from its US equivalent), is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Hanukkah Spectacular is for mature audiences; it runs 2 hours and 25 minutes, including intermission, through December 13 at Woolly Mammoth, 641 D St. NW, a short walk from the 7th street exit of Metro's Gallery Place.

(Photo by Woolly Mammoth)

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