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Here is something to think about. The holiday season is actually one of the few times in life where things are consistent year after year. Theatrical attractions are no exception to this rule. Ford’s Theatre’s A Christmas Carol and Washington Ballet’s Nutcracker are just two examples of holiday fare that keep audiences coming back time and time again. Adventure Theatre MTC for the second year in a row is giving audiences another chance to see their hopefully yearly spectacular production of Frosty The Snow Man and I’m here to tell you that this show definitely needs to be on your holiday viewing list for years to come.

I reviewed this show last year and was totally knocked out by the energy and high end production values. That should come as no surprise because Adventure Theatre MTC presents this kind of theatre all year long. What I wasn’t totally sure of is if the second year edition would match its inaugural version. I can honestly say that without question it has.

In the quaint town of Evergreen Falls Officer Bump (Dylan Toms) is trying to keep order. He doesn’t have much to do and hasn’t had anything exciting happen to him in many years. He also doesn’t see anything good about the snow. That is until Joey, Charley, Mary Ann, and Geraldine (Jordan Brown, Bryan Stopek, Sasha Rosenbaum, and Irene Hamilton) start their shenanigans with the snowman bought to life through the magic of an old silk hat named Frosty (Christian Montgomery). The story is seen through the eyes of local business owner Mrs. Armbruster (Jordan Leah Embrack).

Danny Tippett’s direction once again keeps the audience engaged with high energy chases and spectacular musical numbers. Holiday favorites such as “Winter Wonderland” and “Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow) are mixed with new songs written for this production by Kenny Neal who also serves as the production’s sound designer and musical arranger.

The cast of Adventure Theatre MTC's production of Frosty The Snow Man.

Photo by Cameron Whitman.

Christian Montgomery, Dylan Toms, Irene Hamilton and Jordan Brown are all returning from last year’s production, and they look like they are still having as much fun as ever. New this year are Bryan Stopek, Sasha Rosenbaum, and Jordan Leah Embrack and they all match the show’s vets in performance quality and energy. Between the chase sequences and dance numbers, everyone is definitely getting a workout.

Dom Ocampo’s set, Lynn Joslin’s lighting and Paris Francesca’s costumes all make a triumphant return to create the world of Evergreen Falls once again.

Let us also not forget that Musical Director Elisa Rosman’s work is once again another reason why she should be working in every theatre around town. It’s that good!

Aside from the songs, great cast, stellar production elements, this show has an added bonus of running about 35 minutes in length so it’s the perfect way to take a break from the crowds at the mall or your Amazon app.

Help make Frosty the Snow Man a yearly tradition at Adventure Theatre MTC by attending and then letting everyone know how fantastic this show is. There is something for everyone and overall fun and holiday cheer for the whole family.

Thumpity thump thump, thumpity thump thump, JUST GO!!!!

Running time: 35 minutes with no intermission.

Frosty The Snow Man runs through January 3rd, 2027, at Adventure Theatre MTC which is located in Glen Echo Park at 7300 Macarthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD.



Lead photo credit: The cast of Adventure Theatre MTC's production of Frosty The Snow Man.

Photo by Cameron Whitman.

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