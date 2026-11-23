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A musical valentine to her inspiration, the acclaimed musical innovator Lin-Manuel Miranda, ---Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez shines in the concert Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez sings Lin-Manuel Miranda. I had the pleasure of attending Ms. Gonzlez’ concert at the Music Center at Strathmore. This concert is an interesting hybrid of symphonic music combined with theatrical songs sung to the hilt by Ms. Mandy Gonzalez. Ms. Gonzalez sang with intensity and professional zeal throughout the evening.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO)under the conducting of maestro Jack Everly -- accompanied Ms. Gonzalez’ solid and often thrilling vocals in songs, running the gamut from Ms. Gonzalez’ long-running appearances in Mr. Miranda’s acclaimed In The Heights and Hamilton to film classics and pop songs. The accompaniment of the BSO worked well enough but I often though that the prominence of the string section threatened to overwhelm Ms. Gonzalez’ extremely sensitive singing.

Peering more closely at the stage, I noticed the piano of her accompanist and musical arranger Dan Lipton---I could not help but feel that it should have been in a more prominent position. I had the feeling that Ms. Gonzalez would be even better showcased with a smaller orchestra or band –to highlight this iconoclastic talent more suitably.

However, this was the concept obviously chosen –as it is written that Ms. Gonzalez has been performing around the world with major symphony orchestras. After two years of hard work and development, this show is indeed quite fine---- but I feel it might benefit from a more iconoclastic and intimate approach.

Stage (concert) patter is frequent for a show of this type and very welcome. Ms. Gonzalez often highlighted the times that Mr. Miranda’s comments, encouragement, and influence intersected with her thoughts, and family and life pursuits.

Ms. Gonzalez entered the stage in a beautiful coral-colored gown.

After a rousing overture, the idealistic songs of identity and survival,” One of a Kind” and “Keep the Beat’ from Vivo---(the very beloved animated film) are lively offerings to savor.

“Spanish Me, English Me” is a homage to inclusivity and it was composed by Mr. Miranda for Sesame Street. Lyrics are by Luis Santiero.

Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborated with composer Alan Menken for the 2023 live -action film The Little Mermaid. The medley “Part of Your World/For the First Time” is sung with vitality and gusto by Ms. Gonzalez. (Ms. Gonzalez acknowledged the late lyricist Howard Ashman).

Ms. Gonzlez sang a very affirmative and uplifting version of the Puerto Rican anthem “Precioso”—the last notes were held for ultimate dramatic effect. Long applause greeted this superb rendition.

“Breathe” from In the Heights was beautifully performed –with an air of release –by Ms. Gonzalez.

The “Hamilton Suite” was performed to marvelous, energetic effect.

Singer extraordinaire Darrin Scott added his powerful and resonant voice to several numbers ----and is introduced very enthusiastically by Ms. Gonzalez.

Ms. Gonzalez’ vocal range is expressive and intriguing. Ms. Gonzalez is a mezzo- soprano with a resonant chest voice that is breathtaking and exciting. Ms. Gonzalez goes into head voice occasionally for high soprano notes and the effect is highly satisfying to the ear.

For act two of the concert, Ms. Gonzalez entered the stage wearing a beautiful reddish-pink gown.

The astute wisdom of the dangers of concealing truth in “We Don’t talk About Bruno” immediately caught my attention –as it is delivered with an exciting orchestration by Julio César Barreto. Ms. Gonzalez sang with great depth and irony in this song by Mr. Miranda.

“How Far I’ll Go” from the Disney film Moana—continues the Disney tradition of being very upbeat and affirming. The song fits Ms. Gonzlaez’ persona to a fare- thee -well as she stresses inclusivity and positivity in all of her work.

A mash-up of different songs that represented other musical genres is presented with a rocking beat ---propelled by surging instrumentals. Ms. Gonzalez sang such popular songs as the intense “Under Pressure” (by Queen and David Bowie), the mesmerizing “Time After Time” (by Cyndi Lauper), and “What You Know” (by Ali Dineen). At times, Ms. Gonalez’ voice reminded me of the raw intensity of singer Linda Ronstadt.

Several requests were made by Ms. Gonzalez ---and even the guest vocalist and conductor Everly---for the audience to sing along; however , these requests sometimes fell on deaf ears as the audience came to hear Ms. Gonzlez sing and not every song was as well-known as the other.

Ms. Gonzalez sang the beautiful song of tribute to her grandmother (that is the character of Abuela Claudia, the matriarch of Washington Heights --in In the Heights) in “Everything I Know.” This song is a touching tribute to Abuela’s steadfast faith and courage in all that she does for starting a new life in a strange country.

The theme from New York, New York, the Kander and Ebb stage musical from 2023, was given an added touch of authenticity with Lin-Manuel Miranda writing new lyrics (with composer John Kander) ---- for new songs to supplement the existing work of Kander and Ebb. Ms. Gonzalez delivered a moving and cutting -edge interpretation of this beloved song.

Highly effective lighting with bright reds and other colors lent emotional heft to several numbers as the lighting often matched the mood of the songs.

Ms. Gonalez sang one encore, but the audience begged for more –such was the rapport she established with the audience.

The cultural and theatrical zeitgeist has shifted due to the influence of composer/writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the talented Ms. Gonzalez has illuminated this fact with her engaging vocals.

Running Time: Two Hours including one twenty-minute intermission

Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda was presented on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 8pm at the Music Center at Strathmore located at 5391 Tuckerman Lane, Bethesda, MD, 20852 and at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall located at 1212 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD, 21201 on Saturday, November 21, at 8pm and on Sunday, November 22 at 3pm.

Photo credit: L-R Mandy Gonzalez and Maestro Jack Everly.

Photos courtesy of Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

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