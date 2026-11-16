Review: ENTRE DOS SOMBRAS at GALA Hispanic Theatre

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Entre Dos Sombras, Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company’s new work for the XXII Fuego Flamenco Festival pays homage to three flamenco artists and beacons of the DC arts community, Ana Martínez, Paco de Málaga, and Muriel Hasbun, who passed away this year. Co-directors Edwin Aparicio and Aleksey Kulikov developed the work to pay respect to these artists, featuring their music, choreographic style and photography in Entre Dos Sombras.

The work features three women, company dancers Cosima Amelang, Sara Jerez and Kyoko Terada, as well as Principal dancers, Cristian Rubio Truco “El Truco”, Norbierto Chamizo Garrido and Edwin Aparicio. While based in traditional flamenco steps, Entra Dos Sombras tells a story of aging, with all the joys and regrets that come with it.

It’s a largely searing work, running seventy-five minutes with no intermission. This creates a heightened sense of intensity that keeps the audience engaged. Interspersed or at times behind the solos, the three women slowly wrap a ball with thick ribbon, evoking Penelope’s futile weaving. It’s a meditative activity for the women and the watching audience.

Aparicio’s solo, in traditionally female dress and echoing some of Martinez’s steps and style, was the highlight of the piece. Reverently and with singular focus he danced, holding our attention with his solemnity. In contrast to the earlier male solos which were intended to show off youthful athleticism and energy, this solo moves slowly, mysteriously. Youthful insouciance has been replaced with the attention, prudence and regret that haunts adults - we just know better when we age.

The Fuego Flamenco Festival runs through November 22 at GALA Hispanic Theatre with performances by Torito Artists in the final weekend.

Entre Dos Sombras

Runtime: 75 minutes

Photo credit: Edwin Aparicio dancing in Entre dos sombras. Photo Stan Peters.







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