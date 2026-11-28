NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

If her stardom and sunny humanitarianism didn’t set her up for immortality, Dolly Parton was a wise enough businesswoman to create a concert tour that could run long after she was gone.

“Dolly Parton’s Threads’: My Songs in Symphony” tour was devised before she died in August at 80, but could well run for years, keeping her songs before the public even as we’d continue to be charmed by her personality.

The touring show played Tuesday at the Anthem, a venue better known for big name rock and pop acts. But it’s also one of several places the esteemed National Symphony Theater has been playing concerts in the absence of their usual home, the Kennedy Center, which has been so egregiously pulled out of commission by Donald Trump.

Neither he nor the venue was named; principal conductor and artistic advisor Steven Reineke reminded that “as we are displaced from our normal home for the foreseeable future, your support continues to matter more than ever.”

Parton’s music connected to wide audiences largely because of its simplicity and connection to spare, downhome accompaniment. So a full symphony orchestra certainly isn’t required to play her songbook. Still, the orchestrations by David Hamilton worked well enough, particularly when a theme would be extended by the violins at a song's end or work in conjunction with the animations that illustrated Parton’s own filmed introductions.

The film showed her at her best — honest, revealing, self-effacing, wishing the best for all, even as her main task was to provide insight to the songs she wrote.

Following an overture that hinted at what was to come, the songs were presented roughly chronologically, from her toe-tapping early delights like “Two Doors Down” and her autobiographical “My Tennessee Mountain Home” to the big pop crossovers that packed the show’s second half.

The symphony supported a core Nashville band that traveled with the show and a trio of polished singers who took on Parton’s vocal parts, sometimes together and sometimes individually.

They gave a sprightly reading to things like “Better Get to Livin,” and “Here You Come Again,” and each had a solo spotlight — Julie Williams with “The Bridge,” Katelyn Drye on “Backwoods Barbie” and Hollie Hammel on the expected showstopper “I Will Always Love You,” the anthem saved until the end.

It was Drye’s husband Derek Drye, who played all manner of slide guitar all night, standing to join her for the duet “Islands in the Stream.” And the audience was invited more than once to sing along to the selections.

In that, the night was a little staid for a country music concert and a bit wild for a symphony one. The place was a little surprised when one couple from the audience stood to dance though all had been clearly invited to do so.

There was a natural build up to Parton's biggest songs, as in an orchestral undertow as Parton told of how she came to wrote “Jolene,” one of the night's best received hits. But it was also instructive to hear many of her lesser known tunes, from the gospel-inspired “If You Hadn’t Been There” to her supportive song for trans rights, certainly a brave position in country music, “Traveling’ Thru.”

“9 to 5” was held back from the regular set such that it made a natural encore and that’s a time when people finally stood to sing along.

It’s sad that Parton isn’t with us any more, but a thoughtful touring show like this reminds us how much she gave us in warmth and tuneful stories. Audiences went home likely feeling they knew her better, even if her wisdom came from beyond, through filmed images.

“Dolly Parton’s Threads” also gave an opportunity for the symphony to show its assured versatility (though on some of the songs many musicians didn’t have much more to do than to clap along).

The event was one of what will be a slew of concerts from them at a handful of venues. Next month alone they’ll perform “A Cody Fry Christmas” with the Nashville songwriter at Strathmore Dec. 4 and the Anthem Dec. 6; “Home Alone’ in Concert” Dec. 8 and “The Muppet Christas Carol” Live to Film” Dec. 12, both at the Anthem; and Handel’s “Messiah” over five days in three different venues, starting with the Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University Dec. 16 and 17.

Running time: About two hours with one 15 minute intermission.

“Dolly Parton’s Threads’: My Songs in Symphony” was performed Nov. 24 at The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

Free newsletter Get Washington, DC theater news every week Openings, reviews and casting from Washington, DC, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 18% 2 St. Mark's Players 15% 3 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11% 4 Prince William Little Theatre 9% 5 Reston Community Players 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 51% 2 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 49% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone