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Every family is dysfunctional by default --in my opinion--(whether they admit it or not) but, add this fact to the stress of a holiday family gathering with the potential for jealousies to be provoked, guilt to be sparked, and loyalties to be tested, and you have the makings of a good play. This play exists in the hands of playwright Leslye Headland who knows how to keep an audience alternately entertained and on tenterhooks in her play Cult of Love-- now being presented at the Round House Theatre.

The ensemble cast assembled here works wonders with this very literate text, and it is was only after I absorbed the amazing overlapping of dialogue (so similar to families when they get together ---as well as to the films of Robert Altman) and so many viewpoints weaved throughout this play --that I felt the implications and underpinnings of this play: it was written following Donald Trump’s first election. However, Director Ryan Rilette steers the play where the focus should be ---on the individual life choices of four siblings and their partners (as well as a woman who is sponsored as a recovering drug addict) as they gather for the Christmas holidays at their family home.

I was continually surprised by the very natural presentation of the rhythms of family life ---as a Christmas carol, or a spiritual, or a traditional folk song. The musical motifs of this play could easily be subverted by a family quarrel, a familial recollection/memory could be remembered very differently by each sibling, or a feeling about a family tradition could be misinterpreted. The songs –as arranged by music director and vocal arranger Paige Rammelkamp---are integrated in a natural and spontaneous manner –with casual guitar strumming, piano playing, and seemingly random singing all included.

This play lies somewhere in the dramatic terrain between Richard Nelson’s Apple Family Plays and such heavily dramatic works as August: Osage County and Long Day’s Journey Into Night. Playwright Headland knows how to incorporate all facets of the human condition into a compressed timeframe of an hour and forty-five minutes without sacrificing complexity. The family scenes show laughter, pain, resignation, denial, joy, and forbearance all intersecting at once.

Director Rilette and his cast captured every nuance of a family that loves one another while still not understanding each other---- the staging and acting is some of the best ensemble work that I have ever seen assembled onstage. Playwright Leslye Headland refers to a “Cult” of love in the title of the play and I believe this refers to the fallacious importance that some characters in the play (and people in the world ) attribute to this word---as if saying “I love you” can equate with truly appreciating another person for who they are. This cast truly conveys the inherent paradoxes and contradictions of this overemphasis on love.

Playwright Headland also continues her exploration of the seven deadly sins –as shown in her “seven deadly plays” cycle. In this play, Ms. Headland intersects the misapplication of the word “love” with a focused intersectional exploration of the sin of pride. Each of the characters in this play are caught up with rigidity and total certainty about their positions without really understanding the need to listen to one another and let go of prejudices and self-righteousness.

The ten actors cast to play the patriarch and matriarch and the four siblings and those they care about- –are all superbly cast. Director Rilette ensures that true ensemble acting takes place with not one character taking precedence with specific histrionics. Virginia “Ginny” Dahl is the matriarch of the family of four siblings, and her character strives to create a holiday home that will bring her family together. Jane Beard beautifully etches this character who just wants her children to “Love one another.” As the patriarch of the Dahl family, William “Bill” Dahl,--Scott Sedar conveys the strong, wise father who uses forbearance amongst all the stress that arises.

Alyssa Keegan as the strong-willed Evie Dahl, completely captures the character of a daughter who has been treated unjustifiably as a bit of an outsider to the family. Evie’s wife, Pippa Ferguson, is played with awareness and insight by Lilli Hokama.

Michael Perrie Jr. as the searching James Bennett, fits his character’s part to the max. Joanna Whicker as James’ wife –Diana Dahl Bennett, is a dramatic revelation, as a misguided person caught up in a muddled religious certainty that creates spiritual channeling and ostensibly well-intentioned accusations against the other characters.

Cody Nickell as the currently non-practicing lawyer sibling, Mark Dahl ---very conveys the ongoing search of a man looking for spiritual meaning. Dina Thomas as his wife Rachel conveys an appropriate air of urban demeanor and personal dissatisfaction.

Ian Mellencamp brings a very charismatic and disarming air to his role of the sibling (Johnny Dahl) who is a recovering addict.

Sophia Early as Loren Montgomery, the recovering addict that Johnny sponsors ---delivers a finely tuned performance,-- of a worldly-wise woman who has “seen it all” and is trying to change.

Music is used as a healing balm or even as a bit of a defense as it may divert the characters from plunging deeper into the true nature of things ---however, the play takes on bigger paradigms and paradoxes as it seems to address “what truly is the nature of life”? Is it comprised of little incidents that truly may prove to be inconsequential in the larger scheme of things--?-- for we must move on with life –no matter what happens. In an earlier scene, the parents of the four siblings even mention that they felt abused by some parental issues, but they made a conscious effort to not pass on any negative feelings to their children .

Another issue raised in this absorbing play concerns what is the nature of mental illness. Those who are deemed as having mental problems are often the very people who are not having mental problems ----and vice-versa. Denial of facts ---even in a loving family –leads to hurt, submerged feelings and resentment. Director Ryan Rilette and his cast bring all of these nuances out.

Lighting design by Harold F. Burgess II is continually eye-catching ---colored lights and white lights are used when appropriate.

Scene designer Paige Hathaway’s exquisite stage design ---which recreates the ambience of Christmas holidays replete with snow falling outside of the window—is superlative. Ms. Hathaway recreates a very atmospheric holiday-decorated home with garlands, stockings, lights, and a large Christmas tree. The stage design encompasses a stairway to the upstairs, a dining room, a living room area, and a fireplace.

Author Thomas Wolfe famously stated that “You Can’t Go Home Again” and ---indeed, this may be apt; but this play offers a tentative glimmer of hope that some understanding, patience, and compromise can help make things more bearable.

Do not miss this absorbing play which explores the complexity of family life in such an involving manner. Kudos to the Round House Theatre for presenting such an invigorating and cathartic play during the holiday season –this play is a “must see!”

Running Time: One Hour and 45 minutes with no intermission

Cult of Love runs through December 27, 2026, at the Round House Theatre located at 4545 East -West Highway, Bethesda, MD, 20814.

Photo credit: The cast of Round House Theatre's production of Cult of Love.

Photo by Margot Schulman.

The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 18% 2 St. Mark's Players 15% 3 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11% 4 Prince William Little Theatre 9% 5 Reston Community Players 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 50% 2 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 50% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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