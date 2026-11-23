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During this time of global political crisis, it seems fitting to revisit another era of worldwide uncertainty: the Cold War period of the 1980’s. Cold War Choir Practice, Ro Reddick’s rollicking riot of a play currently having its regional premiere at Theater Alliance does just that.

Cold War Choir Practice is Theater Alliance’s first production in its new home close to the Waterfront in DC. The play is perfect piece for launching this new space. The show is outrageously funny and full of catchy choir tunes sung sporadically throughout the show by the makeshift children’s chorus singing in Santa red holiday garb.

Cold War Choir Practice is the story of a Black family in Syracuse, New York in 1987 during the Christmas season. Meek, played by a perfectly charming Wynter Nicole Cook, is a pensive young girl, worried about tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union and the risk of nuclear fallout. In addition to a stuffed animal and a Speak & Spell toy, her Christmas wish list includes a nuclear radiation device to put in her family’s fallout shelter. Through her participation in a local choir, she is assigned a Soviet pen pal (who communicates with Meek through the Speak & Spell toy, voiced hysterically by Bridget Campbell). Meek lives with her father, Smooch (played by Ro Boddie), an ex-Black Panther who runs the local roller-skating rink, and her grandmother, Puddin (played by Lolita Marie), the feisty matriarch of the family. When Meek’s estranged Uncle Clay (Yao Dogbe), who is the Reagan Administration’s Deputy National Security Advisor, and his cult-traumatized wife, Virgie (a hilarious Emily Kester) come to visit for the holidays just prior to Mikhail Gorbachev’s anticipated visit to the U.S., intrigue and havoc break loose.

The wonderfully wacky story is told with periodic outbursts into song from a talented children’s choir called the Seedlings of Peace (its members portrayed by adult actresses Cambell, Emily Erickson (also the show’s Music Director), Sherri L. Edelen and Farrell Parker), who sing delightful little ditties referencing the action of the play or its political backdrop such as “Milkshake for Peace” and “The Farmer and Businessman”. The production is filled with fun 1980’s nostalgia, with several call-outs to iconic TV shows (like 20/20 featuring Barbara Walters) and favorite candies (atomic fireballs).

The ensemble is universally terrific. The story is outlandish and may seem a bit confusing at first. But don't fret; the chaos plays out smoothly due to the proficient direction of Tom Story and sharp, clean choreography by Jeffrey L. Page.

The Scenic Designer, Jonathan Dahm Robertson and Lighting Designer, Colin K. Bills, conjure up each of the play’s many locales, including Smooch’s 1980’s roller rink, complete with disco ball. Danielle Preston’s period costumes and choir holiday outfits are spot on. The show sounds crisp and clear under the sound design of Nick Tha 1DA

Amidst the farcical shenanigans, Reddick’s script features insightful reflections on the Black experience during the Reagan era, and aptly conveys the isolation and loneliness felt by Meek, Virgie and other characters during shifting norms of the turbulent decade.

At one point, Meek writes to her Soviet pen pal that the voice of a child has the power to stop a nuclear attack, ostensibly referencing 10-year old Samantha Smith’s famous 1982 letter making a plea for peace to Soviet leader Yuri Andropov. In this thought-provoking, funny play, we see young people like Meek as the hope for the planet’s future, even as they must confront the cynical realities of war and peace.

Cold War Choir Practice is playing at Theater Alliance at their new location, 340 Maple Dr SW in Washington D.C. through December 13. Performance run time is approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Photo Credit: Alec Wild

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