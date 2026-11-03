Prince William Little Theatre to Stage DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW at Hylton Performing Arts Center

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Prince William Little Theatre has announced its upcoming holiday production, Dashing Through The Snow, a comedy written by the acclaimed playwriting trio Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten.

The production runs December 11–20, 2026, at the Gregory Family Theater inside Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, VA.

Directed by Terri Ritchey and produced by Becky Gould-Levine, this festive farce marks a highly anticipated creative reunion. Ritchey and Gould-Levine previously teamed up for PWLT’s critically acclaimed 2024 production of Christmas Belles, which earned widespread praise and multiple BroadwayWorld Regional Award nominations, including Best Play and Best Ensemble.

Set in the town of Tinsel, Texas, Dashing Through The Snow takes place at the Snowflake Inn, where innkeeper Trina Walcott is trying to keep her sanity intact during the frantic countdown to Christmas. From feuding relatives and eccentric lodge guests to hilarious romantic entanglements and very unexpected holiday miracles, this talented cast of locals delivers non-stop, laugh-out-loud humor paired with a touching reminder of what holiday togetherness is all about.

This production features a lineup of Northern Virginia’s best community theatre performers, boasting accolades and honors across the regional arts scene.

Cast:

Trina Walcott: Kathy Young

Cuddles: Erin Miller

Binky: Jim Harris

Hoyt Ledford: David Moore

Donna Jo Austin: Kaitlin Craig

Aunt Ennis Puckett / Lenora Benedict: Carolyn Corsano Wong

Aunt Della Crowder: Anne Kight Lloyd

Ainsley Danforth: Jon Radulovic

Paulette Coogan: Ellen Woodstock

Twink Futrelle Buntner: Erika Horton

Honey Raye Futrelle: Mel McCleerey

Frankie Futrelle Dubberly: Mary Gaskins

Rhonda Lynn Lampley: Deb Hansen

Raynerd Chisum: John Totten

Mr. Boykin: Earle Greene

Lou Ida: Linda Field

Creative & Technical Team:

Director: Terri Ritchie

Producer: Becky Gould-Levine

Assistant Director: Bobb Jordan

Stage Manager: David Ritchey

Assistant Director / Producer: Elizabeth Reyes

Backstage Managers: Linda Field & Cheryl Billingsley

Set Designer: Vincent Worthington

Master Builder: Tom Spellman

Sound Designer: Wil Taft

Lighting Designer: Steven Wong

Properties: Mel McCleerey & Cecy Galloway

Set Dressing: Claire Tse & Sarah Mann

Costume Designers: Michelle Matthews & Riley Leonhardt

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