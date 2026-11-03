Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Prince William Little Theatre to Stage DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW at Hylton Performing Arts Center
An award-winning local creative team reunites for a Southern holiday comedy staged in Manassas, Virginia.
Prince William Little Theatre has announced its upcoming holiday production, Dashing Through The Snow, a comedy written by the acclaimed playwriting trio Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten.
The production runs December 11–20, 2026, at the Gregory Family Theater inside Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, VA.
Directed by Terri Ritchey and produced by Becky Gould-Levine, this festive farce marks a highly anticipated creative reunion. Ritchey and Gould-Levine previously teamed up for PWLT’s critically acclaimed 2024 production of Christmas Belles, which earned widespread praise and multiple BroadwayWorld Regional Award nominations, including Best Play and Best Ensemble.
Set in the town of Tinsel, Texas, Dashing Through The Snow takes place at the Snowflake Inn, where innkeeper Trina Walcott is trying to keep her sanity intact during the frantic countdown to Christmas. From feuding relatives and eccentric lodge guests to hilarious romantic entanglements and very unexpected holiday miracles, this talented cast of locals delivers non-stop, laugh-out-loud humor paired with a touching reminder of what holiday togetherness is all about.
This production features a lineup of Northern Virginia’s best community theatre performers, boasting accolades and honors across the regional arts scene.
Cast:
- Trina Walcott: Kathy Young
- Cuddles: Erin Miller
- Binky: Jim Harris
- Hoyt Ledford: David Moore
- Donna Jo Austin: Kaitlin Craig
- Aunt Ennis Puckett / Lenora Benedict: Carolyn Corsano Wong
- Aunt Della Crowder: Anne Kight Lloyd
- Ainsley Danforth: Jon Radulovic
- Paulette Coogan: Ellen Woodstock
- Twink Futrelle Buntner: Erika Horton
- Honey Raye Futrelle: Mel McCleerey
- Frankie Futrelle Dubberly: Mary Gaskins
- Rhonda Lynn Lampley: Deb Hansen
- Raynerd Chisum: John Totten
- Mr. Boykin: Earle Greene
- Lou Ida: Linda Field
Creative & Technical Team:
- Director: Terri Ritchie
- Producer: Becky Gould-Levine
- Assistant Director: Bobb Jordan
- Stage Manager: David Ritchey
- Assistant Director / Producer: Elizabeth Reyes
- Backstage Managers: Linda Field & Cheryl Billingsley
- Set Designer: Vincent Worthington
- Master Builder: Tom Spellman
- Sound Designer: Wil Taft
- Lighting Designer: Steven Wong
- Properties: Mel McCleerey & Cecy Galloway
- Set Dressing: Claire Tse & Sarah Mann
- Costume Designers: Michelle Matthews & Riley Leonhardt
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