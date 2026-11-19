"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: First Look at AN IRISH CAROL at The Keegan Theatre
See photos of Kevin Adams, Timothy Hayes Lynch and more.
Matthew J. Keenan's AN IRISH CAROL will return to The Keegan Theatre December 5–31, bringing a distinctly Irish twist to Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol. Get a first look at photos!
The 16th annual production reunites many familiar faces, including returning director (and Keegan's Founding Artistic Director) Mark A. Rhea, and returning cast members Kevin Adams and Timothy Hayes Lynch, both of whom have been part of the production since its earliest days.
Set in a modern Dublin pub, AN IRISH CAROL follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve – challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future – David's life may change forever.
Kevin Adams and Timothy Hayes Lynch return as Dave and Frank, respectively, joined by Mike Kozemchak (Jim), Ben Ribler (Bartek), Theo Hadjimichael (Michael), Joe Baker (Simon), Brenna Horner (Anna), and Matt Bannister (Richard). Bradley Foster Smith understudies Frank and Simon, Mark Rhea understudies David and Jim, Jimmy Bartlebaugh understudies Bartek, and Ingrid Bork understudies Anna.
AN IRISH CAROL runs December 5–31, 2026, with newly added performances on Monday, December 7 at 7:30pm, Sunday, December 13 at 7pm, and Sunday, December 20 at 7pm.
Photo credit is Pin Lim / Forest Photography
Tommy Baird
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John Gremillion
Jim Salners, Blake Weir, John Gremillion
Jim Salners, Gabriel Mullen, Callina Anderson, Blake Weir
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