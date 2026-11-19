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Matthew J. Keenan's AN IRISH CAROL will return to The Keegan Theatre December 5–31, bringing a distinctly Irish twist to Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol. Get a first look at photos!

The 16th annual production reunites many familiar faces, including returning director (and Keegan's Founding Artistic Director) Mark A. Rhea, and returning cast members Kevin Adams and Timothy Hayes Lynch, both of whom have been part of the production since its earliest days.

Set in a modern Dublin pub, AN IRISH CAROL follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve – challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future – David's life may change forever.

Kevin Adams and Timothy Hayes Lynch return as Dave and Frank, respectively, joined by Mike Kozemchak (Jim), Ben Ribler (Bartek), Theo Hadjimichael (Michael), Joe Baker (Simon), Brenna Horner (Anna), and Matt Bannister (Richard). Bradley Foster Smith understudies Frank and Simon, Mark Rhea understudies David and Jim, Jimmy Bartlebaugh understudies Bartek, and Ingrid Bork understudies Anna.

AN IRISH CAROL runs December 5–31, 2026, with newly added performances on Monday, December 7 at 7:30pm, Sunday, December 13 at 7pm, and Sunday, December 20 at 7pm.

Photo credit is Pin Lim / Forest Photography

The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 21% 2 St. Mark's Players 15% 3 Prince William Little Theatre 10% 4 Reston Community Players 8% 5 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 50% 2 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 50% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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