Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Arthur Millers THE PRICE at Long Wharf Theatre
Arthur Miller's drama, directed by Ralph B. Peña, runs through November 22 at Legacy Theatre in Branford, Connecticut.
Long Wharf Theatre has partnered with Legacy Theatre to present Arthur Miller's The Price, running through November 22, 2026, at Legacy Theatre in Branford, Connecticut. Check out photos of the production below!
Directed by Ralph B. Peña, The Price follows two estranged brothers who reunite years after their father's death to confront their family's past and the consequences of choices made long ago. Written in 1967, the play explores family obligations, sacrifice, and the lasting impact of personal decisions.
The cast features Alexis Camins as Victor Franz, Mark Nelson as Gregory Solomon, Carman Lacivita as Walter Franz, and Jennifer Lim as Esther Franz.
The creative team includes scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon, costume designer Ashley Soliman, lighting designer Jiyoun Chang, sound designer Fabian Obispo, associate sound designer and engineer Constant Dzah, assistant costume designer Peter Chan, and wig, hair, and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman. T. Rick Jones serves as production stage manager, with Meghan Turner as assistant stage manager.
The production marks the first partnership between Long Wharf Theatre and Legacy Theatre, bringing Long Wharf's work back to the Connecticut shoreline as part of its itinerant producing model.
Performances continue through November 22 at Legacy Theatre, located at 128 Thimble Islands Road in Branford. Tickets start at $55, with discounted college student tickets, free admission for K–12 students, and pay-what-you-wish options available.
For tickets and additional information, visit longwharf.org.
Photo Credit: Curtis Brown Photography
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