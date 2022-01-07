Open-Door Playhouse to Present Audio Play THE CALLING

Open-Door Playhouse will present the audio play of The Calling, a short comedy play starring Anne Cooper as CSR Rep, and Rosemary Thomas as Lee; written by Greg Jones Ellis, and directed by Bernadette Armstrong. The play will be available online on February 2nd, 2022 at Open-Door Playhouse. The performance will run for approximately 10 minutes with no intermission.

Synopsis for The Calling: Lee tries to "opt-out" of Catholicism but is trapped inside the ultimate phone hell.

Greg Jones Ellis (Playwright) graduated with a BA in Drama (Catholic University) and MA in English Literature (Salisbury University). He is a member of the Dramatists Guild and Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights.

Some accomplishments include the World War II-era comedy (Divinity Place); All Save One (Julie Harris Playwriting Award); Dead Air (Dominion Stage Playwriting Award); Baltimore Playwrights Festival Finalist; Todd McEnerney Award; and Culver City Fever: Scenes from a Show Business Friendship, which centers on the decades-long rivalry between two female actors. Contact Greg via website or email.

Bernadette Armstrong (Director/Producer) fell in love with small theater and since 2008, she has had several successful theater projects produced in North Hollywood. Her play, The Reading Group was Pick of the Week by LA Weekly Magazine and in 2017 her play, Simple Lives was nominated for Outstanding Writing of an Original Play or Musical by the Valley Theater Awards. (She was the only woman nominated.)

For more information visit https://www.opendoorplayhouse.org.