Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)
|The Peking Acrobats
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/10-3/10)
|See You Tomorrow
Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater (11/14-11/22)
|Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks
Theater Alliance at The Anacostia Playhouse (8/29-9/17)
|Such Sweet Thunder: An Evening Inspired by William Shakespeare
Warner Theatre (10/26-10/29)
|Bridging the Gap
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/24-4/24)
|Moses
Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater (12/01-12/24)
|Mnozil Brass
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/25-2/25)
|Alceste at GALA Hispanic Theatre
GALA Hispanic Theatre (10/07-10/08)
|Virginia Opera: A Taste of Opera
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/14-11/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
