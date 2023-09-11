Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

Review: ECHO at Cirque Du Soliel Photo
Review: ECHO at Cirque Du Soliel

Cirque du Soliel’s ECHO, now making its U.S. premiere, is chock full of wonder and spectacle. There’s no CGI or stunt doubles here, these 52 artists amaze with their strength, agility, artistry and precision.

Theater Alliance Reveals Lineup For 21st Season Photo
Theater Alliance Reveals Lineup For 21st Season

The upcoming 2023-2024 Season from Theater Alliance will explore movements — both how we move through space and how we change the world. Learn more about the full season lineup here!

Interview: Theatre Life with Erin Davie Photo
Interview: Theatre Life with Erin Davie

Today’s subject Erin Davie is currently living her theatre life in Signature Theatre’s excellent production of Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman’s The Bridges of Madison County in which she plays the lead role of Francesca. The production continues through September 17th in Signature’s MAX space.

Review: INK at Round House Theatre Photo
Review: INK at Round House Theatre

Cutthroat capitalism and journalistic sensationalist exploitation rears its ugly head in playwright James Graham’s Ink. This superb play is a sharply and pointedly observed tale of the rise of the infamous media mogul Rupert Murdoch (Andrew Rein) as he captures control of the newspaper The Sun and becomes the controversial sensation of Fleet Street. Murdoch’s successful beginnings in Australia seemed to have prepared him for his aggressive actions in England as he tries to pass the sales of The Mirror only to glorify the worst aspects of human nature.

