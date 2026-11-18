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The National Chamber Ensemble will present Holiday Cheer, its beloved annual celebration of music, community, and festive joy. The concert will take place Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, bringing audiences of all ages together for an unforgettable evening of seasonal splendor.

This year’s program features a dazzling selection of classics that have become synonymous with the holiday season, including Leroy Anderson’s iconic Sleigh Ride, selections from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, works by Vivaldi, Handel, Mozart, and more. Audiences can expect a vibrant blend of ensemble favorites, sparkling chamber works, and familiar melodies that capture the warmth and magic of the season.

A highlight of the event is the participation of rising young stars, including the winners of the 2026 Nancy Peery Marriott Young Artist Competition and gifted student string performers from the local community. Their appearances reflect NCE’s ongoing commitment to mentorship, education, and celebrating the next generation of musical talent.

This year’s concert will shine a spotlight on the region’s most promising young instrumentalists. Talented performers ages 12–18 from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., compete annually for coveted scholarships and the opportunity for a solo appearance the National Chamber Ensemble. This year's competition is for strings. The Nancy Peery Marriott Young Artist Competition begins with a first-round YouTube video audition, followed by live finals on Nov 21 performed before a panel of distinguished judges. Past winners have continued to prestigious conservatories and launched acclaimed careers in music, making this event an inspiring celebration of the next generation of artistic excellence.

Joining the Ensemble for this festive occasion are the acclaimed Voce Chamber Singers, under the direction of David Mann, whose rich, expressive sound adds choral brilliance to the evening. Together with NCE’s distinguished artists, they will present favorite choruses from Handel’s masterpiece Messiah and more!

The concert will close with NCE’s treasured Carols Sing-Along, inviting the entire audience to raise their voices in a joyful, heartwarming tradition that embodies togetherness and holiday spirit.

A perfect outing for families, music lovers, and anyone eager to share in the joy of the season, Holiday Cheer promises an evening filled with artistry, warmth, and celebration.

Tickets: Kids 10 and under attend free.

The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 25% 2 St. Mark's Players 15% 3 Prince William Little Theatre 10% 4 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 9% 5 Reston Community Players 9% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 51% 2 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 49% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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