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The National Chamber Ensemble has revealed the winners of the Nancy Peery Marriott Young Artist Competition, celebrating young string players from across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

Open to young musicians ages 12–18, this year's competition began with video auditions, from which 13 finalists were selected to perform before a live panel of judges on November 21. The finalists were evaluated by Leo Sushansky, Artistic Director of the National Chamber Ensemble, and Annabelle Berthome Reynolds, acclaimed violinist and educator. The young musicians competed for scholarships and a solo performance with the ensemble.

The National Chamber Ensemble shared the following results:

Competition Results

First Prize: Amelia Baisden, cello (15)

Second Prize: Aden Garland, violin (15)

Third Prize: Andrew Chi, cello (17)

Honorable Mentions

Elaine Zhang, cello

Vladislav Popov, cello

Vivian Tang, violin

Stella Wong, violin

Joshua Yoon, violin

All eight award recipients are recognized for their artistry, dedication, and musical achievements.

Meet the Winners

First Prize – Amelia Baisden, Cello, Age 15

Fifteen-year-old Amelia Baisden, who performed the Dvořák Cello Concerto, is the youngest member and principal cellist of the Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras' Philharmonic Orchestra. She has held principal positions with several regional youth orchestras and has performed as a soloist with orchestras in the United States and Germany. Her performance credits include Carnegie Hall and an appearance by invitation of the U.S. Secretary of Education at the 2023 International Summit on the Teaching Profession Gala. A frequent prizewinner in national and international competitions, Amelia has also participated in summer programs and masterclasses in the United States and Europe, including the Kronberg Academy's Cello Masterclasses in Germany.

Second Prize – Aden Garland, Violin, Age 15

Fifteen-year-old Aden Garland, who performed the Bruch Violin Concerto in G minor, is a high school sophomore and a member of the Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras' Philharmonic Orchestra. He has held several leadership positions in MCYO and his school orchestras. Aden has earned numerous competition honors, including First Prize in the 2026 Marlin-Engel Solo Competition Senior Division and First Prize in the Mary Smart Concerto Competition at the Summit Music Festival.

Third Prize – Andrew Chi, Cello, Age 17

Seventeen-year-old Andrew Chi, who performed the Shostakovich Cello Concerto, is a sophomore at Georgetown Preparatory School. Originally from Korea, Andrew began studying cello at age eight and continued his musical education after moving to the United States. He currently studies with cellist Vasily Popov at Levine Music and joined the Washington Music Pathway Initiative in 2024. Andrew has performed twice at Carnegie Hall and has participated in the Triumph International Music Festival and the Summit Music Festival, where he also earned Third Place in the concerto competition. He has performed with several regional youth orchestras, including PVYO, MCYO, and DCYO, serving as principal cellist of the MCYO Symphony Orchestra during its first semester.

Winners to Perform at National Chamber Ensemble's Holiday Cheer Concert

The three prizewinners will perform on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington as part of the National Chamber Ensemble's annual Holiday Cheer! concert.

The young artists will share the stage with the Ensemble's professional musicians and the Voce Chamber Singers, conducted by David Mann.

Through the Nancy Peery Marriott Young Artist Competition and its Playing With the Pros educational initiatives, the National Chamber Ensemble provides opportunities for young performers to gain recognition, develop their artistry, and perform alongside professional musicians.

The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 19% 2 St. Mark's Players 15% 3 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11% 4 Prince William Little Theatre 9% 5 Reston Community Players 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 50% 2 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 50% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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