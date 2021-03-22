Mason's Arts Management Program Presents A Digital Conversation With Megan Beyer

George Mason University's Arts Management Program presents Rethinking the President's Committee for Arts and Humanities: Opportunities for Policy Innovation Under a New Administration, Wednesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. as part of Mason Arts at Home and presented in coordination with Arlington Forward.

Led by Associate Professor Carole Rosenstein, the online discussion will cover Megan Beyer's experiences as the immediate-past Executive Director of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities (PCAH), which included working with First Lady Michelle Obama, managing through crisis during the Trump administration, and advising the Biden transition on the future of federal arts policy.

The live, digital conversation will be held on Zoom Webinar. Attendance is free but registration is required for access. Details and Registration.

The PCAH was established in 1982 under the Reagan Administration, with the intention of advising the White House on cultural issues. Previous committee members included policy experts, actors, artists, and entertainment executives, who focused on arts integration programs, cultural diplomacy, and economic revitalization through the arts. The Committee was abolished by President Trump, opening up a real opportunity to rethink the role of the executive branch of federal government in our nation's arts and culture.

Beyer is an award-winning journalist, commentator and advocate for the arts, women's rights, and gender issues. While serving as the Executive Director of the PCAH, she led the first official U.S. Cultural Delegation to Cuba, in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Smithsonian Institution. This trip resulted in multiple collaborations between the two governments and highlighted new opportunities for cross-cultural opportunities between agencies and organizations in the two countries. Beyer served on more than a dozen national, state, and local boards during the last 25 years and is a regular panelist on PBS' To the Contrary.

Rosenstein is an associate professor of Arts Management in the College of Visual and Performing Arts at George Mason University. Her research focuses on cultural policy, cultural democracy, diversity and equity, and the social life of the arts and culture. Rosenstein has led commissioned research for the National Endowment for the Arts, the Institute for Museum and Library Services, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Urban Institute. She is the author of Understanding Cultural Policy (Routledge 2018).

