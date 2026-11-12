MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS to be Presented at Creative Cauldron

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Creative Cauldron will ring in the holidays with a remount Madeline's Christmas. Based on the classic children's story by Ludwig Bemelmans, this musical adaptation is a Christmas production suited for the entire family. It features a Book and Lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby and Music by Shirley Mier. Helen Hayes Award winner, and Associate Artistic Director, Matt Conner, is Directing and Bharati Soman is the Music Director. The production runs from December 4 through 20, 2026.

'In an old house in Paris, covered in vines, lived 12 little girls in two straight lines.' And with that familiar phrase, author and illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans sets in motion the adventures of the brave and resourceful Madeline! In this musical adaptation, Madeline's schoolmates and tutor are all sick in bed on Christmas Eve, unable to go home for Christmas to be with their families. So, it's Madeline to the rescue! And with the help of a magical rug merchant, she takes her friends on a Christmas journey they will never forget.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Professional Cast members include Shaina Kuhn (Miss Clavel), Alan Gutierrez-Urista (Monsieur Brun/Harsha) and Anna Phillips-Brown (Mrs. Murphy). The 'twelve little girls' and other characters will be played by Creative Cauldron Stage's Musical Theater Ensemble, an educational theater program composed of elementary and middle school aged students. The iconic role of Madeline will be played (alternately) by Joie Howard, Aarya Sidhara, and Natalie Kieffer. The remaining ensemble features Blanche Wong, Ashley Loughran, Cordelia West, Evelyn Miller, Nora Skalka, Maya Crane, Ziana Darst, Zanaya Darst, Caroline Wood, Eva Ross, Clara Patrick, Miriam Patrick, Hana O'Sullivan, Penelope Holder, Jackson Krug, Mary Rose Somerville, Ophelia Skaff, Sam Blankner and Frankie Eckenrode.

Margie Jervis, Creative Cauldron Stage's Resident Scenic and Costume Designer revamps her innovative set and costumes that pay homage to the classic Bemelman's illustrations. Margie is a two-time Arts Fairfax Strauss Award-winning artist, whose designs for both professional and Learning Theater productions at Creative Cauldron Stage have been amazing audiences for the past 15 years. She is joined by Lighting Designer Kiersten Mitzel. Nicholas Goodman is the Stage Manager.

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