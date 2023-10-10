MACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Special Offer: Save 20% on MACBETH IN STRIDE at STC
Something wicked this way comes… Created by Obie Award-winning artist Whitney White, Macbeth In Stride uses one of the Bard’s most iconic characters to examine just what it means to be an ambitious Black woman. Swathed in a mesmerizing tapestry of pop, rock, gospel, and R&B, the fatalistic arc of Lady Macbeth uplifts contemporary thoughts on Black female power, femininity, rage, and desire.
This “spellbinding and strikingly original” (Edge Boston) production bubbles with energy, humor, and swagger, bringing Lady M’s herstory into the 21st century.
“[A] sensational mix of rock, soul, and Shakespeare.” (EDGE BOSTON)
Save 20% on tickets with code BWW20MIS*. Act fast, this offer ends Oct 10.
Visit ShakepeareTheatre.org or call the Box Office at 202.547.1122 for details.
Order>https://l.feathr.co/a6vIMQNPqQWq">Order Today
*Code BWW20MIS is subject to availability. Cannot be combined with other offers or applied to previously purchased tickets. Valid for A and B price seats. Offer expires at 11:59 pm on October 10, 2023.
