MACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Special Offer: Save 20% on MACBETH IN STRIDE at STC

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Star in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Photo 3 Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Lead RAGTIME in DC
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

MACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Something wicked this way comes… Created by Obie Award-winning artist Whitney WhiteMacbeth In Stride uses one of the Bard’s most iconic characters to examine just what it means to be an ambitious Black woman. Swathed in a mesmerizing tapestry of pop, rock, gospel, and R&B, the fatalistic arc of Lady Macbeth uplifts contemporary thoughts on Black female power, femininity, rage, and desire.

This “spellbinding and strikingly original” (Edge Boston) production bubbles with energy, humor, and swagger, bringing Lady M’s herstory into the 21st century.

Get More Information















“[A] sensational mix of rock, soul, and Shakespeare.” (EDGE BOSTON)


 

Get 20% OFF tickets to MACBETH IN STRIDE at STC


https://l.feathr.co/a6vIMQNPqQWq">https://l.feathr.co/a6vIMQNPqQWq"> data-wfedit="image" src=" class="full-width" alt="" />

Rock Out With This Exclusive BroadwayWorld Offer



 

Something wicked this way comes… Macbeth In Stride uses one of the Bard’s most iconic characters to examine just what it means to be an ambitious Black woman. Swathed in a mesmerizing tapestry of pop, rock, gospel, and R&B, the fatalistic arc of Lady Macbeth uplifts contemporary thoughts on Black female power, femininity, rage, and desire.

Save 20% on tickets with code BWW20MIS*. Act fast, this offer ends Oct 10.

Visit ShakepeareTheatre.org or call the Box Office at 202.547.1122 for details.



 


Order>https://l.feathr.co/a6vIMQNPqQWq">Order Today


 

*Code BWW20MIS is subject to availability. Cannot be combined with other offers or applied to previously purchased tickets. Valid for A and B price seats. Offer expires at 11:59 pm on October 10, 2023.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NazsZewItnM&feature=youtu.be" poster="">


https://l.feathr.co/a6vIMQNPqQWq">https://l.feathr.co/a6vIMQNPqQWq"> data-wfedit="image" src=" class="full-width" alt="" />


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

You
received this message because you provided us with your email address. If you
wish to manage what kind of emails you receive, click here to manage>https://tickets.shakespearetheatre.org/account/login?ReturnUrl=%2faccount%2finterests">manage your email preferences.

Shakespeare
Theatre Company Administrative Offices 516 8th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

Forward | Unsubscribe | View in browser




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL at Olney Theatre Center Photo
Review: THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL at Olney Theatre Center

This ghost will flat out scare the bejeebers out of you!

2
Review: LA SALPÊTRIÈRE at Taffety Punk Photo
Review: LA SALPÊTRIÈRE at Taffety Punk

What did our critic think of LA SALPÊTRIÈRE at Taffety Punk?

3
Review: THE CHOSEN at 1st Stage Photo
Review: THE CHOSEN at 1st Stage

THE CHOSEN at 1st Stage is a fascinating coming-of-age story of two boys and their fathers, and their extraordinarily different Jewish communities located just “five blocks and a world apart.”

4
Pianist Chris ORiley-Brings Youth To Classical With Radiohead & Bach Together At Kenne Photo
Pianist Chris O'Riley-Brings Youth To Classical With Radiohead & Bach Together At Kennedy Center, November 6

Emmy-winning NPR host and renowned pianist Christopher O'Riley brings the music of Radiohead and J.S. Bach to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 6. Introducing classical music to a younger audience.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Visual and Performing Arts CenterSOMETHING ROTTEN! at Visual and Performing Arts Center
MACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre CompanyMACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre Company
DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY at Charleston Gaillard CenterDON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY at Charleston Gaillard Center
VLADIMIR'S DINER at The Canton Historic TheatreVLADIMIR'S DINER at The Canton Historic Theatre

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Team Room
Keegan Theatre (10/10-10/26)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Macbeth In Stride
Shakespeare Theatre Company (10/10-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
Shakespeare Theatre Company (9/05-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Monarch: A Mexican American Musical
Creative Cauldron (10/05-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Proof
Alden Theatre (10/27-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Elixir of Love
Catholic University - Hartke Theatre (3/21-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
National Theatre (3/05-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish
Synetic Theater (12/08-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Atlas Presents: Sounds of Silence Film Series: "The Merry Widow" - 1925
Atlas Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You