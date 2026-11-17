"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Long Wharf Theatre to Present HI-FI: THE LONGEST NIGHT With New Haven Artists in Pass the Mic Series
The two-evening and matinee program offers live music, spoken word and sound healing, with children admitted free.
As part of its Season 62, State of the Union: Our Response to This Moment, Long Wharf Theatre continues to amplify the voices of New Haven's artistic community, creating new opportunities for local performers to take center stage.
First up in its inaugural Pass the Mic series, Long Wharf Theatre partners with The Elements of Abundance to present HI-FI: The Longest Night — A Celebration of Soul, Sound and the Changing Season, inviting audiences to gather December 18-20, 2026 for two evenings and a matinee of live music, improvisation, spoken word, sound healing, and visual artistry to draw a close on the year together. Children attend free, and Sunday's event is designated specifically as an all-families-welcome offering.
Created by The Elements of Abundance, HI-FI: The Longest Night is designed as an intimate, curated artistic experience that brings together local musicians, freestyle vocalists, spoken word artists, and visual artists in a series of spontaneous creative exchanges. Anchored by a house ensemble, each evening explores a distinctive theme through live musical improvisation, poetry, freestyle expression, and visual art.
Inspired by the arrival of winter and the longest night of the year, the three-day program unfolds around the themes of RELEASE, REST and RENEW. On Friday, December 18, RELEASE invites artists and audiences to let go of the year through rhythm, voice, and improvisation. Saturday, December 19 explores REST — making space for stillness, reflection, and the opportunity to pause amid the pace of everyday life. The program concludes Sunday, December 20, with RENEW — a family-friendly gathering on the eve of the winter solstice that looks toward creativity, possibility, and the year ahead. Each evening is designed to offer a distinct experience, shaped by the artists and the creative exchanges that unfold in the room.
'Pass the Mic is an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary artists in our community and invest in their creative visions and the vital role they play in our cultural life,' says Meredith Suttles, Managing Director of Long Wharf Theatre. 'We're excited to welcome The Elements of Abundance this season and create space for people to come together, experience their artistry, and connect with one another.'
Through the Pass the Mic program, Long Wharf Theatre continues to honor its commitment to supporting the city's ecosystem and recognizing the artists whose work contributes to New Haven's cultural identity. By partnering with The Elements of Abundance, the theatre is creating opportunities for local performers to share their art with broader audiences and connect with fellow artists and community members. HI-FI: The Longest Night brings these voices together in a shared space, strengthening the connections between the city's artistic community and the audiences who support it.
HI-FI: The Longest Night takes place December 18-20, 2026, at a venue in New Haven, Connecticut. Friday and Saturday events begin at 7:00 PM, with Sunday's family-friendly event beginning at 2:00 PM. Additional details about participating artists, the venue, and ticketing information will be announced soon.
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