Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Washington, DC Awards

Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

David Singleton - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 10%

Alex Mills - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 10%

Jeremy McShan - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 9%

Morgan Decker - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - UMBC’s Musical Theatre Club 9%

Brianna Galligan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Patricia “Pep” Targete - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 8%

Kimberly Geipel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 8%

Stacey Yvonne Claytor - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Kendall Mostafavi - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 6%

Stefan Sittig - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Caroline Scarburough - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

Stefan Sittig - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Marianna Constable - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 4%

John Poncy - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

Shania Stewart Duane - WHITE CHRISTMAS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Valeria Cossu - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 15%

Ahmad Maaty - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 10%

Ama Law - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 7%

Danielle Diniz & Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

Ariel Kraje - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Stefan Sittig - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Ashleigh King - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 5%

JAQUEL KNIGHT - THE WIZ - The National Theatre 4%

David Singleton - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Vincent Musgrave - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

David Neumann - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Denis Jones - BYE BYE BIRDIE - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Ashleigh King - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Kim Curtis - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 3%

Christie Dubnansky - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 3%

Mark Minnick - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Lorna Ventura - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Jennifer J. Hopkins - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Kurt Boehm - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Nikki Mirza - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Megan Behm - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 1%

Ronya-Lee Anderson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - Kennedy Center Family Theatre 1%

Victor Musoni & Ken-Matt Martin - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Pauline Lamb - QULTERS - 1st Stage 1%

Tony Thomas - TEMPESTUOUS ELEMENTS - Arena Stage 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Cass Dumstra - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 10%

Amber Kiffney and Lori Crockett - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 9%

Sarah Robinson and Kim Lane - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 7%

Jessica Utz - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

Jennifer Durham - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 6%

Amber Kiffney - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 6%

Kit Sibley & Jean Schlichting - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Nicole Andres - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 5%

Claire Jeffreys - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

Joan Lawrence - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Angela Lee - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Larissa Norris - RENT - Dominion Stage 4%

Andrea Oswald - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Lisa Leary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 4%

Lisa Leary - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 3%

Kati Andresson - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Charlynn Mills - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Kyna Chilcot - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

Lori Crockett and Lisa Leary - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 3%

Ana Kuzmanic - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 2%

Nicole Andres - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Providence Players of Fairfax 2%

Giuliana Weiss - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Becca Janney - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 14%

Judith Harmon - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Audrey Miller - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Ashlynne Ludwig - SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 5%

Dede Ayite - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 5%

Ashlynne Ludwig - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 4%

Rodrigo Muñoz - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Elizabeth Morton - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 4%

Lily Cunicelli - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 4%

Bailey Hammett - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Susan Hilferty - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Cheyenne Hill - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Pei Lee - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Kendra Rai - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Veronica Stevens - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Morton - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Jeanette Christensen - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Paris Francesca - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Bailey Hammett - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Ivania Stack - POTUS - Arena Stage 2%

Danielle Preston - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Cody Gilliam - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Jeannette Christensen - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - Kennedy Center Family Theatre 2%

Donna Breslin - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

Cidney Forkpah - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 28%

THE PROM - Reston Community Players 22%

ARE WE GOING TO HELL FOR THIS? - University of Maryland 20%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 18%

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 12%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 28%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 23%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 16%

STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW - Arena Stage 15%

THE MIGRATION: REFLECTIONS ON JACOB LAWRENCE - Arena Stage 11%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jennifer Morrissey - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 15%

Brianna Galligan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Maura Lacy - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 8%

Kimberly Kemp - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 7%

LaMar Bagley - DO YOU WANNA DANCE? ONE ACT EDITION - The SEED Falcon Theatre 6%

Liz Mykietyn - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 6%

Angela Somers - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 6%

Joey Olson - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 6%

Kimberly Kemp - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 5%

Frank D. Shutts II - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Rob Tessier - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Paul Di Salvo - LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 4%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Joanna Henry - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Vincent Worthington - WHITE CHRISTMAS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

Julia Arbutus - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Mariano Caligaris - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Matt Conner and Mayu Molina Lehmann - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 11%

Amy Anders Corcoran - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 7%

Frank D. Shutts II - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Neil Patrick Harris - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 7%

Kevin S. McAllister - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 6%

Jolene Vettese - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Allison Arkell Stockman - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 4%

Michael Mayer - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Ashleigh King - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Michael Windsor - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Tommy Malek - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Compass Rose Theater 3%

Angelisa Gillyard - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Robert Mintz - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Christina Coakley & Jennifer Hopkins - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Andy Blankenbuehler - NINE - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Deidra LaWan Starnes - QUILTERS - 1st Stage 2%

Trip Cullman - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Fiona Rose Murphey - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Cara Phipps - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Mollie Greenberg - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 2%

Mary Zimmerman - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theater 2%

Matt Moore - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 1%

Mark Minnick - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%

Mark Minnick - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Stefan Sittig - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 13%

Jae Gee - ANTIGONE - Rude Mechanicals 12%

Danni Guy - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 10%

Kimberly Leone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 10%

LaMar Bagley - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Charlynn Mills - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 8%

John Geddie - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 7%

Olivia Hinebaugh - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Sarah Hardy - LAUGHING STOCK - Sterling Playmakers 6%

Terri Ritchey - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 5%

Deb Hansen - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 5%

Jeff Walker - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 5%

Joey Pierce - IS HE DEAD? - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Danilo Stapula - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

Adrian Alea - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

Raymond O’Caldwell - ROMEO AND JULIET - Folger Theatre 8%

KenYatta Rogers - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 6%

Whitney White - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 6%

Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

Alex Levy - WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 5%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Robert McNamara - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 3%

Margot Bordelon - POTUS - Arena Stage 3%

Tom Story & Shanara Gabrielle - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Sarah Byrons - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Nick Martin - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Scott J. Strasbaugh - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Alexa Yarboro Pettengill - THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Mark Rhea - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Vanessa Gilbert - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

Tom Story - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 2%

Nilo Cruz - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

José Carrasquillo - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Gené Fouché - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Julie Herber - THE SQUIRELLS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Jenny McConnell Frederick - SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 1%

Matt Torney - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 1%

Derek Goldman - THE ART OF CARE - Mosaic Theater 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 5%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 5%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 4%

KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 4%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 3%

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 3%

ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center 3%

THE PROM - Reston Community Players 3%

HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

LENA DUNHAM - Washington Improv Theater 2%

ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 11%

POTUS - Arena Stage 5%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 5%

HAMLET - New York Circus Project 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 4%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 4%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD - StageCoach Theatre 3%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford’s Theatre 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 3%

THE WIZ - The National Theatre 2%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

SOFT POWER - Signature Theatre 2%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Becker De Marco - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 14%

Paul Callahan - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 12%

Dan Martin - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 11%

Ken and Patti - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 10%

Dan Widerski - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 10%

Ken & Patti Crowley - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

Ken & Patti Crowley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

Jordan Hersh - A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 7%

Kurt Gustafson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 7%

Ken and Patti Crawley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%

Franklin Coleman - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 6%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Hailey Laroe - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Christina Giles - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

Alberto Segarra - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 5%

Nate Files - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Amith Chandrashaker - AVAAZ - Olney Theatre Center 5%

Christina Giles - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Colin K. Bills - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Hailey LaRoe - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Helen Garcia-Alton - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 4%

Christian Henrríquez - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Kevin Adams - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Jiyoun Chang - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 3%

Ben Stanton - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 3%

Ian Claar - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

Max Doolittle - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

William D'Eugenio - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

William K. D'Eugenio - TEMPESTUOUS ELEMENTS - Arena Stage 2%

Lynn Joslin - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

John D. Alexander - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

David A Hopkins - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Dan Martin - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Terry Smith - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Cody James - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Lynn Joslin - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Hailey LaRoe - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 14%

Doug Bowles - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 10%

Paige Austin Rammelkamp - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Scott Richards - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 8%

Matt Scarburough - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 8%

David Jaynes - AVENUE Q - Reston community players 8%

Sam Weich - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rockville Musical Theatre 7%

CJ Redden-Liotta - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Angela Somers - 'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 6%

Colin Taylor - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 6%

Chris Zavadowski - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Pam Gordet - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 5%

Jim Eckloff - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Walter Bobby Mccoy - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 17%

Angie Benson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Marika Countouris - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 7%

Alison Shafer - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 6%

Will Van Dyke - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 6%

Christopher Youstra - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 6%

Christopher Youstra - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 6%

Merissa Driscoll - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Matthew Scarborough - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - McLean Community Players 5%

Nathan Beary Blustein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Ross Scott Rawlings - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Elisa Rosman - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Cedric Lyles - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Chris Smith - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 4%

Elisa Rosman - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Paige Rammelkamp - WORKING - Creative Cauldron 3%

Lucia LaNave - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 3%

Nathan Beary Blustein - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Refiye Tappan - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Peter Leigh-Nilsen - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center 9%

SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 9%

URINETOWN - American University 7%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

THE PROM - The Arlington Players 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 5%

CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 4%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 4%

HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 4%

MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

ZOMBIE PROM - Stars Performing Arts 3%

RENT - Dominion Stage 3%

ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rockville Musical Theatre 3%

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 2%

'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 1%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 1%

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 0%



Best Musical (Professional)

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 10%

RAGTIME - Signature Theatre 9%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 4%

THE WIZ - The National Theatre 4%

MRS. DOUBTFIRE - The National Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 3%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

MJ - The National Theatre 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

SOFT POWER - Signature Theatre 2%

TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 2%

FIDDLER ON ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

FROG AND TOAD - Imagination Stage 1%

A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE HEIRESS OF HAWTREY HALL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 51%

'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 49%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 12%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 10%

JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 9%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 9%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 8%

UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 6%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

SQUISHY BUT FIRM: SEXCAPADES OF A CRIP GIRL - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 3%

THE COMEUPPANCE - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 3%

THE TEMPEST - Devil’s Isle Shakespeare Co. 3%

THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 2%

ARE WE AT WAR YET - Kogod in the Clarice performing arts center at the university of Maryland 2%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - The Keegan Theatre 2%

LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 2%

HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 2%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 1%

THAT BRAT IN THE WHEELCHAIR - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 1%

JENNIE THE CAT - The Puppet Co. 1%

THE BORROWERS - MET's Fun Company 1%

INEBRIATED HOLIDAY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Divine Iweha - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - UMBC’s Musical Theatre Club 9%

Giorgia Dallasta - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 8%

Chris Maulden - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 6%

Alicia Zheng - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

Colleen Lynch - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 4%

Noah Mutterperl - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Terrence Bartlebaugh - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Sam Gatica - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Melanie Abad - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Christian Rogers - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Brittany Washington - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - McLean Community Players 2%

Anna Jones - ANNIE - Little Theater of Alexandria 2%

Xander Conte - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Alden Michels - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 2%

Colleen Lynch - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 2%

Olivia Teitelbaum - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Stevie Miller - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 2%

Hayden Polsky - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 2%

Faith Wang - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

Laura Mills - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

Cody Boehm - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 2%

Audrey Landau Townsend - LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 2%

Cristian Bustillos - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

Shelby Young - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

Allison Payne - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Fran Tapia - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Marco Salazar - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 12%

Alex Brightman - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 9%

Brandon Uranowitz - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 4%

Adrian Blake Enscoe - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Cam Powell - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Noah Mutterperl - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Julianna Cooper - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Brigid Wallace - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Natalie Weiss - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Jose Juan Hernández - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 2%

Chani Wereley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 2%

Jeff Davis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Kyle Dalsimer - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Denée Benton - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 2%

Caroline Graham - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Carl Williams - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

John Gallagher, Jr. - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 2%

Jackie Madejski - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Derrick D. Truby Jr. - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 1%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Harrison Smith - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 1%

Cate Murray - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 1%

Shakil Azizi - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 1%

Odette Gutierrez del Arroyo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Matthew Murray - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 6%

Adrienne Daly - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 6%

Shelby Young - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 6%

William Nash - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 5%

Amberley Kuo - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 5%

Tyrus Sanders - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Ricardo Padilla - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 4%

Brian Lyons-Burke - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Michael Kharfen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Chris Shea - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Cameo Manning - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Gerardo Mirajes-Shafai - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

Kieran Cross - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

Shelly Wiese - ANTIGONE - American University 3%

Brianna Goode - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Emma Altricher - HENRI IV - American University 3%

Mars Burggraf - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 3%

Matthew Murray - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 3%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Max Burchell - HENRI IV - American University 2%

Gayle Nichols-Grimes - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Providence Players of Fairfax 2%

Lila-Rose Roberts - HENRI IV - American University 2%

Tina Mullins - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 2%

Gracie Guzman - A BICYCLE COUNTRY - University of Maryland 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Noah Mutterperl - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Danny Seal - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Yaiza Figueroa - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Maddox Morfit-Tighe - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Brenda Parker - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Stacy Whittle - THE LAST DROP - Scena theatre 4%

Adam Ressa - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - NOVA Nightsky Theater 4%

Carolina Reyes - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Bess Kaye - POTUS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Anna Takayo - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Scott Bakula - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 3%

Dylan Toms - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Irene Hamilton - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Alex Mills - TELL-TALE - Synetic Theater 3%

Jolene Vettese - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Zack Powell - ARMS AND THE MAN - Washington Stage Guild 2%

Robert Fremon - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Edmée - Marie Faal - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Ro Boddie - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Round House Theatre 2%

Susan Marie Rhea - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Devin Nikki Thomas - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 1%

Jackie Madejski - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 1%

Dina Thomas - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 1%

Catherine Flye - THE WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 1%

Deidra LuWan Starnes - SHUTTER SISTERS - 1st Stage 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 13%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 10%

THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 9%

ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 8%

XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 8%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 7%

ANTIGONE - American University 7%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - NOVA Nightsky Theater 4%

HENRI IV - American University 4%

RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

NEIL SIMON'S RUMORS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

IS HE DEAD? - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

DOUBT: A PARABLE - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 2%

RAPTURE BLISTER BURN - St. Mark's Players 2%



Best Play (Professional)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Folger Theatre 9%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

THE COLORED MUSEUM - Studio Theatre 6%

ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 5%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 5%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

POTUS - Arena Stage 4%

THE LAST DROP - Scena theatre 4%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Rorschach Theatre 3%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 3%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDOBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 2%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 2%

EISENHOWER THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Olney Theatre Center 1%

TELL-TALE - Synetic Theater 1%

MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Matt Liptak - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 10%

Jessica Trementozzi - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 10%

Kimberly Leone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 9%

Bill Pressly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Gavin Mosier - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 8%

Jimmy Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 8%

Dan Widerski & Sheila Widerski - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 7%

Jimmy Conroy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 6%

Morgan Gallagher - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Rebecca Kalant and Adam Ressa - ANNIE - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Bridgette Dennett - TRUE WEST - Klein Theatre 5%

Vincent Worthington - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 5%

Vince Worthington - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Vince Worthington - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Joyce Milford - DO YOU WANNA DANCE? ONE ACT EDITION - The SEED Falcon Theatre 3%

Vincent Worthington - NEIL SIMON'S RUMORS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Grisele Gonzales - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

Matt Liptak - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Kristian Woerner - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

David Zinn - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 6%

Clifton Chadick - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Andrew Cohen - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Frank J. Oliva - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Debra Kim Sivigny - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Matt Liptak - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Vincent Worthington - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Rachel Hauck - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Michael Windsor & Laura Valenti - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

David DiFalco - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

David DiFalco - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 2%

Meghan Raham - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Round House Theatre 2%

Milagros Ponce De Leon - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Frank Labovitz - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Megan Holden - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Tony Cisek - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Josh Sticklin - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Gavin Moshier - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Matthew Keenan - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Mark Wendland - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Shartoya R. Jn.Baptiste - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 1%

Misha Kachman - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 23%

Liz Shaher - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 19%

Justin Schmitz - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 18%

Janice Rivera - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 16%

Michael Kiley - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 13%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 10%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andie Matten - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 15%

Justin Schmitz - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 14%

Alec Green - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 9%

Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Justin Schmitz - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

John Shivers - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 4%

Justin Ellington - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 3%

Dan Martin - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

William D'Eugenio - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Kenny Neal - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Brandon Cook - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Jimmy Garver - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 3%

Justin Schmitz - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Brandon Cook - WEBSTER'S BITCH - The Keegan Theatre 3%

nick tha 1da - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Matthew Rowe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Justin Schmitz - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Mark Smedley - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Saarung Soomro - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Ethan Balis - THE WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 2%

Tom Majarov - INTIMATE APPAREL - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%

Kaydin Hamby - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART 2: PERESTROIKA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%

Sarah O'Halloran - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Kenny Neal - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Sarah O'Halloran - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Connor Halvorsen-Ramm - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 14%

Hunter Sidle - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - UMBC’s Musical Theatre Club 9%

Alexandrina Calvo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

BrandRick Levy - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Tammy Peters - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 4%

Zach Walsh - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 4%

Maura Lacy - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Alease Warren - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 3%

Evan Zimmerman - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

Liz Colendene - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Cam Powell - LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - The Arlington Players 3%

Andrew Morin - 110 IN THE SHADE - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

McKinley Seale - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 3%

Shakil Azizi - ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Daniel Kundrat - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Rachael Fine - ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Anastasia Janchak - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 3%

Ashton Schaffer - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

James Maxted - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 2%

Meghan Bentley - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 2%

Michael Blinde - WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Sophia Sharaa - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 2%

Sarah Lehner - WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Jelilah Jones - 'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Talya Conroy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Facundo Agustín - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

Shakil Azizi - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Anna Theoni DiGiovanni - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Noah Mutterperl - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 5%

Camila Taleisnik - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Adian Chapman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Calvin McCullough - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Sarah Chapin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Arial Kraje - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Sumie Yotsukura - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Carolyn Tachoir - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

David James - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

Bobby Libby - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Sydne Lyons - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Danny Smigielski - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Elizabeth Stanley - NINE - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Martin Ruiz - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Ro Boddie - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Ollie Maxted - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Rodrigo Pedreira - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Dylan Toms - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Brigid Wallace - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Judy Kuhn - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Emily Erickson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Victor Musoni - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Alaina (AJ) Jenkins - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 8%

Johancy (Jay) Reyes - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 8%

Shakil Azizi - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 6%

Eleanore Tapscott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%

Cameron McBride - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 5%

Drew Okoye - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 5%

Spencer Milligan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Sirra Faal - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 4%

Anna Mae Murphy - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 4%

Danielle Comer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Zell Murphy - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 4%

Alexis Edgely - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 3%

Wilson Johnson - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 3%

Finn Fairfield - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 2%

Liz Mykietyn - LAUGHING STOCK - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Paul McLane - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

Julia Rudgers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Dylan Nicholson - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 2%

Paul Smith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Lucy Bond - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 2%

Tanya Johnson-Herron - DOUBT: A PARABLE - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 2%

Nathan McGraw - LAUGHINGSTOCK - Sterling Playmakers 2%

John Paul Odle - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Malerie Goodman - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 2%

Reanna Larson - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Adam Adkins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Awa Sal Secka - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 7%

Adam Adkins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Luz Nicolás - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Hilary Dennis - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

Lauren Baker - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 4%

Victor Salinas - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Yesenia iglesias - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 3%

Angela Whittaker - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Danielle Davy - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts CEnter 3%

Seth Drenning - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Brigid Wallace - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Hope Cassady - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Willem Rogers - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Tiffany Renee Johnson - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 2%

Ryan Sellers - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Delbis Cardona - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Pauline Lamb - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Corbin Ford - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Andres Roa - WEBSTER'S BITCH - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Craig wallace - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 2%

Bisserat Tseggai - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 2%

Alan Naylor - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Justine 'Icy' Moral - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Kira Gandolfo - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

ANNIE - Little Theater of Alexandria 30%

ANASTASIA - Pied Piper Theatre 23%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pied Piper Theatre 23%

GUYS AND DOLLS - ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre 14%

A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Seton Players 9%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

WILLY WONKA - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 15%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 14%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 9%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 7%

JUNIE. B JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 6%

PICASSO - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 5%

KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 5%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 4%

OPIE AND THE OPEN TENT - The National Theatre 4%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING - Imagination Stage 4%

SING DOWN THE MOON - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

CINDERELLA A SALSA FAIRYTALE - Imagination Stage 4%

QUIJOTE Y SANCHO PANZA, ¡NUEVAS ANDANZAS! - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - MET's Fun Company 3%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 3%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 2%

HANSEL AND GRETEL - The Puppet Co. 2%

JENNIE THE CAT: A HALLOWEEN ADVENTURE - The Puppet Co. 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Little Theatre of Alexandria 13%

Next Generation Arts Council 10%

Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Rooftop Productions 7%

Reston Community Players 6%

Rockville Musical Theatre 5%

Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Wind River Theater at the ARTFactory 5%

Sterling Playmakers 5%

City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

The Arlington Players 4%

Dominion Stage 3%

Victorian Lyric Opera Company 3%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Hylton Performing Arts Center 3%

Prince William Little Theater 2%

St. Mark’s Players 2%

Ovations Theatre 2%

McLean Community Players 2%

Silhouette Stages 2%

The Providence Players of Fairfax 1%

Greenbelt Arts Center 1%

Bad Medicine Comedy 1%

Plastic 1%

Lebanon Community Theater 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Signature Theatre 11%

GALA Hispanic Theatre 11%

Workhouse Arts Center 10%

Arena Stage 6%

The National Theatre 6%

Olney Theatre Center 4%

Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Scena theatre 4%

Ford's Theatre 3%

Round House Theatre 3%

The Keegan Theatre 3%

StageCoach Theatre 3%

The Puppet Co. 3%

Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Studio Theatre 2%

Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Imagination Stage 2%

Rorschach Theatre 2%

Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Theater J 2%

Solas Nua 1%

Triune Entertainment 1%

We Happy Few 1%



