Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; MONARCH at Creative Cauldron Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kimberly Geipel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 15%

Alex Mills - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 11%

David Singleton - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 10%

Brianna Galligan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Jeremy McShan - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 8%

Patricia “Pep” Targete - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 8%

Marianna Constable - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 7%

Stacey Yvonne Claytor - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

Kendall Mostafavi - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 6%

Stefan Sittig - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Stefan Sittig - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Caroline Scarburough - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

John Poncy - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Shania Stewart Duane - WHITE CHRISTMAS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Valeria Cossu - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 17%

Ahmad Maaty - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 14%

Ama Law - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 7%

Danielle Diniz & Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

Ariel Kraje - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Stefan Sittig - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Ashleigh King - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Vincent Musgrave - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

JAQUEL KNIGHT - THE WIZ - The National Theatre 4%

David Singleton - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

David Neumann - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Victor Musoni & Ken-Matt Martin - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Denis Jones - BYE BYE BIRDIE - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Ashleigh King - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Kim Curtis - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 2%

Christie Dubnansky - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

Lorna Ventura - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Mark Minnick - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Kurt Boehm - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Megan Behm - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 1%

Jennifer J. Hopkins - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 1%

Nikki Mirza - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 1%

Julie Herber - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 1%

Pauline Lamb - QULTERS - 1st Stage 1%

Maurice Johnson - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Amber Kiffney and Lori Crockett - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 16%

Cass Dumstra - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Sarah Robinson and Kim Lane - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 6%

Jessica Utz - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

Amber Kiffney - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 5%

Jennifer Durham - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 5%

Kyna Chilcot - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Angela Lee - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 5%

Kit Sibley & Jean Schlichting - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Nicole Andres - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Claire Jeffreys - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 4%

Joan Lawrence - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Larissa Norris - RENT - Dominion Stage 4%

Lisa Leary - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 3%

Andrea Oswald - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Lisa Leary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 3%

Charlynn Mills - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Kati Andresson - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Lori Crockett and Lisa Leary - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 2%

Ana Kuzmanic - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 2%

Nicole Andres - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Providence Players of Fairfax 2%

Giuliana Weiss - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Becca Janney - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 17%

Elizabeth Morton - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 8%

Judith Harmon - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Ashlynne Ludwig - SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 5%

Audrey Miller - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Dede Ayite - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 4%

Rodrigo Muñoz - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Ashlynne Ludwig - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 4%

Lily Cunicelli - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 3%

Bailey Hammett - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Susan Hilferty - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Danielle Preston - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Cheyenne Hill - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Pei Lee - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Elizabeth Morton - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Veronica Stevens - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Kendra Rai - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Bailey Hammett - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Ivania Stack - POTUS - Arena Stage 2%

Paris Francesca - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Jeanette Christensen - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Donna Breslin - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

Cody Gilliam - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Jeannette Christensen - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - Kennedy Center Family Theatre 1%

Cidney Forkpah - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 34%

THE PROM - Reston Community Players 20%

ARE WE GOING TO HELL FOR THIS? - University of Maryland 18%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 17%

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 12%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 33%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 26%

STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW - Arena Stage 18%

THE MIGRATION: REFLECTIONS ON JACOB LAWRENCE - Arena Stage 14%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jennifer Morrissey - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 13%

Kimberly Kemp - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 13%

Brianna Galligan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Rob Tessier - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 8%

Maura Lacy - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Angela Somers - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 6%

LaMar Bagley - DO YOU WANNA DANCE? ONE ACT EDITION - The SEED Falcon Theatre 5%

Joey Olson - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 5%

Liz Mykietyn - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 5%

Kimberly Kemp - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 5%

Frank D. Shutts II - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Paul Di Salvo - LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 4%

Joanna Henry - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 3%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Vincent Worthington - WHITE CHRISTMAS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

Julia Arbutus - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Matt Conner and Mayu Molina Lehmann - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 21%

Mariano Caligaris - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

Frank D. Shutts II - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 10%

Amy Anders Corcoran - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 6%

Neil Patrick Harris - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 5%

Kevin S. McAllister - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 4%

Allison Arkell Stockman - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Jolene Vettese - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Ashleigh King - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Michael Mayer - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Angelisa Gillyard - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Michael Windsor - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Tommy Malek - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Compass Rose Theater 2%

Ken-Matt Martin - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Robert Mintz - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Andy Blankenbuehler - NINE - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Deidra LaWan Starnes - QUILTERS - 1st Stage 2%

Trip Cullman - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Christina Coakley & Jennifer Hopkins - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Cara Phipps - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Fiona Rose Murphey - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Mollie Greenberg - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 2%

Mary Zimmerman - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theater 1%

Matt Moore - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 1%

Mark Minnick - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

John Geddie - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 13%

Stefan Sittig - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 12%

Jae Gee - ANTIGONE - Rude Mechanicals 10%

Danni Guy - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 10%

LaMar Bagley - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Kimberly Leone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 8%

Charlynn Mills - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 7%

Olivia Hinebaugh - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

Terri Ritchey - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 6%

Deb Hansen - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 5%

Sarah Hardy - LAUGHING STOCK - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Joey Pierce - IS HE DEAD? - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Jeff Walker - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 4%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Danilo Stapula - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 13%

Adrian Alea - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

Raymond O’Caldwell - ROMEO AND JULIET - Folger Theatre 7%

KenYatta Rogers - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 6%

Alex Levy - WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 5%

Whitney White - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 5%

Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Margot Bordelon - POTUS - Arena Stage 3%

Robert McNamara - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 3%

Tom Story & Shanara Gabrielle - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Sarah Byrons - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Nick Martin - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Alexa Yarboro Pettengill - THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Mark Rhea - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Scott J. Strasbaugh - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

José Carrasquillo - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Vanessa Gilbert - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

Gené Fouché - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Tom Story - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 2%

Julie Herber - THE SQUIRELLS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Nilo Cruz - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Jenny McConnell Frederick - SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Matt Torney - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 1%

Psalmayene 24 - TEMPESTUOUS ELEMENTS - Arena Stage 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 12%

KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 11%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 6%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 5%

CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 4%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 3%

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 3%

ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 3%

AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 2%

THE PROM - Reston Community Players 2%

HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

LENA DUNHAM - Washington Improv Theater 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 1%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 1%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rockville Musical Theatre 1%

ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

POTUS - Arena Stage 4%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

HAMLET - New York Circus Project 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 3%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD - StageCoach Theatre 3%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford’s Theatre 2%

THE WIZ - The National Theatre 2%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

SOFT POWER - Signature Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Becker De Marco - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 16%

Ken and Patti - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 16%

Dan Martin - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 13%

Paul Callahan - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 11%

Dan Widerski - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 8%

Ken & Patti Crowley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 8%

Ken & Patti Crowley - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 7%

Jordan Hersh - A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 6%

Kurt Gustafson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 6%

Ken and Patti Crawley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Franklin Coleman - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Hailey Laroe - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 15%

Christina Giles - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 13%

Alberto Segarra - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 5%

Amith Chandrashaker - AVAAZ - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Nate Files - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 4%

Colin K. Bills - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Christina Giles - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Hailey LaRoe - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Helen Garcia-Alton - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Christian Henrríquez - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Jiyoun Chang - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 3%

Ben Stanton - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 3%

Kevin Adams - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

John D. Alexander - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Ian Claar - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

William K. D'Eugenio - TEMPESTUOUS ELEMENTS - Arena Stage 2%

Lynn Joslin - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

David A Hopkins - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Max Doolittle - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Simean Carpenter - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Dan Martin - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

William D'Eugenio - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Hailey LaRoe - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Cody James - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Dominic DeSalvio - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 21%

Doug Bowles - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 9%

CJ Redden-Liotta - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 9%

Chris Zavadowski - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 8%

Paige Austin Rammelkamp - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 8%

David Jaynes - AVENUE Q - Reston community players 7%

Scott Richards - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 7%

Matt Scarburough - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 7%

Angela Somers - 'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 6%

Sam Weich - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rockville Musical Theatre 6%

Colin Taylor - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 5%

Pam Gordet - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 4%

Jim Eckloff - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Walter Bobby Mccoy - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 19%

Marika Countouris - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 13%

Angie Benson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Alison Shafer - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 6%

Will Van Dyke - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 6%

Christopher Youstra - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 5%

Christopher Youstra - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 5%

Merissa Driscoll - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Cedric Lyles - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Matthew Scarborough - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - McLean Community Players 4%

Elisa Rosman - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Ross Scott Rawlings - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Nathan Beary Blustein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Chris Smith - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 3%

Paige Rammelkamp - WORKING - Creative Cauldron 3%

Elisa Rosman - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Lucia LaNave - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 3%

Refiye Tappan - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Nathan Beary Blustein - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Peter Leigh-Nilsen - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center 14%

SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 8%

URINETOWN - American University 6%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

THE PROM - The Arlington Players 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 5%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 4%

CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 4%

AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 4%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 4%

ZOMBIE PROM - Stars Performing Arts 3%

MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

RENT - Dominion Stage 3%

ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 2%

'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 1%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 1%

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 0%



Best Musical (Professional)

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 21%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

RAGTIME - Signature Theatre 7%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 3%

THE WIZ - The National Theatre 3%

MRS. DOUBTFIRE - The National Theatre 3%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 2%

REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

MJ - The National Theatre 2%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

SOFT POWER - Signature Theatre 2%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 1%

SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 1%

FIDDLER ON ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 1%

QUILTERS - 1st Stage 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE HEIRESS OF HAWTREY HALL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 55%

'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 45%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 19%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 11%

UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 9%

JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 7%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 7%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 5%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

SQUISHY BUT FIRM: SEXCAPADES OF A CRIP GIRL - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 3%

LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 3%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

THE COMEUPPANCE - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 2%

THE TEMPEST - Devil’s Isle Shakespeare Co. 2%

THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 2%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - The Keegan Theatre 2%

ARE WE AT WAR YET - Kogod in the Clarice performing arts center at the university of Maryland 2%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 2%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 1%

HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 1%

THAT BRAT IN THE WHEELCHAIR - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 1%

JENNIE THE CAT - The Puppet Co. 1%

THE BORROWERS - MET's Fun Company 1%

ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Chris Maulden - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 13%

Giorgia Dallasta - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 9%

Alicia Zheng - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 6%

Colleen Lynch - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 4%

Noah Mutterperl - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Terrence Bartlebaugh - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Katie Tirrell - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

Alden Michels - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 3%

Christian Rogers - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Anna Jones - ANNIE - Little Theater of Alexandria 3%

Brittany Washington - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - McLean Community Players 3%

Laura Mills - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

Xander Conte - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Hayden Polsky - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 2%

Colleen Lynch - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 2%

Audrey Landau Townsend - LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 2%

Olivia Teitelbaum - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Faith Wang - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

Stevie Miller - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 2%

Cody Boehm - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 2%

Cristian Bustillos - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

Kelly Canady - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Allison Payne - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 2%

Shelby Young - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

Ashley Arnold-Brakefield - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Fran Tapia - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 25%

Marco Salazar - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 24%

Alex Brightman - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 6%

Jeff Davis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Brandon Uranowitz - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 3%

Adrian Blake Enscoe - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 2%

Cam Powell - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Noah Mutterperl - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Julianna Cooper - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 1%

Brigid Wallace - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Jose Juan Hernández - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 1%

Natalie Weiss - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Chani Wereley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 1%

Tyrese Shawn Avery - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Kyle Dalsimer - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 1%

Denée Benton - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 1%

John Gallagher, Jr. - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 1%

Caroline Graham - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Carl Williams - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Harrison Smith - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 1%

Jackie Madejski - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 1%

Derrick D. Truby Jr. - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 1%

Cate Murray - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 1%

Gretchen Midgley - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tyrus Sanders - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Sterling Playmakers 11%

Adrienne Daly - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 6%

Amberley Kuo - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 6%

Matthew Murray - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 5%

William Nash - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 5%

Shelby Young - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 5%

Ricardo Padilla - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 4%

Gerardo Mirajes-Shafai - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Chris Shea - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Brian Lyons-Burke - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Cameo Manning - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Michael Kharfen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Brianna Goode - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Kieran Cross - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

Shelly Wiese - ANTIGONE - American University 3%

Emma Altricher - HENRI IV - American University 3%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Mars Burggraf - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 2%

Matthew Murray - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 2%

Gayle Nichols-Grimes - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Providence Players of Fairfax 2%

Tina Mullins - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 2%

Max Burchell - HENRI IV - American University 2%

Lila-Rose Roberts - HENRI IV - American University 2%

Gracie Guzman - A BICYCLE COUNTRY - University of Maryland 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Danny Seal - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 10%

Noah Mutterperl - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Yaiza Figueroa - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Maddox Morfit-Tighe - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 4%

Brenda Parker - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Alex Mills - TELL-TALE - Synetic Theater 4%

Adam Ressa - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - NOVA Nightsky Theater 3%

Carolina Reyes - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Stacy Whittle - THE LAST DROP - Scena theatre 3%

Bess Kaye - POTUS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Anna Takayo - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Morgan Danielle Day - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Scott Bakula - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Irene Hamilton - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Dylan Toms - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Jolene Vettese - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Zack Powell - ARMS AND THE MAN - Washington Stage Guild 2%

Dina Thomas - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 2%

Devin Nikki Thomas - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Edmée - Marie Faal - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Jackie Madejski - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 1%

Deidra LuWan Starnes - SHUTTER SISTERS - 1st Stage 1%

Robert Fremon - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 1%

Ro Boddie - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Round House Theatre 1%

Tonya Beckman - SHUTTER SISTERS - 1st Stage 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 13%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 13%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 8%

XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 8%

ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 8%

RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 6%

ANTIGONE - American University 6%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 5%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - NOVA Nightsky Theater 4%

HENRI IV - American University 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

IS HE DEAD? - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

DOUBT: A PARABLE - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 2%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 2%

RAPTURE BLISTER BURN - St. Mark's Players 1%



Best Play (Professional)

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Folger Theatre 8%

THE COLORED MUSEUM - Studio Theatre 6%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 5%

HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 4%

POTUS - Arena Stage 4%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

THE LAST DROP - Scena theatre 3%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Rorschach Theatre 3%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 3%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 3%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDOBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

EISENHOWER THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Olney Theatre Center 1%

TELL-TALE - Synetic Theater 1%

MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 15%

Matt Liptak - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

Bill Pressly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 8%

Jessica Trementozzi - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 8%

Morgan Gallagher - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 8%

Kimberly Leone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 8%

Gavin Mosier - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 7%

Dan Widerski & Sheila Widerski - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 6%

Jimmy Conroy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 5%

Bridgette Dennett - TRUE WEST - Klein Theatre 5%

Vincent Worthington - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 5%

Rebecca Kalant and Adam Ressa - ANNIE - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Vince Worthington - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Vince Worthington - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Joyce Milford - DO YOU WANNA DANCE? ONE ACT EDITION - The SEED Falcon Theatre 3%

Vincent Worthington - NEIL SIMON'S RUMORS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Grisele Gonzales - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 15%

Matt Liptak - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 11%

Kristian Woerner - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

Andrew Cohen - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 5%

David Zinn - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 5%

Clifton Chadick - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Frank J. Oliva - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Debra Kim Sivigny - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Matt Liptak - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Vincent Worthington - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Michael Windsor & Laura Valenti - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Rachel Hauck - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 2%

David DiFalco - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 2%

David DiFalco - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Josh Sticklin - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Shartoya R. Jn.Baptiste - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Gavin Moshier - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Meghan Raham - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Round House Theatre 2%

Frank Labovitz - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Milagros Ponce De Leon - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Megan Holden - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Tony Cisek - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Mark Wendland - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Matthew Keenan - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 1%

Simean Carpenter - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 29%

Justin Schmitz - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 17%

Liz Shaher - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 16%

Janice Rivera - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 15%

Michael Kiley - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 12%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 10%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andie Matten - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 18%

Justin Schmitz - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 16%

Alec Green - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 8%

Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Justin Schmitz - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

John Shivers - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 4%

Justin Ellington - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 3%

nick tha 1da - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Dan Martin - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Brandon Cook - WEBSTER'S BITCH - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Kenny Neal - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Jimmy Garver - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 2%

Brandon Cook - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Justin Schmitz - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

William D'Eugenio - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Matthew Rowe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Justin Schmitz - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Kevin Lee Alexander - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Mark Smedley - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Kenny Neal - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Kaydin Hamby - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART 2: PERESTROIKA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%

Ethan Balis - THE WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 1%

Frederick Kennedy - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 1%

Tom Majarov - INTIMATE APPAREL - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%

Leon Rothenberg - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Connor Halvorsen-Ramm - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 14%

BrandRick Levy - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 12%

Ashton Schaffer - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Tammy Peters - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 4%

Alease Warren - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 4%

Anastasia Janchak - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 4%

Zach Walsh - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 4%

Maura Lacy - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Evan Zimmerman - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

Cam Powell - LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - The Arlington Players 3%

Andrew Morin - 110 IN THE SHADE - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Liz Colendene - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Shakil Azizi - ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Rachael Fine - ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Daniel Kundrat - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

McKinley Seale - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 3%

James Maxted - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 2%

Meghan Bentley - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 2%

Michael Blinde - WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Sophia Sharaa - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 2%

Sarah Lehner - WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Jelilah Jones - 'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Talya Conroy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 2%

Christine Maxted - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 2%

Joshua Nettinga - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Facundo Agustín - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

Noah Mutterperl - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 8%

Camila Taleisnik - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Anna Theoni DiGiovanni - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Adian Chapman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Shakil Azizi - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Calvin McCullough - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Arial Kraje - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Victor Musoni - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Sumie Yotsukura - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Carolyn Tachoir - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

David James - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

Sarah Chapin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Bobby Libby - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Elizabeth Stanley - NINE - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Sydne Lyons - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Danny Smigielski - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Dylan Toms - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Judy Kuhn - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Brigid Wallace - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Ro Boddie - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Emily Erickson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Jordyn Taylor - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Rodrigo Pedreira - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Martin Ruiz - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Spencer Milligan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 11%

Alaina (AJ) Jenkins - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 8%

Johancy (Jay) Reyes - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 6%

Eleanore Tapscott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%

Shakil Azizi - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 5%

Drew Okoye - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 5%

Cameron McBride - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Alexis Edgely - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 4%

Anna Mae Murphy - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 4%

Sirra Faal - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 3%

Danielle Comer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Zell Murphy - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Wilson Johnson - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 3%

Paul McLane - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

Dylan Nicholson - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 2%

Julia Rudgers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Finn Fairfield - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 2%

Liz Mykietyn - LAUGHING STOCK - Sterling Playmakers 2%

John Paul Odle - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Paul Smith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Nathan McGraw - LAUGHINGSTOCK - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Tanya Johnson-Herron - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 2%

Tanya Johnson-Herron - DOUBT: A PARABLE - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 2%

Lucy Bond - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 2%

Malerie Goodman - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Lauren Baker - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 8%

Adam Adkins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Awa Sal Secka - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 6%

Luz Nicolás - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Adam Adkins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Hilary Dennis - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Victor Salinas - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Yesenia iglesias - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 4%

Angela Whittaker - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Brigid Wallace - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Seth Drenning - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Danielle Davy - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts CEnter 3%

Hope Cassady - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Tiffany Renee Johnson - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 2%

Corbin Ford - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Andres Roa - WEBSTER'S BITCH - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Delbis Cardona - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Willem Rogers - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Craig wallace - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 2%

Ryan Sellers - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Pauline Lamb - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Emily Kester - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 2%

Bisserat Tseggai - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 2%

Alan Naylor - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Justine 'Icy' Moral - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Olney Theatre Center 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pied Piper Theatre 30%

ANNIE - Little Theater of Alexandria 26%

ANASTASIA - Pied Piper Theatre 21%

GUYS AND DOLLS - ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre 13%

A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Seton Players 10%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

WILLY WONKA - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 20%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 16%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 6%

JUNIE. B JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 5%

PICASSO - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

OPIE AND THE OPEN TENT - The National Theatre 4%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 4%

KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

CINDERELLA A SALSA FAIRYTALE - Imagination Stage 4%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 4%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING - Imagination Stage 3%

SING DOWN THE MOON - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

QUIJOTE Y SANCHO PANZA, ¡NUEVAS ANDANZAS! - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - MET's Fun Company 3%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 3%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 2%

HANSEL AND GRETEL - The Puppet Co. 2%

JENNIE THE CAT: A HALLOWEEN ADVENTURE - The Puppet Co. 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Rooftop Productions 13%

The Little Theatre of Alexandria 11%

Next Generation Arts Council 9%

Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Upper Room Theatre Ministry 8%

Wind River Theater at the ARTFactory 5%

Reston Community Players 5%

Rockville Musical Theatre 5%

Sterling Playmakers 4%

The Arlington Players 4%

City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Victorian Lyric Opera Company 3%

Dominion Stage 3%

St. Mark’s Players 2%

Prince William Little Theater 2%

Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Ovations Theatre 2%

Silhouette Stages 2%

McLean Community Players 2%

The Providence Players of Fairfax 1%

Greenbelt Arts Center 1%

Bad Medicine Comedy 1%

Plastic 1%

Lebanon Community Theater 0%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Workhouse Arts Center 14%

GALA Hispanic Theatre 10%

Signature Theatre 10%

Arena Stage 6%

The National Theatre 5%

Scena theatre 4%

Olney Theatre Center 4%

Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

The Puppet Co. 3%

Ford's Theatre 3%

Round House Theatre 3%

StageCoach Theatre 3%

The Keegan Theatre 3%

Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Studio Theatre 2%

Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Imagination Stage 2%

Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Rorschach Theatre 2%

Theater J 2%

Washington Stage Guild 1%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%

Solas Nua 1%

Triune Entertainment 1%



