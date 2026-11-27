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Washington Stage Guild will present a staged reading of Emily Mann’s play Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters' First 100 Years on Wednesday, December 9 at 7:30pm, during the company’s world premiere run of The Last Victorian by JB Miller. Directed by actor and WSG Advisory Board Member Joy Jones, the reading features Company Member Jewell Robinson and frequent WSG actor and director Deidra LaWan Starnes.

Admission for the staged reading is pay-what-you-can at the door, with no reservations necessary. The reading will take place at Washington Stage Guild's home, The Undercroft Theatre in the Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church.

About the Play

103-year-old Sadie Delany and 101-year-old Bessie Delany were the daughters of a formerly enslaved man, grew up in the Jim Crow South, lived in Harlem during its renaissance, and had professional careers as a teacher and a dentist, respectively. While preparing dinner to commemorate their father’s birthday, the two sisters recount the events of the past century through their personal experiences.

Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters' First 100 Years is a 1995 play written by Emily Mann, adapted from the 1993 memoir by Sarah "Sadie" Delany, A. Elizabeth "Bessie" Delany, and Amy Hill Hearth.

The Last Victorian

Performances of The Last Victorian continue through December 13, 2026. The world premiere production features Stage Guild founding company member Lynn Steinmetz alongside Joshua Biatch, Nick Depinto, Patricia Hurley, and Benjamin Russell, and is directed by founding company member Laura Giannarelli.

Dates & Tickets

The Last Victorian by JB Miller runs through December 13, 2026, with performances Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm, with an additional 2:30pm matinee on Friday, November 27.

General admission tickets are $60. Students with a valid student ID receive half-price admission, and seniors ages 65 and older receive $10 off general admission. Groups of 10 or more receive half-price tickets.

Stage Guild is also offering 16 discounted tickets at $16 each for every performance from November 22 through December 13 using the code SWEET16. Pay-what-you-can previews are excluded from the offer.

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The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 18% 2 St. Mark's Players 15% 3 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11% 4 Prince William Little Theatre 9% 5 Reston Community Players 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 52% 2 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 48% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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