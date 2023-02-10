Ford's Theatre Society Presents SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! Next Month

Ford's Theatre Society has announced the full cast and creative team for the spring 2023 East Coast premiere of SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! A collaboration of artists whose work has been honored by the NAACP and the Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards joins us in Washington, D.C. They include playwright Cheryl L. West, director Kenneth L. Roberson, arranger and orchestrator Joseph Joubert, choreographer William Carlos Angulo, music director Sheilah V. Walker and biographer Gayle F. Wald. Carrie Compere stars as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, with Carol Dennis as evangelist Katie Bell Nubin, Tharpe's mother.

Inspired by Gayle F. Wald's book Shout, Sister, Shout! The Untold Story of Rock-and-Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, this musical tells the story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe-one of America's most influential rock-and-roll, R&B and gospel crossover singers and guitarists. Ambitious, courageous and uncompromisingly public, Tharpe became a pioneer of the women's movement for racial and sexual equality and is a musical legend who redefined the national and international music scene in the 1930s and '40s and beyond. Dive into Cheryl L. West's spirited, authentic and emotionally charged story about a charismatic music forerunner and the authentic roots of rock-and-roll.

"With SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!, we continue to tell underrepresented stories in history that address racial justice and we are proud to shine light on Sister Rosetta Tharpe's legacy," said Paul R. Tetreault, director of Ford's Theatre. "There is much to learn from her trailblazing life, with resonances across many communities, as a Black woman of faith who revolutionized gospel, R&B and rock-and-roll. SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! is a soulful, empowering story that will have audiences leaving the theater uplifted."

The Ford's Theatre 2022-2023 season is sponsored by Chevron and Lockheed Martin Corporation. SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! is also made possible by Lead Sponsor: ConocoPhillips, as well as the following Sponsors: Altria Group, KPMG LLP, Meta and Siemens Corporation.

Face coverings are strongly encouraged. Ford's Theatre COVID-19 guidance is developed in collaboration with the George Washington Medical Faculty Associates (GW MFA).

In 2007, Gayle F. Wald's book, Shout, Sister, Shout! The Untold Story of Rock-and-Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe was published. In 2017, the premiere production of SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! was produced at Pasadena Playhouse. In 2019, a reworked version of the show was mounted at Seattle Repertory Theatre. An updated second edition of Wald's book was released in January 2023.

Cheryl L. West's plays include: FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer, Last Stop on Market Street, SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!, Akeelah and the Bee, Pullman Porter Blues and Jar the Floor (optioned for Broadway). Her plays have been seen in England, Off-Broadway, Broadway (Play On!) and in numerous regional theaters around the country. She has written TV and film projects at Disney, Paramount, MTV Films, Showtime, TNT, HBO, CBS and is currently working on commissions for La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, Oregon Shakespeare and Seattle Repertory Theatre. Awards include: Allen Lee Hughes Fellowship, Susan Smith Blackburn, Helen Hayes. Learn more about West at http://www.cheryllwest.com.

Gayle F. Wald is a Professor of American Studies at George Washington University. Her biography Shout, Sister, Shout! The Untold Story of Rock-and-Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Beacon Press) was the basis of the documentary Sister Rosetta Tharpe: Godmother of Rock and has been featured in the New York Times Book Review, The New Yorker and Rolling Stone. An updated second edition, reflecting Tharpe's 2018 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was published in 2023. Her current project is a biography of the children's musician Ella Jenkins. Raised in Philadelphia and its suburbs, she resides in Washington, D.C. Learn more about Wald and the book at https://shoutsistershout.net/about-the-author/.

Kenneth L. Roberson is an award-winning veteran director, choreographer and performer. His credits include: Broadway: Avenue Q (Tony Award Best Musical) All Shook Up, Freak, Purlie (Encores!). Off-Broadway: Vineyard: A Boy and His Soul. Theatre for the New City: The Joint. Apollo Theater: Jazz a La Carte, Harlem Song. Regional: Northlight Theatre: Nina Simone: Four Women. New Victory Theatre: Lettin' The Good Times Roll. Skylight Theatre: Raisin. Arena Stage: Crowns, Ain't Misbehavin'. Virginia Stage: Frog Kiss. Baltimore Center Stage: Once on this Island. Alliance Theatre: ETHEL. Film: HBO: Lackawanna Blues, Fox: John Leguizamo's House of Buggin'. (Primetime Emmy Nomination). Kenneth is a graduate of Henry Grady School of Journalism University of Georgia. Learn more about Roberson at www.kennethroberson.com.

William Carlos Angulo will choreograph, after serving as choreographer for the 2020 developmental lab and the 2019 Seattle Repertory Theatre production. Sheilah V. Walker (Broadway: The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, Ragtime) serves as the music director. Joseph Joubert (Broadway: Caroline, Or Change, Motown the Musical, Disaster!, The Color Purple, Violet, Leap of Faith), who orchestrated last year's celebrated production of Nolan Williams, Jr.'s Grace, will serve as the orchestrator and arranger. Tyler Rhodes (Broadway: A Night With Janis Joplin) is the associate director and dramaturg, having previously worked as associate director on SHOUT! at Seattle Repertory Theatre and Pasadena Playhouse. Emily Madigan will serve as the associate choreographer and Victor Simonson serves as the associate music director.

Carrie Compere (Broadway: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me; Off-Broadway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) reprises her role from the Seattle Repertory Theatre production as the trailblazing Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Joining her is Carol Dennis (Broadway: The Color Purple, Street Corner Symphony, Big River) as Rosetta's mother, evangelist Katie Bell Nubin, who she previously portrayed at Seattle Repertory Theatre.

Additional cast members include Kelli Blackwell (Olney Theatre Center: Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Mahalia Jackson, Felicia Boswell (Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee for NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE) as Marie Knight, Joseph Anthony Byrd (Seattle Rep: SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!) as Cab Calloway, Raquel Jennings (Ford's: Grace) as Showgirl/Usher/Nurse, Joe Mallon (Ford's: The Trip to Bountiful, A Christmas Carol, Death of a Salesman) as Richie, Keenan McCarter (Southern Illinois Summer Music Festival: Roméo et Juliette) as Dizzy Gillespie, Sinclair Mitchell (Broadway: The Lion King) as Reverend Tharpe, Jarran Muse (Ford's: Grace) as Russell Morrison/Nicholas Brother, David Rowen (Off-Broadway: Bob Marley's Three Little Birds) as Lucky Millinder/Neckbone, Nia Savoy-Dock (Signature Theatre: The Color Purple) as LeeAnne/Showgirl, Jamal Antony Shuriah (National Tour: American Idiot) as Little Richard/Nicholas Brother, and Jalisa Williams (Signature Theatre: The Color Purple) as Showgirl.

Jessica Bennett (Olney Theatre Center: Beauty and the Beast), Jay Frisby (Ford's: Grace), Troy Hopper (Ford's: Violet) and Michael Wood (Olney Theatre Center: Beauty and the Beast) will be swings. Stephanie Klapper Casting provided support with New York casting.

The Designers

Tim Mackabee (Ford's: The Trip to Bountiful, Death of a Salesman, The Glass Menagerie) will be the scenic designer. Mackabee creates a set for a show that exists in transitions between Rosetta's memory and the present world. According to Mackabee, the space serves both of those worlds simultaneously. "The shell of the space is meant to evoke a church," he said. "We stylized the components of an old church to make it the emotional space of the show. The show moves through time quickly, so small pieces come and go a lot through the set to land us in a particular time and place."

Alejo Vietti (Ford's: A Christmas Carol, Meet John Doe) will be the costume designer, with Joseph Shrope as associate costume designer. Charles G. LaPointe (Broadway: Mr. Saturday Night, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud) will be the hair and wig designer, with Rachael Geier as associate hair and wig designer. Alan C. Edwards (Ford's: Guys and Dolls) serves as the lighting designer, with Max Doolittle as associate lighting designer. Sun Hee Kil (Broadway: Choir Boy) with be the sound designer, with Matthew Bell as associate sound designer.

The team also includes D.C.-based fight and intimacy consultants Jenny Male (Resident Intimacy and Fight Director at Rep Stage) and Sierra Young (Mosaic Theatre Company: The Till Trilogy, Woolly Mammoth/Baltimore Center Stage: Ain't No Mo). Ford's Theatre regular Marie Schneggenburger will be the prop designer and coordinator. Bernita Robinson (Broadway: for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, Thurgood, Ragtime, Jelly's Last Jam) and Lori Lundquist (Broadway: Fosse, The Best Man, Holiday) will be the production stage managers, with Taryn Friend (Ford's: A Christmas Carol, One Destiny) serving as assistant stage manager.

At Ford's Theatre, we are committed to ensuring visitors of all abilities can experience the performances, exhibits, history and programs our site has to offer. SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! will have audio-described performances on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. An ASL-interpreted performance is on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Accessible seating is available in both the rear orchestra and balcony sections. A Sensory-Friendly performance is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. More information is forthcoming.

Beginning March 27, 2023, all performances of SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! will be captioned via the GalaPro Free Closed Captioning Mobile App. GalaPro is available from the App Store or Google Play and allows patrons to access captioning on demand through their phone or tablet device. Patrons set their phones to airplane mode and connect to the local GalaPro WiFi network before the performance begins.