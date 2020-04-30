Folger Theatre Postpones A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM; Announces New Dates For 2020/21 Season

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Folger Theatre is altering the programming schedule for its 2020/21 "On the Road" season of plays. In working to ensure the well-being and safety of patrons, Folger Theatre, along with its project partners the National Building Museum and the University of South Carolina, have made the decision to postpone the 2020 summer production of A Midsummer Night's Dream and the National Building Museum's Summer Block Party, featuring the Folger Shakespeare Playhouse, to Summer 2021.

The Playhouse and A Midsummer Night's Dream is a collaboration between the Folger Shakespeare Library, the National Building Museum and the University of South Carolina, where the production's director Robert Richmond (Folger's Nell Gwynn) is Professor in the Department of Theatre and Dance. An exciting Elizabethan-styled outdoor stage, developed at the University of South Carolina, will fill the majestic Great Hall of the National Building Museum.

"We look forward to presenting a beautiful Midsummer Night's Eve performance inside the National Building Museum, bringing the magic of live theater to the National Building Museum's already stunning building," says Folger Shakespeare Library Director Michael Witmore. "Because we want everyone to enjoy the daytime and evening programming, we have taken the decision with our partner to defer the Folger Shakespeare Playhouse until the summer of 2021."

"For years, Michael Witmore and I have been scheming about a partnership between our two organizations, conjuring up some brilliant ideas that simply weren't feasible," said Chase Rynd, Hon. ALSA, Executive Director of the National Building Museum. "But at last we landed on the Folger Shakespeare Playhouse, and we knew it had all the makings of a perfect match for our boards, our staff, and our audiences. The Playhouse has been postponed for now, but the partnership remains steadfast as ever."

Additionally, Round House Theatre and Folger Theatre are rescheduling the East Coast premiere of The Tempest, adapted and directed by Teller and Aaron Posner, to April 2021. Performance dates of Nathan the Wise at Theater J remain the same, with this production now beginning Folger's upcoming season in February 2021.

In adjusting the performance dates, Folger Theatre keeps its exciting, off-site 3-play season without cancellation-and all artists associated with the season's productions are retained.

Folger Theatre's Artistic Producer Janet Alexander Griffin says, "As so many others, we have been monitoring the situation very carefully. We are delighted to be able to extend later our work with our much valued collaborators to bring our complete season to wonderful stages-when we anticipate audiences will be ready to embrace live performance once again. Shakespeare's plays are full of hope and community, and we look forward to the time of a healthy reunion."

Folger Theatre's 2020/21 season of new partnerships and productions at prestigious venues across the D.C. region comes as the Folger Shakespeare Library embarks on a multi-year renovation project. The $69 million project, supported by The Wonder of Will: The Campaign for the Folger Shakespeare Library, is designed to expand public space, improve accessibility, and enhance the overall experience to all who visit the Folger.

FOLGER THEATRE'S 2020/21 SEASON

** REVISED SCHEDULE **

NATHAN THE WISE

February 17 - March 14, 2021

In association with Theater J

By Gotthold Ephraim Lessing | Adapted by Michael Bloom

Directed by Adam Immerwahr

THE TEMPEST

April 28 - June 6, 2021

in collaboration with Round House Theatre

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Teller and Aaron Posner

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

July 13 - August 29, 2021

at the National Building Museum

in association with the National Building Museum and the University of South Carolina

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Robert Richmond

Tickets & Information:

Folger Theatre subscriptions for the 2020/21 season are currently on sale.

Visit www.folger.edu/theatre for more information on subscription packages and scheduling, or call the Folger Box Office at (202) 544-7077.

Subscriptions begin at $130. Dates to purchase individual tickets for all productions will be announced soon.

Performances of Nathan the Wise will be performed at Theater J, located at 1529 16th Street, NW in Washington, DC 20036. The Tempest will be at Round House Theatre at 4545 East-West Highway in Bethesda, MD. Performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream will be held at the National Building Museum, located at 401 F Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20001.

Please visit websites of performing venues for public transit information and driving directions.





