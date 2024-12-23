Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Creative Cauldron Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kimberly Geipel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 14%

Alex Mills - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 11%

David Singleton - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 10%

Jeremy McShan - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 9%

Brianna Galligan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Patricia “Pep” Targete - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 8%

Stacey Yvonne Claytor - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Kendall Mostafavi - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 6%

Stefan Sittig - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Stefan Sittig - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Caroline Scarburough - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

Marianna Constable - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 4%

John Poncy - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Shania Stewart Duane - WHITE CHRISTMAS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Valeria Cossu - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 18%

Ahmad Maaty - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 13%

Ama Law - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 7%

Danielle Diniz & Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

Ariel Kraje - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Stefan Sittig - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Ashleigh King - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

JAQUEL KNIGHT - THE WIZ - The National Theatre 4%

David Singleton - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Vincent Musgrave - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

David Neumann - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Denis Jones - BYE BYE BIRDIE - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Victor Musoni & Ken-Matt Martin - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Ashleigh King - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Kim Curtis - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 2%

Christie Dubnansky - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

Lorna Ventura - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Mark Minnick - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Kurt Boehm - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Nikki Mirza - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 1%

Jennifer J. Hopkins - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 1%

Megan Behm - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 1%

Pauline Lamb - QULTERS - 1st Stage 1%

Julie Herber - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 1%

Ronya-Lee Anderson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - Kennedy Center Family Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Amber Kiffney and Lori Crockett - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 14%

Cass Dumstra - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Sarah Robinson and Kim Lane - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 7%

Jessica Utz - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

Jennifer Durham - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 6%

Amber Kiffney - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 5%

Nicole Andres - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 5%

Kit Sibley & Jean Schlichting - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Claire Jeffreys - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

Angela Lee - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Joan Lawrence - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Larissa Norris - RENT - Dominion Stage 4%

Lisa Leary - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 4%

Lisa Leary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 3%

Andrea Oswald - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Kati Andresson - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Charlynn Mills - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Kyna Chilcot - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

Lori Crockett and Lisa Leary - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 2%

Ana Kuzmanic - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 2%

Nicole Andres - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Providence Players of Fairfax 2%

Giuliana Weiss - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Becca Janney - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 17%

Elizabeth Morton - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 7%

Judith Harmon - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Audrey Miller - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Ashlynne Ludwig - SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 5%

Dede Ayite - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 5%

Rodrigo Muñoz - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Ashlynne Ludwig - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 4%

Lily Cunicelli - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 4%

Bailey Hammett - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Susan Hilferty - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Danielle Preston - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Cheyenne Hill - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Pei Lee - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Kendra Rai - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Veronica Stevens - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Morton - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Bailey Hammett - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Jeanette Christensen - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Paris Francesca - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Ivania Stack - POTUS - Arena Stage 2%

Jeannette Christensen - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - Kennedy Center Family Theatre 2%

Cody Gilliam - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%

Donna Breslin - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 1%

Cidney Forkpah - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 33%

THE PROM - Reston Community Players 20%

ARE WE GOING TO HELL FOR THIS? - University of Maryland 18%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 17%

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 11%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 27%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 25%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 17%

STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW - Arena Stage 14%

THE MIGRATION: REFLECTIONS ON JACOB LAWRENCE - Arena Stage 10%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jennifer Morrissey - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 14%

Kimberly Kemp - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 12%

Brianna Galligan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Maura Lacy - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Angela Somers - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 6%

LaMar Bagley - DO YOU WANNA DANCE? ONE ACT EDITION - The SEED Falcon Theatre 6%

Joey Olson - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 6%

Liz Mykietyn - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 6%

Kimberly Kemp - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 5%

Rob Tessier - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Frank D. Shutts II - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Paul Di Salvo - LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 4%

Joanna Henry - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Vincent Worthington - WHITE CHRISTMAS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

Julia Arbutus - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Matt Conner and Mayu Molina Lehmann - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 20%

Mariano Caligaris - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

Frank D. Shutts II - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

Amy Anders Corcoran - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 6%

Neil Patrick Harris - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 5%

Kevin S. McAllister - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 5%

Allison Arkell Stockman - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Jolene Vettese - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Ashleigh King - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Michael Mayer - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Michael Windsor - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Tommy Malek - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Compass Rose Theater 2%

Angelisa Gillyard - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Robert Mintz - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Andy Blankenbuehler - NINE - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Deidra LaWan Starnes - QUILTERS - 1st Stage 2%

Ken-Matt Martin - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Trip Cullman - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Christina Coakley & Jennifer Hopkins - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Cara Phipps - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Mollie Greenberg - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 2%

Fiona Rose Murphey - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Mary Zimmerman - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theater 1%

Matt Moore - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 1%

Mark Minnick - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Stefan Sittig - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 12%

John Geddie - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 12%

Jae Gee - ANTIGONE - Rude Mechanicals 10%

Danni Guy - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 9%

LaMar Bagley - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Kimberly Leone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 9%

Charlynn Mills - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 7%

Olivia Hinebaugh - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

Terri Ritchey - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 6%

Sarah Hardy - LAUGHING STOCK - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Deb Hansen - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 5%

Joey Pierce - IS HE DEAD? - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Jeff Walker - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 4%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Danilo Stapula - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 12%

Adrian Alea - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 8%

Raymond O’Caldwell - ROMEO AND JULIET - Folger Theatre 8%

KenYatta Rogers - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 7%

Whitney White - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 6%

Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Alex Levy - WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 5%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Robert McNamara - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 3%

Margot Bordelon - POTUS - Arena Stage 3%

Tom Story & Shanara Gabrielle - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Sarah Byrons - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Nick Martin - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Scott J. Strasbaugh - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Mark Rhea - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Alexa Yarboro Pettengill - THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Vanessa Gilbert - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

José Carrasquillo - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Nilo Cruz - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Gené Fouché - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Tom Story - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 2%

Julie Herber - THE SQUIRELLS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Jenny McConnell Frederick - SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 1%

Matt Torney - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 1%

Derek Goldman - THE ART OF CARE - Mosaic Theater 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11%

KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 8%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 5%

XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 5%

CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 3%

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center 3%

ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 3%

AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 3%

THE PROM - Reston Community Players 2%

HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

LENA DUNHAM - Washington Improv Theater 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

POTUS - Arena Stage 4%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

HAMLET - New York Circus Project 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 4%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 4%

THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD - StageCoach Theatre 3%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford’s Theatre 2%

THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 2%

THE WIZ - The National Theatre 2%

REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

SOFT POWER - Signature Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ken and Patti - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 15%

Beth Becker De Marco - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 15%

Paul Callahan - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 11%

Dan Martin - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 10%

Dan Widerski - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 9%

Ken & Patti Crowley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 8%

Ken & Patti Crowley - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 8%

Jordan Hersh - A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 6%

Kurt Gustafson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 6%

Franklin Coleman - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 5%

Ken and Patti Crawley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Hailey Laroe - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 15%

Christina Giles - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 12%

Nate Files - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 4%

Alberto Segarra - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 4%

Amith Chandrashaker - AVAAZ - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Christina Giles - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Colin K. Bills - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Hailey LaRoe - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Helen Garcia-Alton - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Christian Henrríquez - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Jiyoun Chang - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 3%

Kevin Adams - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

John D. Alexander - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Ben Stanton - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

William K. D'Eugenio - TEMPESTUOUS ELEMENTS - Arena Stage 2%

Ian Claar - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

Max Doolittle - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Lynn Joslin - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Simean Carpenter - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

William D'Eugenio - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

David A Hopkins - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Dan Martin - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Hailey LaRoe - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Lynn Joslin - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Terry Smith - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 20%

Doug Bowles - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 9%

Paige Austin Rammelkamp - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 8%

Scott Richards - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 8%

David Jaynes - AVENUE Q - Reston community players 8%

Matt Scarburough - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 7%

CJ Redden-Liotta - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Sam Weich - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rockville Musical Theatre 7%

Angela Somers - 'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 6%

Colin Taylor - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 6%

Chris Zavadowski - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Pam Gordet - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 5%

Jim Eckloff - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Walter Bobby Mccoy - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 19%

Marika Countouris - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 11%

Angie Benson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Will Van Dyke - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 6%

Alison Shafer - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 6%

Christopher Youstra - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 5%

Christopher Youstra - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 5%

Merissa Driscoll - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Cedric Lyles - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 5%

Matthew Scarborough - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - McLean Community Players 4%

Nathan Beary Blustein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Elisa Rosman - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Ross Scott Rawlings - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Chris Smith - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 3%

Paige Rammelkamp - WORKING - Creative Cauldron 3%

Elisa Rosman - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Lucia LaNave - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

Refiye Tappan - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Nathan Beary Blustein - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Peter Leigh-Nilsen - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center 13%

SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 9%

URINETOWN - American University 7%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

THE PROM - The Arlington Players 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 4%

CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 4%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 4%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 4%

HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

ZOMBIE PROM - Stars Performing Arts 3%

MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

RENT - Dominion Stage 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rockville Musical Theatre 3%

ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 2%

'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 1%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 1%

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 0%



Best Musical (Professional)

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 17%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 14%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

RAGTIME - Signature Theatre 7%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 4%

THE WIZ - The National Theatre 3%

MRS. DOUBTFIRE - The National Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 3%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 3%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

MJ - The National Theatre 2%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

SOFT POWER - Signature Theatre 2%

LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 2%

TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

FIDDLER ON ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 1%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE HEIRESS OF HAWTREY HALL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 54%

'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 46%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 19%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 11%

UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 8%

JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 7%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 7%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 5%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 3%

SQUISHY BUT FIRM: SEXCAPADES OF A CRIP GIRL - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 3%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

THE COMEUPPANCE - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 2%

THE TEMPEST - Devil’s Isle Shakespeare Co. 2%

THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 2%

ARE WE AT WAR YET - Kogod in the Clarice performing arts center at the university of Maryland 2%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - The Keegan Theatre 2%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 1%

HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 1%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 1%

THAT BRAT IN THE WHEELCHAIR - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 1%

JENNIE THE CAT - The Puppet Co. 1%

THE BORROWERS - MET's Fun Company 1%

INEBRIATED HOLIDAY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Chris Maulden - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 12%

Giorgia Dallasta - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 9%

Alicia Zheng - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 6%

Colleen Lynch - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 4%

Noah Mutterperl - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Terrence Bartlebaugh - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Christian Rogers - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Brittany Washington - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - McLean Community Players 3%

Alden Michels - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 3%

Xander Conte - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Anna Jones - ANNIE - Little Theater of Alexandria 2%

Colleen Lynch - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 2%

Hayden Polsky - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 2%

Olivia Teitelbaum - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Faith Wang - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

Audrey Landau Townsend - LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 2%

Stevie Miller - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 2%

Cristian Bustillos - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

Cody Boehm - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 2%

Laura Mills - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

Allison Payne - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 2%

Kelly Canady - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Shelby Young - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

Khanner Hancock - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Ashley Arnold-Brakefield - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Marco Salazar - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 21%

Fran Tapia - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 18%

Alex Brightman - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 7%

Jeff Davis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Brandon Uranowitz - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 3%

Adrian Blake Enscoe - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 2%

Noah Mutterperl - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Cam Powell - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Julianna Cooper - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Brigid Wallace - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Jose Juan Hernández - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 2%

Natalie Weiss - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Chani Wereley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 2%

Tyrese Shawn Avery - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Denée Benton - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 1%

Kyle Dalsimer - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 1%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Carl Williams - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 1%

John Gallagher, Jr. - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 1%

Caroline Graham - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Jackie Madejski - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 1%

Derrick D. Truby Jr. - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 1%

Harrison Smith - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 1%

Gretchen Midgley - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 1%

Shakil Azizi - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tyrus Sanders - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Sterling Playmakers 9%

Adrienne Daly - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 6%

Matthew Murray - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 6%

Amberley Kuo - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 5%

William Nash - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 5%

Shelby Young - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 5%

Ricardo Padilla - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 4%

Brian Lyons-Burke - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Cameo Manning - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Gerardo Mirajes-Shafai - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Chris Shea - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Michael Kharfen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Kieran Cross - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

Brianna Goode - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Shelly Wiese - ANTIGONE - American University 3%

Emma Altricher - HENRI IV - American University 3%

Mars Burggraf - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 3%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Matthew Murray - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 2%

Gayle Nichols-Grimes - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Providence Players of Fairfax 2%

Max Burchell - HENRI IV - American University 2%

Tina Mullins - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 2%

Lila-Rose Roberts - HENRI IV - American University 2%

Gracie Guzman - A BICYCLE COUNTRY - University of Maryland 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Danny Seal - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 10%

Noah Mutterperl - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Yaiza Figueroa - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Maddox Morfit-Tighe - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Brenda Parker - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Stacy Whittle - THE LAST DROP - Scena theatre 4%

Adam Ressa - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - NOVA Nightsky Theater 3%

Alex Mills - TELL-TALE - Synetic Theater 3%

Carolina Reyes - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Bess Kaye - POTUS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Anna Takayo - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Morgan Danielle Day - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Scott Bakula - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 3%

Irene Hamilton - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Dylan Toms - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Jolene Vettese - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Zack Powell - ARMS AND THE MAN - Washington Stage Guild 2%

Devin Nikki Thomas - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Edmée - Marie Faal - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Robert Fremon - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 1%

Dina Thomas - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 1%

Jackie Madejski - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 1%

Ro Boddie - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Round House Theatre 1%

Tonya Beckman - SHUTTER SISTERS - 1st Stage 1%

John Rubinstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Olney Theatre Center 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 13%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 11%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 8%

ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 8%

XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 8%

RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 6%

ANTIGONE - American University 6%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 5%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - NOVA Nightsky Theater 4%

HENRI IV - American University 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

IS HE DEAD? - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

DOUBT: A PARABLE - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 2%

RAPTURE BLISTER BURN - St. Mark's Players 1%



Best Play (Professional)

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Folger Theatre 8%

THE COLORED MUSEUM - Studio Theatre 6%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 5%

HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 4%

POTUS - Arena Stage 4%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

THE LAST DROP - Scena theatre 3%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Rorschach Theatre 3%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 3%

PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 2%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDOBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 2%

MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

EISENHOWER THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Olney Theatre Center 1%

TELL-TALE - Synetic Theater 1%

MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 14%

Matt Liptak - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 10%

Jessica Trementozzi - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Bill Pressly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 8%

Kimberly Leone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 8%

Gavin Mosier - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 8%

Dan Widerski & Sheila Widerski - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 6%

Jimmy Conroy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 5%

Morgan Gallagher - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Vincent Worthington - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 5%

Rebecca Kalant and Adam Ressa - ANNIE - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Bridgette Dennett - TRUE WEST - Klein Theatre 4%

Vince Worthington - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Vince Worthington - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Joyce Milford - DO YOU WANNA DANCE? ONE ACT EDITION - The SEED Falcon Theatre 3%

Vincent Worthington - NEIL SIMON'S RUMORS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Grisele Gonzales - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 15%

Matt Liptak - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 11%

Kristian Woerner - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

David Zinn - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 5%

Clifton Chadick - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Andrew Cohen - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Frank J. Oliva - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Debra Kim Sivigny - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Matt Liptak - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Vincent Worthington - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Rachel Hauck - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 2%

Michael Windsor & Laura Valenti - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

David DiFalco - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

David DiFalco - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 2%

Shartoya R. Jn.Baptiste - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Josh Sticklin - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Milagros Ponce De Leon - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Frank Labovitz - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Gavin Moshier - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Meghan Raham - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Round House Theatre 2%

Megan Holden - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Tony Cisek - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Matthew Keenan - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 1%

Mark Wendland - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 1%

Simean Carpenter - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 28%

Liz Shaher - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 17%

Justin Schmitz - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 17%

Janice Rivera - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 15%

Michael Kiley - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 13%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 9%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andie Matten - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 18%

Justin Schmitz - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 17%

Alec Green - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 8%

Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Justin Schmitz - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

John Shivers - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 4%

Justin Ellington - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 3%

nick tha 1da - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Dan Martin - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Kenny Neal - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Brandon Cook - WEBSTER'S BITCH - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Jimmy Garver - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 2%

Justin Schmitz - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

William D'Eugenio - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Brandon Cook - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Matthew Rowe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Justin Schmitz - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Mark Smedley - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Kevin Lee Alexander - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Ethan Balis - THE WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 1%

Saarung Soomro - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 1%

Tom Majarov - INTIMATE APPAREL - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%

Kaydin Hamby - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART 2: PERESTROIKA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%

Sarah O'Halloran - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Frederick Kennedy - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Connor Halvorsen-Ramm - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 14%

BrandRick Levy - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 11%

Tammy Peters - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 4%

Zach Walsh - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 4%

Alease Warren - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 4%

Maura Lacy - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Anastasia Janchak - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 3%

Evan Zimmerman - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

Andrew Morin - 110 IN THE SHADE - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Cam Powell - LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - The Arlington Players 3%

Liz Colendene - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Shakil Azizi - ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

McKinley Seale - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 3%

Rachael Fine - ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Daniel Kundrat - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Ashton Schaffer - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

Meghan Bentley - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

James Maxted - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 3%

Sophia Sharaa - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 2%

Sarah Lehner - WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Michael Blinde - WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Jelilah Jones - 'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Christine Maxted - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 2%

Talya Conroy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 2%

Talya Conroy - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Facundo Agustín - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Noah Mutterperl - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 7%

Camila Taleisnik - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Anna Theoni DiGiovanni - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Shakil Azizi - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Adian Chapman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Calvin McCullough - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Victor Musoni - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Arial Kraje - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Sumie Yotsukura - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Sarah Chapin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Carolyn Tachoir - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

David James - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

Bobby Libby - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Sydne Lyons - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Elizabeth Stanley - NINE - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Danny Smigielski - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Judy Kuhn - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Dylan Toms - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Ro Boddie - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Rodrigo Pedreira - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Brigid Wallace - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Martin Ruiz - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Ollie Maxted - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Emily Erickson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Spencer Milligan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 10%

Alaina (AJ) Jenkins - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 8%

Johancy (Jay) Reyes - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 7%

Eleanore Tapscott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%

Shakil Azizi - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 6%

Drew Okoye - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 5%

Cameron McBride - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Anna Mae Murphy - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 4%

Alexis Edgely - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 4%

Sirra Faal - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 4%

Danielle Comer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Zell Murphy - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Wilson Johnson - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 3%

Paul McLane - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

Julia Rudgers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Finn Fairfield - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 2%

Dylan Nicholson - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 2%

Liz Mykietyn - LAUGHING STOCK - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Paul Smith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 2%

John Paul Odle - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Tanya Johnson-Herron - DOUBT: A PARABLE - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 2%

Lucy Bond - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 2%

Malerie Goodman - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 2%

Reanna Larson - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 2%

Nathan McGraw - LAUGHINGSTOCK - Sterling Playmakers 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Adam Adkins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Lauren Baker - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 7%

Awa Sal Secka - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 6%

Adam Adkins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Hilary Dennis - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

Luz Nicolás - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Victor Salinas - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Yesenia iglesias - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 4%

Angela Whittaker - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Seth Drenning - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Danielle Davy - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts CEnter 3%

Brigid Wallace - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Hope Cassady - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Tiffany Renee Johnson - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 2%

Corbin Ford - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Delbis Cardona - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Willem Rogers - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Andres Roa - WEBSTER'S BITCH - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Ryan Sellers - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Craig wallace - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 2%

Pauline Lamb - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Bisserat Tseggai - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 2%

Alan Naylor - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 1%

Justine 'Icy' Moral - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Emily Kester - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pied Piper Theatre 29%

ANNIE - Little Theater of Alexandria 27%

ANASTASIA - Pied Piper Theatre 22%

GUYS AND DOLLS - ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre 13%

A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Seton Players 9%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

WILLY WONKA - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 18%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 16%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 6%

JUNIE. B JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 5%

PICASSO - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 4%

KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

OPIE AND THE OPEN TENT - The National Theatre 4%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 4%

CINDERELLA A SALSA FAIRYTALE - Imagination Stage 4%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING - Imagination Stage 3%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - MET's Fun Company 3%

QUIJOTE Y SANCHO PANZA, ¡NUEVAS ANDANZAS! - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

SING DOWN THE MOON - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 2%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 2%

HANSEL AND GRETEL - The Puppet Co. 2%

JENNIE THE CAT: A HALLOWEEN ADVENTURE - The Puppet Co. 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Rooftop Productions 12%

The Little Theatre of Alexandria 11%

Next Generation Arts Council 10%

Prince George's Community College Theatre 8%

Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Reston Community Players 5%

Rockville Musical Theatre 5%

Wind River Theater at the ARTFactory 5%

Sterling Playmakers 4%

City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

The Arlington Players 4%

Victorian Lyric Opera Company 3%

Dominion Stage 3%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Prince William Little Theater 2%

St. Mark’s Players 2%

Ovations Theatre 2%

Silhouette Stages 2%

McLean Community Players 2%

The Providence Players of Fairfax 1%

Greenbelt Arts Center 1%

Bad Medicine Comedy 1%

Plastic 1%

Lebanon Community Theater 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Workhouse Arts Center 13%

GALA Hispanic Theatre 10%

Signature Theatre 10%

Arena Stage 6%

The National Theatre 5%

Olney Theatre Center 5%

Scena theatre 4%

Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Ford's Theatre 3%

Round House Theatre 3%

The Puppet Co. 3%

StageCoach Theatre 3%

The Keegan Theatre 3%

Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Studio Theatre 2%

Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Imagination Stage 2%

Rorschach Theatre 2%

Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Theater J 1%

Solas Nua 1%

Triune Entertainment 1%

Washington Stage Guild 1%



