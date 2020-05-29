Faction of Fools Theatre Company In A Toast To Foolish Fridays

Join Faction of Fools Theatre Company, DC's Commedia dell'Arte theatre company, on Friday, June 5th at 7pm via Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/FactionofFools/) for A Toast to Foolish Fridays! Bringing some much needed end of the week levity, the esteemed company members of Faction of Fools kick off a summer chock full of dynamic, short, fun videos released every Friday. Foolish Fridays are meant to provide a little Commedia dell'Arte amuse bouche featuring company members, guest stars, and more.

The inaugural Foolish Fridays video will be released during the day of Friday, June 5th via Faction of Fool's Facebook and YouTube pages and then toasted by Greg Benson, host of Bar None Podcast, on Faction of Fool's Facebook Live feed at 7pm. Join Faction and Greg as he guides us through how to make the perfect Italian Negroni cocktail, chats about the post World War II resurgence of the Negroni and Commedia dell'Arte, and reveals if you could possibly make a Negroni better than Stanley Tucci. Can't make it to Greg's Live toast? Not to worry, the magic will be posted afterward for all to enjoy at their convenience.

Foolish Fridays will feature company members John Bellomo, Danny Cackley, Francesca Chilcote, Colin Connor, Natalie Cutcher, Darius Johnson, Drew Kopas, Ben Lauer, Rachel Spicknall Mulford, Toby Mulford, Jack Novak, Jesse Terrill, and Kathryn Zoerb.

So grab your favorite cocktail or mocktail and join us for a toast to a summer full of Foolish Fridays! Salute!

