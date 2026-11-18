"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Dance Institute of Washington to Present SPIRIT OF KWANZAA With ‘Rebirth’ Theme in December
The production has been staged since 1995 and marks the organization's 40th anniversary season, with tickets priced at $40.
Dance Institute of Washington has announced their upcoming annual holiday celebration, The Spirit of Kwanzaa. This year will offer three performances – the first on December 18 at 7pm and twice on December 19 at 2pm and again at 7pm. All performances will take place at the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St, NE).
“The Spirit of Kwanzaa is always such an amazing event for DIW,” says Executive Director Kahina Haynes. “It's a perfect opportunity to bring the community together while celebrating everything enduring and beautiful about Black culture and creativity. In this moment when we see people rejecting the cruelty and division we have lived with for the past few years, it is more important than ever to showcase the creative invention, resilience and artistry of our culture.”
Since 1995, The Spirit of Kwanzaa has stood as The Dance Institute of Washington's premier cultural production, rooted in the rich traditions of African diasporic storytelling through dance, music, and spoken word. As DIW enters a new decade of this tradition, they are embracing the theme of Rebirth—a celebration of transformation, renewal, and the courage to evolve.
“Rebirth is not about abandoning who we are,” says Haynes, “it is about uncovering who we are becoming. Through compelling storytelling rooted in African culture, audiences will witness journeys of resilience, self-discovery, and restoration.”
Following the unexpected passing of Dance Institute of Washington's beloved Founder, Fabian Barnes, in 2016, the organization was challenged to redefine, reshape, and reimagine their future while remaining faithful to the vision that first gave it life. Today, the organization stands as living proof that renewal is possible – continuing by choosing courage over comfort, evolution over stagnation, and faith over fear.
Beginning in the new year, DIW will also be celebrating the organization's 40th anniversary. Over those decades, DIW has taught more than 46,000 students, some who have gone on to Broadway or other successful careers in dance and entertainment. As part of the 40th anniversary celebration, DIW will be establishing a legacy fund to ensure the organization continues for another 40 years and beyond.
Tickets for The Spirit of Kwanzaa are $40 and will go on sale on November 23, 2026.
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