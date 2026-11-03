Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
D.C. Premiere of SUR LE FIL and World Premiere of SLICE Will Come to Arena Stage
The January program features nine dancers and the company's resident string quartet, with musicians and dancers sharing the stage in real time.
Chamber Dance Project, Washington, D.C.'s premier contemporary ballet company performing with live music, will return to Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater (1101 6th St. SW, Washington, DC 20024) for its January 2027 season on Saturday, January 9.
An intimate performance experience featuring contemporary ballet and live music, the January 2027 program brings together nine exceptional dancers and the company's resident string quartet on Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater stage.
The program features the D.C. premiere of Sur le Fil, a striking and elusive ballet by choreographer Penny Saunders. Evocative and cinematic, the work moves between mystery and intensity. William Moore's Slice makes its world premiere, a new work created for Chamber Dance Project in which movement is sharp, intense, and charged with energy. Also returning is Dimensions, the second movement of Moore's Murmur, which centers on a dynamic male solo. The program also includes repertoire by founding Artistic Director and choreographer Diane Coburn Bruning: Arranged, an austere and beautifully haunting work, and Four Men, a playful yet physically demanding ballet.
In both performances, musicians and dancers share the stage, responding to one another in real time. This collaboration is a defining part of the Chamber Dance Project experience-making every performance immediate, intimate, and alive.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS
Saturday, January 9, 2027
Kreeger Theater
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
1101 6th St. SW, Washington, DC 20024
2:00 p.m. Matinee performance, followed by an onstage workshop
7:30 p.m. Evening performance, come early for the 6:30 Artist Talk
ADDITIONAL EVENTS
Works-in-Process: November 6, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Forum in Shakespeare Theatre Company
Open Rehearsal: January 6, 2027, at 1:30 p.m. at Ballet NOVA
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