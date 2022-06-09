Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherd University Announces Return to the Stage With World Premieres & More

After two years of producing alternative programming, the Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherd University will return to the stage with the season that was slated for July of 2020.

After waiting two years, the festival is finally able to bring artists from around the country to Shepherdstown. CATF's company, which is normally six full-time staff members, will grow to 140 artists over the next two weeks.

"We've been looking forward to this moment for a couple of years," CATF's Producing Artistic Director Peggy McKowen states. "The carpenters are building. The props department is already working. In the next few days the rest of the production staff, playwrights, directors, actors, and administration team will arrive."

Although the festival has waited since 2020 to fully produce this six play repertory, the production teams have continued to develop the plays.

"In 2020, we continued to work with the directors and designers. Having that much time to design a show is a unique luxury to us.

"Last year, we produced audio dramas of Sheepdog and The House of the Negro Insane. The community came together and listened to the audio dramas in the Marinoff Theater parking lot."

It is CATF tradition to welcome the company with an annual cookout. This is the first chance the company members have to meet one another. The next day, the company will come together to listen to four of the six summer plays. The final two plays have their read-throughs the following week.

"One of the reasons this summer is going to look different is because of the health and safety policies we've put in place. Our company's well-being is our top priority," McKowen continues.

"We want our audience and community to be able to experience these shows. And the truth is, the performances can only happen if we're healthy."

For the past several months, McKowen has been working with the rest of the CATF staff to prepare for the company's arrival. Finalizing paperwork, arranging travel, and securing lodging for the artists are only some of the tasks CATF has been working on to bring the company to town.

"It's taken a while to get here, but it's finally happening." McKowen concludes.

The six plays in CATF's season are the world premieres of: Whitelisted by Chisa Hutchinson, The Fifth Domain by Victor Lesniewski, Ushuaia Blue by Caridad Svich, and The House of the Negro Insane by Terence Anthony; the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of Babel by Jacqueline Goldfinger; and Sheepdog by Kevin Artigue.

The Contemporary American Theater Festival's 2022 season runs from July 8 through July 31, with performances Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets begin at $38 and package discounts are available. For more information visit catf.org.

The Contemporary American Theater Festival's 2022 Season

Whitelisted by Chisa Hutchinson, World Premiere

Rebecca Burgess moves into a brownstone, renovates it, and simultaneously refuses to embrace her neighbors. In all her gentrifying glory, Rebecca is just living her life when weird, supernatural sh*t starts happening, for no reason that she can think of. But, of course, the fact that she can't think of the reason is probably why it's happening. Chisa Hutchinson is serving up her usual quick-witted words and otherworldly images. Yes, the playwright who brought you Dead and Breathing and A Wedding Gift is back. So, get ready for a haunting - and hunting!

The Fifth Domain by Victor Lesniewski, World Premiere

Removed from his position at the National Security Agency, Troy latches onto a new opportunity - an opportunity he can't refuse. But his eagerness blinds him to the calculated and unintended repercussions of cyberwar. Is cyberspace the battlefield of the future? Does our nation's security depend on recognizing this threat? Victor Lesniewski's intense, slick thriller challenges patriotism and government accountability in our digital age.

Babel by Jacqueline Gold Finger, National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere

Renee and Dani are expecting. Ann and Jamie are also expecting. Set in the near future, Babel paints the picture of a society where embryos must be pre-certified. When each couple faces the test results, things take a frighteningly complicated turn - a decision must be made. Jacqueline Goldfinger's dynamic and stirring play begs the question, "How far will we go before we realize we've lost our humanity?" Oh, and did we mention there's a talking Stork?

Ushuaia Blue by Caridad Svich, World Premiere

Set in a magical world where science and love overlap, two scientists pursuing their dream research in Antarctica's fragile environment suddenly find their lives disrupted. A tragedy forces the couple to examine the life they've built for themselves. Inspired by marine biologist James McClintock's research, this compelling new play is filled with rich imagery and exquisite language. Set in Ushuaia, Argentina, Caridad Svich's cinematic and poetic story will leave you breathless and inspired.

The House of the Negro Insane by Terence Anthony, World Premiere

The year is 1935, and the Taft State Hospital is one of seven psychiatric facilities in the U.S. built exclusively to care for "insane and idiotic negroes," where the homeless and downtrodden are housed alongside the criminally insane and diseased. Attius builds coffins at Taft Hospital, where he has been locked up for years, but when two new patients ask him to help them escape, Attius dares to dream of a life beyond the hospital walls. Terence Anthony offers a penetrating and moving portrayal that conjures hope in the face of physical, mental, and spiritual incarceration.

Sheepdog by Kevin Artigue

Amina and Ryan are both officers on the Cleveland police force. Amina is black, Ryan is white, and they are falling deeply and passionately in love. When an officer-involved shooting rocks the department, small cracks in their relationship widen into a chasm of confusion and self-doubt. A mystery and a love story with high stakes and no easy answers, Kevin Artigue's play fearlessly examines police violence, interracial love, and class in the 21st century.