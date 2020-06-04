Centerstage Theatre Aims to Raise $35,000 With CELEBRATE CENTERSTAGE 2020: STAYING AFLOAT

It's tough times for arts organizations across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Federal Way's Centerstage Theatre is no exception. The nonprofit, professional theatre company needs to drum up $35,000 at its virtual fundraiser to keep operations going. Called Celebrate Centerstage 2020: Staying Afloat, the event runs June 20-24 and includes a silent auction, raise the paddle and more.

"Our spring and summer shows have been cancelled, which eliminated our revenue streams. At this point, we just do not know how long the COVID-19 restrictions will require social distancing and event cancellations," said Angela Bayler, Centerstage's managing director. "We need to raise $35,000 now. This amount will help us pay staff and actors, keep the lights on, plan for next season and keep professional theatre alive in the South Sound."

Staying Afloat will kick off with a live stream opening ceremony at 6 pm on June 20. There will be fabulous auction items to bid on June 20-24 that include a South African safari for two, which is valid for three years; a Nintendo Switch; Porsche driving skills certification course, wine and more. In addition, there is a Golden Ticket opportunity for a night of pampering at the Cedarbrook Lodge at SeaTac. A live stream closing ceremony at 6 pm on June 24 will include performances by Centerstage's favorite actors, raise the paddle and a live auction of items that include your name on the Panto set, the original Panto bench, autographed by Centerstage's Dames and a walk-on appearance in the Panto.

Virtual attendees to the event are encouraged to dress up in their favorite nautical attire to get in spirit of the event. There is no charge to attend Celebrate Centerstage 2020: Staying Afloat, but you must register at celebratecenterstage2020.maxgiving.bid to participate in the event.

The Centerstage mission:

"Believing the theatre is an agent of challenge, change and education. Centerstage Theatre presents and produces quality performances to enhance the lives of people and communities," Bayler said. "Centerstage Theatre is an award-winning theatre company and has been a fixture in the South Sound arts community since 1977."

