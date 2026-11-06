Cast Set for THE SECRET GARDEN at Signature Theatre

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Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the musical The Secret Garden, with book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon. Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the production will be directed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard, with choreography by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise and music direction by William Yanesh. The Secret Garden will feature Jacob Dickey as Dr. Neville Craven, Claire Leyden as Lily, Blake Stadnik as Archibald Craven, and Quinn Titcomb as Mary Lennox. Performances run December 8, 2026 – February 21, 2027 in Signature's MAX Theatre.

Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman's Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of the classic Victorian novel receives a gorgeous new production shaped for Signature's intimate stage. After losing her parents, 11-year-old Mary is sent to live with a wealthy, reclusive uncle she's never met. As she explores the manor on the wild hills of England's moors, Mary unearths many secrets, from the haunted inhabitants to the magic of a dormant garden. Sadness fades with the blossoms of spring as Mary's determination to revive the garden's beauty transforms the entire household. Enchanting and heartfelt, with a radiant score, including songs “Lily's Eyes,” “Come to My Garden” and “How Could I Ever Know,” The Secret Garden is a life-affirming testament that seasons of loss will one day bloom into joy.

The cast of The Secret Garden is rounded out by Keenan Barrett as Colin, Christopher Bloch as Ben Weatherstaff, Lily Burka as Alice, Sarah Chapin as Martha, Ben Cherington as Lieutenant Wright, Catherine Flye as Mrs. Medlock, Trevor Martin as Major Holmes, Abby Middleton as Rose Lennox, Usman Ali Mughal as Fakir, Noah Mutterperl as Dickon, Sanchi Pandey as Ayah, Sarah Anne Sillers as Claire Holmes, and Brandon Springman as Captain Albert Lennox. AJ Pate and Sumié Yotsukura are swings. Robby Potter III and Alina Santos are understudies.

The creative team for The Secret Garden includes Scenic Design by Reid Thompson, Costume Design by Beth Goldenberg, Lighting Design by Amith Chandrashaker, Sound Design by Eric Norris, and Wig & Hair Design by Anne Nesmith. Zach Campion is the Dialect Coach, Shruthi Mukund is the Cultural Consultant, and Alison Kopit is the Disability Consultant. Casting is by Charlotte Sandor. New York Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Jessica Hagy and Becky Reed are Assistant Stage Managers, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, Madeline Dunn is the Associate Choreographer, Lucia LaNave is the Associate Music Director, Michael Ruiz-del-Vizo is the Assistant Scenic Designer, Channing Tucker is the Assistant Costume Designer, Yi-Chen Lu is the Assistant Lighting Designer, and Kenny Neal is the Associate Sound Designer.

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