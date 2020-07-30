BWW Video: Signature Theatre Releases Episode One of THE SIGNATURE SHOW

Signature Theatre has released the inaugural episode of The Signature Show, a biweekly half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and tributes to the past, present and future of Signature Theatre. All episodes will be released on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel - sigtheatre.

To view episode one of The Signature Show, click below.

The inaugural episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot), features Heidi Blickenstaff (Disney's Freaky Friday at Signature, Broadway's [title of show]), Natascia Diaz (Signature's Passion, Grand Hotel), DeWitt Fleming Jr (Signature's The Scottsboro Boys, Jelly's Last Jam), Jennie Harney-Fleming (Broadway's Hamilton, The Color Purple), Tom Kitt (Composer of Disney's Freaky Friday, Next to Normal), Inés Nassara (Signature's Spunk, Crossing), Christiane Noll (Signature's The Witches of Eastwick; Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen), Nova Y. Payton (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', Blackbeard), Jacquelyn Piro Donovan (Signature's The Witches of Eastwick; Broadway's Les Misérables) and Emily Skinner (Signature's The Witches of Eastwick; Broadway's The Cher Show), along with a tribute to music director and composer Darius Smith.

"We are excited to launch this new weekly show in an effort to stay connected to our audiences while we can't be together in person and also to celebrate the artistry that we look forward to seeing on our stages once again in the future," said Signature's Managing Director Maggie Boland. "Though nothing can come close to replacing live performance, we're proud to work together with staff and artists to create content that we can all enjoy together, if only virtually -- this is just one of several exciting programs we're looking forward to introducing over the coming weeks and months."

"Signature's latest digital offering provides our audiences a chance to check in with some of the incredible artists who have made Signature such a special place over the years, while also introducing them to new voices and faces that we hope to be a big part of Signature's future." said Matthew Gardiner. "We hope these periodic episodes offer you some joy in these troubling times."

ABOUT SIGNATURE

Signature is widely recognized as the premiere venue in Washington to see musical theater, especially new musicals. Recently called "a dream for patrons" and "the gold standard for producing musicals" by The Washington Post, Signature is renowned for its interpretations of Stephen Sondheim's work, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten musicals, and investment in fresh new projects. The Theatre is an industry leader in developing and producing new work and is home to the largest musical theater development program in the United States.

Signature features the finest talent from the D.C. metropolitan area and New York on its stages and has been a creative home to such luminaries as Chita Rivera, Sheryl Crow, Barry Levinson, George Hearn, Emily Skinner, Kathleen Marshall, Ann Reinking, Marc Kudisch, Judy Kuhn, Deborah Monk, Boyd Gaines, Heidi Blickenstaff, James Lapine, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Cameron Mackintosh, Terrence McNally, and the company's signature composer, Stephen Sondheim. Under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland Signature draws more than 100,000 patrons annually to its Arlington home and has been cited for its achievements by a wide range of local and national media.

