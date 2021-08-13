BWW Interview: Meet the Cast of Perisphere Theater's TIME IS ON OUR SIDE

Perisphere Theater's production of R. Eric Thomas's Time Is On Our Side opens at the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre on August 13, with a preview performance on August 12. This dramatic comedy features four queer characters who stumble upon a secret diary that sheds light on the gay rights movement of the 60s and 70s and causes them to confront fundamental questions about how we deal with the past: Who owns history, and who has the right to tell it or withhold it?

The actors who play these characters-(from left to right in photo) Jordan Brown, Emily Dalton, Pauline Lamb, and Leo Delgado-recently answered questions about their involvement with Perisphere's production.

Why this show? What drew you to it?

Pauline Lamb (Claudia, Gisella, Mr. Ramondi): Well, aside from the fact that I was an out of work artist desperate for gigs since the shutdown began (laughs), I am head-over-heels in love with the way in which this beautiful story is told. It draws you in. It gives you chills. It warms your soul like a bowl full of chicken noodle. I've never felt so comforted to my core performing a show before. The love Eric Thomas put into this absolutely radiates beyond the page, the rehearsal space, and the stage.

Emily Dalton (Annie): It was the writing for me too-the comedy inside all the drama. The lines felt natural when I was doing the audition. I felt a connection with Annie right away, and there was no struggle for me to find her voice or connect with how she feels from moment to moment. Plus she's funny, whip-smart, and complicated. Who doesn't feel drawn to people like that?

Leo Delgado (Rene, Lawrence, Mr. Blankenship): The first thing that drew my attention before ever having read the play or the sides for the audition was the fact that it was being directed by Gerrad Taylor. He is someone who I admire as an actor, and I've been itching to get in one of his plays for a while! Then, once I did get the role and I found out who the rest of the cast was I was re-drawn in and freshly excited.

Jordan Brown (Curtis): I just love theatre! I always feel honored that someone wants my talent on their stage. That pairs well with my personal mission to diversify theatre. And this script is contemporary, funny, relevant, and touching. I really like the conversations that happen in this play. Curtis is very human, and I enjoy bringing him to life.

What has been the most rewarding part of the process?

JB: The scene work in rehearsals. We asked lots of questions and tried out various tactics. Not to mention seeing my name in lights. [Editor's note: The Silver Spring Black Box has an electronic marquee.]

ED: Just the fact that it was my first in-person show in 2 years! The first in-person rehearsal gave me a total high, and a deep feeling of fulfillment. It's so wonderful to know I'm doing what truly makes me happy, and to be lucky enough to perform a role that's fun, natural, and interesting to me.

LD: Being able to do theatre in person again, after such a tumultuous year. Also being able to learn from my fellow castmates and play off of them has been such a joy.

PL: Honestly, and I cannot stress this enough, sharing the stage with Emily, Leo, and Jordan has been the most rewarding part. They are all such fierce and talented performers, and they constantly challenge me and make me want to rise to the occasion. Gerrad has been such a powerful motivating force as a director, but also as a fellow actor. (Stage Manager) Sam (Rollin) is a light in their own regard. So walking into a rehearsal space where I am surrounded by so many wonderful human beings is something I'm gonna treasure for quite some time.

What's an unexpected hurdle you've had to overcome in the process?

ED: Funnily enough: acting in person! It's . . . terrifying? And amazing.

PL: Learning lines after not having to do that for over a year! Let me tell you, I could memorize a monologue in 30 minutes or less pre-pandemic. Now that we've finally gotten more comfortable with our lines the process feels much easier, but that was a level of stress I didn't expect!

LD: For me it's been the way I have had to reprogram my acting for the stage. After a year of self-tapes it took a few days for me to be as big and loud as I needed to be for a stage audience.

What is your favorite part of the production?

JB: Probably my solo scene or this one scene that involves the character Rene and ramen. You'll understand when you see it.

LD: My favorite part of the production is definitely the first time the audience gets to meet Rene and Mr. Ramondi. They're both big personalities that I hope the audience gets to love as much as I have learned to love them.

ED: The characters are just fantastic, and hilarious (especially Rene and Mr. Ramondi). And there's a lot of truth that comes budding up out of the whole show, you're getting more than you think out of those 2 hours. It's pretty cool.

What should audiences be getting excited about?

PL: Oh, the laughter! One of the notes from the playwright is that this show should be an invitation to the audience to essentially join a family dinner. This cast has felt so cohesive that the laughs happen on and off the stage, so I'm just so excited for the audience to join in on our fun!

JB: The audience is going to love every character on this stage!

More information, including how to buy tickets and COVID-19 protocols, can be found here: https://perispheretheater.com/time-is-on-our-side/.