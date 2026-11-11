My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Anderson-Hopkins Award for Excellence in the Theater Arts Honors Four DC-Area Theatre Artists
Recipients include performers Kimberly Gilbert and DeJeanette Horne, set designer Misha Kachman, and properties and puppet designer Andrea “Dre” Moore.
The Anderson-Hopkins Award for Excellence in the Theater Arts presented four awards Monday night, November 9, at Signature Theatre, in Arlington, Virginia. The Award was presented to the following artists: Kimberly Gilbert (performer), DeJeanette Horne (performer), Misha Kachman (set designer), and Andrea 'Dre' Moore (properties and puppet designer). (Full biographies below.)
The $5,000 cash award is given to honor performers, designers, or other theatre-makers whose careers demonstrate great accomplishments to date and promise for the future. The Anderson-Hopkins Award is not intended to reward life achievement nor outstanding success in a single performance, although both may be considered in selection. Instead, it recognizes still-creating theatre-makers who have made a long-term commitment to theatre in the Washington, DC region.
Artists who receive this honor have been performing in the Washington, DC region for a minimum of ten years with at least two performances in the last two years. During their career they have demonstrated excellence through tangible acknowledgements; for instance, by critical acclaim in reviews or Helen Hayes Award nominations. To date, the organization has given out $160,000 to 32 recipients.
The Anderson-Hopkins Award was established in 2017, and is funded for 20 years from the Estates of Richard B. Anderson. and his long-time life partner, William L. Hopkins, who were avid theater-goers and supporters, and felt that their personal growth was fostered by Washington, DC's theatres and theatre community. The Award is intended to give back to that same community.
This year, Amy Austin, President & CEO, announced that Theatre Washington has taken on a new role as steward of the Anderson-Hopkins Awards, and will be supporting the program's long-term future with the current leadership of trustees Carl W. Smith and Michael L. Burke. At the ceremony, Austin said, 'The Anderson- Hopkins Awards remind us how important it is to recognize and celebrate the remarkable theater artists we have in this region. Theatre Washington is honored to play a role moving forward.'
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