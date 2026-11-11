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ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? Panel With ACLU-DC to Be Held at Arena Stage

The discussion will address how the play's portrayal of the House Un-American Activities Committee relates to contemporary debates over government accountability.

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ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? Panel With ACLU-DC to Be Held at Arena Stage

A pre-show panel exploring the enduring questions at the heart of Eric Bentley's timely American docudrama Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?  will take place on Friday, November 13 at 6:45-7:45PM at Arena StageAre You Now or Have You Ever Been? is running now – December 6, 2026, in Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater.

What happens when fear and political pressure make constitutional rights politically inconvenient? Featuring Monica Hopkins, Executive Director of ACLU-D.C., Scott Michelman, Legal Director of ACLU-D.C., and Zoë Adams, Associate Director of Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?, the conversation will examine how the play's portrayal of the House Un-American Activities Committee resonates with contemporary debates over free expression, dissent, government accountability, and the protection of civil liberties.

Save 20% on tickets to the 8PM performance of Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? with Promo Code CIVICDC26. 

About Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?

Straight from Off-Broadway comes a timely revival of Eric Bentley's American docudrama, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro. This electrifying play drops you into the tense world of the 1940s House Un-American Activities Committee hearings, where fame offered no protection and political pressure could end a career.

Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? brings to life the words of iconic artists Arthur Miller, Jerome Robbins, Paul Robeson, Elia Kazan, Lillian Hellman, Abe Burrows, and Lionel Stander as they faced impossible choices: defend their integrity, protect their careers, or betray their peers. And yet the probing, chilling questions posed by the committee are as powerful as the testimonies themselves, revealing a climate of intimidation and moral conflict that resonates far beyond its time.

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