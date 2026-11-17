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AN IRISH CAROL to Return to The Keegan Theatre for 16th Annual Holiday Production
The production will run at The Keegan Theatre on Church Street, with Mike Kozemchak, Ben Ribler, Theo Hadjimichael, Joe Baker, Brenna Horner, and Matt Bannister.
Matthew J. Keenan's AN IRISH CAROL will return to The Keegan Theatre December 5–31, bringing a distinctly Irish twist to Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol.
Last year, AN IRISH CAROL celebrated its 15th year at The Keegan Theatre, and now it's back for Keegan Theatre's 30th Anniversary Season, continuing a holiday tradition that has become a favorite among Washington audiences.
The 16th annual production reunites many familiar faces, including returning director (and Keegan's Founding Artistic Director) Mark A. Rhea, and returning cast members Kevin Adams and Timothy Hayes Lynch, both of whom have been part of the production since its earliest days.
“For 16 years, this beloved play has brought Keegan's community of artists and patrons together in a cherished and meaningful way — and it seems that with each passing year, the connection we experience feels even more powerful and the message grows even more impactful,” comments Artistic Director Susan Marie Rhea. “At its heart, AN IRISH CAROL is a love letter to friendship, forgiveness, and redemption — and it continues to remind us all of the spirit of the season and the humanity we all share.”
Set in a modern Dublin pub, AN IRISH CAROL follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve – challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future – David's life may change forever.
Kevin Adams and Timothy Hayes Lynch return as Dave and Frank, respectively, joined by Mike Kozemchak (Jim), Ben Ribler (Bartek), Theo Hadjimichael (Michael), Joe Baker (Simon), Brenna Horner (Anna), and Matt Bannister (Richard). Bradley Foster Smith understudies Frank and Simon, Mark Rhea understudies David and Jim, Jimmy Bartlebaugh understudies Bartek, and Ingrid Bork understudies Anna.
In addition to Mark Rhea (Director), the production team includes Emilie Knudsen (Stage Manager & Costume Coordinator), Mikayla Setzer (Stage Manager Cover), Dan Martin (Lighting Designer & Lead Electrician), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Lily Rehberg (Lead Carpenter), Cindy Jacobs (Props and Set Dressing), and Alexis Hartwick (Production Manager).
AN IRISH CAROL runs December 5-31, 2026. For tickets and more information, visit www.keegantheatre.com or call (202) 265-3767.
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