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Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the full cast and creative team of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Tim Bond, Artistic Director of Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF). A Raisin in the Sun is produced in association with OSF and has recently been extended to play STC's Klein Theatre January 23 through March 7, 2027.

Love, struggle, and shelved dreams bind the Younger family under their single roof on the South Side of 1950s Chicago. When a life insurance check arrives after the death of their father, it sparks a chance to break free—but each family member sees a different future, and the choices they make test everything they believe about identity, pride, and possibility. As urgent now as when it first debuted in 1959, witness this powerful revival of Hansberry's seminal work that The New York Times called “The play that changed American theatre forever.”

This production of the play includes new passages in the script that no audience has ever heard before, developed through work by director Bond, STC's Artistic Producer, Drew Lichtenberg, Joi Gresham of the Hansberry Literary Trust, and the OSF literary staff headed by Paul Adolphsen. This new version of the script reflects Hansberry's first pre-Broadway draft of the play from 1957, and her 1960 screenplay for the film adaptation, and is produced in collaboration with the Lorraine Hansberry Restoration Project.

The majority of the cast reprise their roles from the OSF run this past summer, and make their STC debuts with A Raisin in the Sun, including: Adebowalé Adebiyi as Joseph Asagai; Saran Evelyn Bakari as Beneatha Younger, Chris Butler as Bobo, Preston Butler III as Walter Lee Younger, Justin Walter Cook as Moving Man, Lynnette R. Freeman as Ruth Younger, Greta Oglesby as Lena Younger, MJ Sieber as Karl Lindner, and TayLar as Mrs. Johnson. Among the original cast playing George Murchison is Jaysen Wright, a Helen Hayes Award-nominated D.C. actor who has worked at theatres throughout the city, including in STC's Measure for Measure and Wallenstein.

New to the company for the D.C. production are Shawn Sebastian Naar as Moving Man, and young local performer Donnell Jones as Travis Younger, who will be understudied by Richard Bradford.

The Creative Team for the production includes Choreographer Sonia Dawkins, Scenic Designer Scott Bradley, Costume Designer Helen Q. Huang, Lighting Designer Lonnie Alcaraz, Composer and Sound Designer Michael Keck, Voice and Text Director Judith Moreland, Fight Director U. Jonathan Toppo, and Intimacy Director Rocío Mendez. Dramaturgy is by Paul Adolshsen and STC Artistic Producer Drew Lichtenberg, with Casting by Joy Dickson & Katja Zarolinski, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Sarah Dale Lewis and the Assistant Stage Manager is JuanCarlos Contreras.

Tickets for all remaining shows in STC's 26/27 Season are now on sale, with three- and four-play packages still available. Tickets for A Raisin in the Sun start at $39. For more information, visit ShakespeareTheatre.org.

The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Reston Community Players 23% 2 NOVA Nightsky Theater 15% 3 Prince William Little Theatre 15% 4 Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lab II 8% 5 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 80% 2 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 20% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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