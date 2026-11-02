A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM & More Lead Washington, DC's 2026 Holiday Theatre Shows

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Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for the holidays.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Shakespeare Theatre Company - Harman Hall - December 04, 2026 through January 10, 2027

Lives are thrown topsy-turvywhen fouryoungAthenians fleeinto a forest ruled by mischievous fairieshell-bent onsowingconfusion and merriment.Adda mysterious love potion, a befuddled group of amateur actors, and themiraculoustransformation of a man into a donkeyand you have Shakespeare’s most magical romantic comedy.Simon Godwindirectsthis joyous production, surrounding The Acting Company with eye-popping puppetry directed and designed by Basil Twist (My Neighbour Totoro) and featured puppets built by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

For tickets: click here.

The Fruits of Our Labor

Arena Stage - Now through November 1, 2026

The Fruits of Our Labor is a world premiere production from Step Afrika!, commemorating America's 250th anniversary. Directed by Jakari Sherman, with Conrad R. Kelly II and Vusi Mdoyi, the work blends stepping, percussion, poetry, and song into a rhythmic exploration of resilience and the unfinished story of the American experience. Through explosive movement and striking visual imagery, the production asks what has been inherited and what the nation is still fighting to become.

For tickets: click here.

Dracula

The Washington County Playhouse - Now through November 1, 2026

Mainstage Play - Dinner & Show

Lucy Seward, whose father is the doctor in charge of an English sanitorium, has been attacked by some mysterious illness. Dr. Van Helsing, a specialist, believes that the girl is the victim of a vampire, a sort of ghost that goes about at night sucking blood from its victims. The vampire is at last found to be a certain Count Dracula. From the novel by Bram Stoker.

*Due to the nature of theatrical events, performance dates and times are subject to change. Please visit our ticketing site for the most updated performance calendar.

For tickets: click here.

Mamma Mia!

National Theatre - Now through November 15, 2026

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

For tickets: click here.









Rockville Musical Theatre presents "Caroline, or Change"

F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre - October 31, 2026 through November 15, 2026

Set in one of the most pivotal times in America's history, the Tony-nominated Caroline, or Change is riveting, moving, and awe-inspiring. Featuring a virtuosic score by Jeanine Tesori (Shrek The Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie), it blends blues, gospel and traditional Jewish melodies, creating a breathtaking medium for Kushner's provocative and personal story.

In 1963, the Gellman family and their African-American maid, Caroline, live in sleepy Lake Charles, Louisiana. Caroline is drifting through life as a single mother of four, working in a service job for a white family. A fragile, yet beautiful friendship develops between the young Gellman son, Noah, and Caroline. Noah's stepmother, Rose, unable to give Caroline a raise, tells Caroline that she may keep the money that Noah leaves in his pockets. Caroline balks and refuses to take money from a child, but her own children desperately need food, clothing and shoes. Outside of the laundry room, some of the greatest social advancements that the country has seen are being set in motion, and change is knocking on the door.

For tickets: click here.

Les Misérables

Olney Theatre Center - November 5, 2026 through January 31, 2027

Modern classics don’t come any bigger than Les Misérables, and Olney Theatre celebrates it for the first time in honor of the show’s 40th anniversary. Based on Victor Hugo’s sweeping 19th-century novel of redemption, revolution, and love, the songs of Les Miz conquered Broadway in the 1980s and continue to resonate in this third decade of the 21st Century. Follow Jean-Valjean from his beginnings as convict #24601 to life in hiding, to protector of Cosette, pursued all the while by the relentless Javert, culminating in the revolutionary passions of the 1832 Paris uprising. Join us at the barricade this holiday season, and be stirred by a musical unmatched by its lyrical humor, its calls for justice, and its portrayal of the sacrifices one can make in the name of love. Featuring: Kevin S. McAllister as Javert, Alex De Bard as Eponine, Tracy Lynn Olivera as Madame Thénardier, Jordan Friend as Thénardier, Stephanie Waters as Fantine, Ben Clark as Marius, and more to be announced soon.

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Carol – 2026

Ford's Theatre - November 19, 2026 through December 31, 2026

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. Originally conceived by Michael Baron, this music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Dickens’s Yuletide classic, with familiar characters, ghosts and a children’s ensemble in the spirit of the holidays. Acclaimed actor Craig Wallace returns to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Ford’s annual tradition heralded as a “rich visual and vocal treat” (TheaterMania) and “infectiously jolly” (The Washington Post).

For tickets: click here.

The Last Victorian

Washington Stage Guild - November 19, 2026 through December 13, 2026

Two failed British antique dealers, partners in both business and in life, unbelievably inherit the world's oldest person – AND try to monetize her. Soon questions surface regarding the woman’s true provenance (and age), and the dealers turn on each other. But then the tables are turned on them by the mysterious woman – who may in fact actually be the oldest person in the world. Come see if the truth is revealed. WORLD PREMIERE

For tickets: click here.

Disney Frozen the Broadway Musical

Art Factory - November 20, 2026 through November 29, 2026

Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical brings the beloved animated film to the stage in a breathtaking theatrical event filled with heart, humor, and unforgettable music. When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally unleashes a winter that threatens to trap her kingdom in eternal ice, her fearless sister Anna sets off on a daring journey to find her and save Arendelle. Along the way, Anna teams up with rugged ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and the ever-optimistic snowman Olaf in an adventure that tests the meaning of love, loyalty, and sacrifice.

Featuring dazzling costumes, spectacular scenic effects, and expanded storytelling created especially for the stage, Frozen goes beyond the film to deepen the bond between the sisters at its core. The musical includes beloved songs such as “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “For the First Time in Forever,” alongside thrilling new numbers written exclusively for Broadway. A powerful tale of self-acceptance and the unbreakable strength of family, Frozen the Broadway Musical is a magical, uplifting experience for audiences of all ages.

For tickets: click here.

Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater - December 4, 2026 through December 23, 2026

Step into the holiday spirit with the joyful return of Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show, where the rich tradition of African American stepping blends with the magic of the season. Enjoy laughter, songs, and dance with the award-winning Step Afrika! performers. Then join DJ Nutcracker and his Arctic friends onstage to amplify the festive atmosphere. This vibrant, fun-filled show promises a memorable adventure for the entire family, captivating your heart and senses.

For tickets: click here.

Hamilton (Angelica Company)

National Theatre - December 15, 2026 through February 7, 2027

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.