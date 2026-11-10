My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
A DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL to Have Holiday Run at The Sage Theatre
The play will run from November 12 through January 3.
The Drunk Shakespeare Society will present A Drunk Christmas Carol in Washington, DC for the first time this holiday season! The play will run from November 12 through January 3.
After their run of Drunk Dracula, The Drunk Shakespeare Society is trading vampires for Victorian ghosts and putting its signature tipsy spin on Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic. In A Drunk Christmas Carol, one professional actor takes five shots of alcohol before attempting to lead a cast of sober performers through the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and future, and one very eventful Christmas Eve.
The result is a fast-paced, unpredictable holiday comedy where Charles Dickens' classic meets improv, audience participation, pop culture and plenty of festive chaos. No two performances are alike as the cast navigates the story around one increasingly spirited performer attempting to keep Dickens' Christmas classic somewhere in the vicinity of its original plot.
The Drunk Shakespeare Society is a self-proclaimed “Drinking club with a Shakespeare problem.” Founded in 2014 by Scott Griffin and David Hudson, Drunk Shakespeare has taken audiences across the country by storm with its signature brand as an outrageous and irreverent theatrical experience. Over the past twelve years, the company has expanded to include classic texts across the literary canon, infusing these stories with comedy, pop-culture, and a one-of-a-kind experience that places the audience in the middle of the action.
Photo Credit: Drunk Shakespeare)
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