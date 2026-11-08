A CONVERSATION WITH EDITH HEAD To Play The Arts Club of Washington

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Hollywood history comes to life in the nation's capital for a one-night-only celebration. The acclaimed solo performance "A Conversation with Edith Head," starring Susan Claassen, will premiere on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the historic Arts Club of Washington.

Written by Susan Claassen and Paddy Calistro, the theatrical script is based directly on the posthumous autobiography , Edith Head's Hollywood, which was written by Edith Head herself alongside Calistro, a noted fashion journalist and authority on the designer's life

This special one-night only event celebrates the 129th birthday of Edith Head, the most-awarded Costume Designer in Academy Award history. In this intimate production, Claassen seamlessly transforms into the legendary designer, offering audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the golden age of cinema, classic movie lore, and the personal stories behind Hollywood's most iconic gowns. Susan Claassen was inspired to write and star in the show while watching a television biography of Ms. Head. The petite, dark-haired actress immediately imagined herself playing Edith Head..."a perfect fit", as Claassen describes it.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 21 at 6PM at the Arts Club of Washington, 2017 I St NW, Washington, DC 20006. Tickets are $55 for Arts Club Members / $65 for Non-Members. Tickets must be reserved through the official Arts Club of Washington website www.artsclubofwashington.org.

About Edith Head

With 35 Oscar nominations and 8 Academy Award wins, Edith Head remains an institutional icon of Hollywood style. Over her six-decade career, she defined the look for cinema's greatest legends, including Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, and Bette Davis.

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