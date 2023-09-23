5th Wall Theatre to Present LONELY PLANET In Collaboration With Firehouse Theatre

In honor of their return to the stage and Firehouse's year long celebration of our joint founder Carol Piersol, 5th Wall Theatre, in collaboration with Firehouse Theatre will present Lonely Planet by Steven Dietz, directed by Nathaniel Shaw (Producing Artistic Director, Firehouse). The production will run from November 10 - 26, 2023.

“We are so happy that 5th Wall is producing for the first time since the COVID interruption, and since losing Carol this past May. Collaborating with the Firehouse is particularly gratifying as they honor Carol throughout their upcoming season. Lonely Planet is a remarkable play that speaks to many aspects of our humanity and the human condition. Nathaniel is an acutely sensitive director with a real passion for the piece, and we have assembled a terrific team of theatre artists to bring this work to life for the Richmond theatre community. It's good to be back!” said Morrie Piersol, 5th Wall Theatre's new Acting Artistic Director.

Featuring Adam Turck (THE SCHOOL FOR LIES, Richmond Shakespeare) and Eddie Webster (HEAD OVER HEELS, Richmond Triangle Players), the company will invite audiences to join them November 10th through November 26th at Firehouse Theatre for this poignant, funny and stirring testament to the power of compassion and friendship in the face of the American AIDS crisis.

“I fell deeply in love with this play when I discovered it as a Freshman in college, and have wanted to work on it ever since”, added Shaw. “To do it now, the first year of the New Theatre and Firehouse merger, in partnership with 5th Wall, on the Carol Piersol Stage, in our 30th Anniversary Season which is dedicated to Carol and her remarkable three decade legacy of bringing thought-provoking work to RVA, all means more than I can properly express”.

The team for the production includes Alex Harris and William Vaughn as our understudies, Daniel Allen as our Scenic Designer, Colin Lowrey II as our Costume Designer, Lighting and Sound by Tood LaBelle Jr., Dramaturgy by Kendall Walker and Stage Management by Emily Vial.

For more, visit our website at the link below or www.firehousetheatre.org.