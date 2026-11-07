WONDERLAND! To Be Presented By Town Hall Theater

NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Step into a world where everything is backwards, familiar rules disappear, and adventure awaits around every corner. Town Hall Theater is set to present Wonderland!, an upbeat musical performed by 10 young actors bringing more than 30 characters to life, running December 4–6, 2026.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic stories, Wonderland! blends his original language and poetry with playful modern twists. Written by James DeVita, with music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur, this coming-of-age adventure invites audiences of all ages to follow Alice through a wonderfully unpredictable world.

Alongside familiar faces from Alice’s Wonderland, audiences will encounter a baseball team, a gospel group called The Responsibilities, a train conductor, star-struck tourists, lightsaber-wielding knights, and plenty of other surprises. The young cast will sing, dance, and act their way through the challenges Wonderland throws their way.

The production features Pepper Bright, Harriet Dolginow, Emma Harlow, Frankie Houghton, Wyatt Hurlburt, Juliette Kubacki, Evelyn Plasha, Zelda Smith, Cora Stackhouse, and Makenna Thomason.

Wonderland! is directed by Christina Dewar, an actor and director who trained in musical theater at Cornish College of the Arts before working in theater and film in New York City. Annette Franklin serves as music director and pianist.



Performances will take place: Friday, December 4, at 7 PM, Saturday, December 5, at 2 PM and Sunday, December 6, at 2 PM. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and youth under 18.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming