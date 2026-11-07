When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
WONDERLAND! To Be Presented By Town Hall Theater
The show inspired by Lewis Carroll will run December 4-6th.
Step into a world where everything is backwards, familiar rules disappear, and adventure awaits around every corner. Town Hall Theater is set to present Wonderland!, an upbeat musical performed by 10 young actors bringing more than 30 characters to life, running December 4–6, 2026.
Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic stories, Wonderland! blends his original language and poetry with playful modern twists. Written by James DeVita, with music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur, this coming-of-age adventure invites audiences of all ages to follow Alice through a wonderfully unpredictable world.
Alongside familiar faces from Alice’s Wonderland, audiences will encounter a baseball team, a gospel group called The Responsibilities, a train conductor, star-struck tourists, lightsaber-wielding knights, and plenty of other surprises. The young cast will sing, dance, and act their way through the challenges Wonderland throws their way.
The production features Pepper Bright, Harriet Dolginow, Emma Harlow, Frankie Houghton, Wyatt Hurlburt, Juliette Kubacki, Evelyn Plasha, Zelda Smith, Cora Stackhouse, and Makenna Thomason.
Wonderland! is directed by Christina Dewar, an actor and director who trained in musical theater at Cornish College of the Arts before working in theater and film in New York City. Annette Franklin serves as music director and pianist.
Performances will take place: Friday, December 4, at 7 PM, Saturday, December 5, at 2 PM and Sunday, December 6, at 2 PM. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and youth under 18.
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