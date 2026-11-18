"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Soul Porpoise to Headline Family New Year's Eve Dance Party at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury
Doors and a cash bar open at 6 PM, with tickets priced at $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.
“Soul Porpoise feat. Paul Asbell and Dave Grippo” will take place this New Year's Eve at Town Hall Theater. The seven-piece Burlington funk and soul band, a 2026 Seven Daysies finalist for Best Band, will help revelers of all ages welcome 2027 with live music and an early ball drop.
Inspired by Stevie Wonder, Dr. John, and Herbie Hancock, Soul Porpoise pairs organ-driven grooves and jazz improvisation with songwriter Ira Friedman's originals and singer Collin Cope's gritty vocals. The band played the 2026 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival with saxophonist Dave “The Truth” Grippo and guitarist Paul Asbell, who has a local connection as a longtime guitar instructor and Affiliate Artist at Middlebury College. Asbell won the 2019 Seven Daysies award for Best Vermont Instrumentalist and has played with blues greats including John Lee Hooker and Lightnin' Hopkins.
Doors and a cash bar open at 6 PM, and the music starts at 7 PM. Between 9:30 and 10 PM, everyone is invited to count down together for an early ball drop at what we like to call “Ripton midnight.” Adults can raise a glass of champagne, and the whole family can get in on the countdown.
Tickets are $35 for adults, including a champagne toast, and $15 for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets online, by calling 802-382-9222, or at the box office, open Thursday and Friday, noon–5 PM.
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