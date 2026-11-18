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“Soul Porpoise feat. Paul Asbell and Dave Grippo” will take place this New Year's Eve at Town Hall Theater. The seven-piece Burlington funk and soul band, a 2026 Seven Daysies finalist for Best Band, will help revelers of all ages welcome 2027 with live music and an early ball drop.

Inspired by Stevie Wonder, Dr. John, and Herbie Hancock, Soul Porpoise pairs organ-driven grooves and jazz improvisation with songwriter Ira Friedman's originals and singer Collin Cope's gritty vocals. The band played the 2026 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival with saxophonist Dave “The Truth” Grippo and guitarist Paul Asbell, who has a local connection as a longtime guitar instructor and Affiliate Artist at Middlebury College. Asbell won the 2019 Seven Daysies award for Best Vermont Instrumentalist and has played with blues greats including John Lee Hooker and Lightnin' Hopkins.

Doors and a cash bar open at 6 PM, and the music starts at 7 PM. Between 9:30 and 10 PM, everyone is invited to count down together for an early ball drop at what we like to call “Ripton midnight.” Adults can raise a glass of champagne, and the whole family can get in on the countdown.

Tickets are $35 for adults, including a champagne toast, and $15 for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets online, by calling 802-382-9222, or at the box office, open Thursday and Friday, noon–5 PM.

The race is on for the Vermont Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FALSETTOS Between The Willows 23% 2 RENT Weston Theater Company 17% 3 A CHORUS LINE Lyric Theatre Company 12% 4 FROZEN Lyric Theatre Company 11% 5 BE MORE CHILL Stowe Theatre Guild 10% Best Play 1 SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Vermont Repertory Theatre 17% 2 CLUE The Shelburne Players 13% 3 NO EXIT Off Center for Dramatic Arts/Steal Fire 11% 4 BUG One Room Theatrics 7% 5 JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Northern Stage 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Between The Willows 18% 2 Lamoille County Players 13% 3 Lyric Theatre Company 11% 4 Weston Theater Company 11% 5 Vermont Repertory Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 AJ Banach - FALSETTOS Between The Willows 18% 2 Alexis Papaleo - RENT Weston Theater Company 16% 3 Jay Rivera III - A CHORUS LINE Lyric Theatre Company 13% 4 Daniel Gibson - THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY Between The Willows 9% 5 Rachel Weinfeld - FROZEN Lyric Theatre Company 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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