SHAKESPEARE IN THE WOODS 2022 Season Begins Performances August 24th

The season concludes on September 11th.

Aug. 20, 2022  

Experience the splendor of three Shakespearean plays this August when theater returns to the woods of Vermont. Modernized stagings of three Shakespearean classics will take place weekly from Aug. 24 to Sept. 11.

Week one, Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, will showcase "Coriolanus:" Asylum seeking survivors reconstruct the story of their empire on the brink of collapse, subject to political machinations and a decorated war hero wary of compromise.

When all is said and done, can a mother and wife's defiant vulnerability pierce the shield of toxic masculinity and save Rome from burning? Week two, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, will showcase the timeless tale "A Midsummer Night's Dream:" Oppressed lovers searching for freedom escape into the woods where they encounter a mischievous cast of characters. Reality dissolves as the comedy ensues.

Lastly, week three, Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, will close with "Titus Andronicus," which the director describes as a "warning." This tragedy questions the value we place on human life and how themes of violence and revenge continue to impact society today. The festival's goal is to explore the complex themes presented in Shakespeare's plays through a modern context. A talented group of diverse actors bring these classical characters to life and into the 21st Century through an unconventional play space that works with the natural beauty of the Vermont Woods.

The Festival will take place on the lawn at the Northshire Civic Center, Riley Rink, at Hunter Park, 410 Hunter Park Rd., Manchester Center, Vt.





