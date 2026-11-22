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Shaker Bridge Theatre has announced Return To Seymour Street by Tom Dudzick. December 3 - 20. A heartwarming comedy where old flames, family secrets, and one very grumpy ghost collide. Gather your loved ones for a cozy night of laughs, second chances, and a little festive mystery!

Peter Witkowski, an author, now divorced, visits his empty, run-down boyhood house on Seymour Street in Buffalo and, within that nostalgic atmosphere, attempts to rekindle a romance with his childhood sweetheart, the girl next door, Irene. She's now a TV producer for a 'Fixer Upper' pilot episode that wants to rehab Peter's old house. But Irene's also a widow with a 14-year-old son, Gary, a telekinetic psychic who can communicate with the beyond. Just as things are looking up for Peter and Irene, Gary starts saying things like, 'We're not alone here.' The grownups' first instinct is to get out of that house fast until they are trapped by a December Buffalo snowstorm.

The cast of Return To Seymour Street brings a couple of familiar faces back to Shaker Bridge. Tim Rush (Peter) was recently seen at SBT in Seminar and The Effect. Over the years, he's played everyone from Hamlet to Bob Cratchit, Tybalt to the Man in the Yellow Hat, with stops at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Weston Playhouse, Barrington Stage Company, Triad Stage, and Virginia Stage Company. Favorite roles include Leonard in Seminar, Mr. Webb in Our Town (with Christopher Lloyd), James in Time Stands Still, and Tim O'Brien in The Things They Carried. New York appearances include productions at Ensemble Studio Theatre and the New York International Fringe Festival. More recently, Tim has ventured behind the camera, writing and directing the short film Taking Wing through Bruised Clowns Productions. He holds an MFA from the American Conservatory Theater. Brandy Zarle (Irene) returns for her 11th season with Shaker Bridge Theatre! Her career has taken her across the country and internationally, with highlights including Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire (Virginia Stage Company), Martha in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Triad Stage) and the role of Joy, one of Cinderella's wicked stepsisters, in the international tour starring Lea Salonga. Television credits include Debbie Labott on Law & Order: SVU (NBC) and The Guiding Light (CBS). Regional credits include Mamma Mia!, Other Desert Cities, August: Osage County, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Mary Stuart, Our Town and Death of a Salesman alongside Christopher Lloyd at Weston Playhouse. A graduate of the Yale School of Drama (MFA) and Southern Methodist University (BFA), Brandy was named Best Actress by Best of Baltimore Magazine for her performance in Mary Stuart. Nathaniel LeBlanc (Gary) makes his Shaker Bridge Theatre debut! A sophomore at Lebanon High School, his passion for theater began in 2012 when he first appeared on stage at the age of one in NCCT's production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Previous shows include Peter and Wendy (Curly) and Beauty and the Beast (Ensemble) with Northern Stage; Oklahoma (Will Parker) and Amélie (Lucien/Goldfish) with Northern Stage's SMTI program; Clue (Mr. Green) with Lebanon High School's WPP; The Addams Family (Gomez), Peter and the Starcatcher (Fighting Prawn) and Julius Caesar (Decius Brutus) with Northern Stage's YES program; The Music Man (Winthrop Paroo) with NCCT and School of Rock (Mason) with New London Barn's JI program.

Tom Dudzick (Playwright) returns to Shaker Bridge Theatre (Over The Tavern, Miracle on South Division Street, Don't Talk To The Actors, and Greetings!). He had his first play, Greetings! produced off-Broadway at the John Houseman Theatre, starring Darren McGavin; it is now a holiday favorite all across the country. Mr. Dudzick went on to write a comedic semi- autobiographical series of plays about growing up Catholic in Buffalo called the Over the Tavern Trilogy, which has been one of the biggest grass roots successes in American regional theatre. Mr. Dudzick's home theatre, Buffalo's Studio Arena, then commissioned his idea about a parochial school novice who takes religion into her own hands, entitled Hail Mary!. Next up for Studio Arena was Don't Talk to the Actors, a hilarious semi-autobiographical backstage comedy, which boasted a star-studded cast including Denny Dillon, Richard Kline, and Lewis J. Stadlen. Mr. Dudzick's Miracle on South Division Street comedy was produced off-Broadway, where it was praised by audiences and the The New York Times. Mr. Dudzick lives in Nyack, NY and can be reached through his agent Jack Tantleff at the Paradigm Talent Agency (JTantleff@paradigmagency.com). tomdudzick.com

SBT founder and artistic director Bill Coons will direct this production, one of many in his 19 seasons since opening Shaker Bridge Theatre.

Additional Creative Team includes Cliff Rogers, Production Stage Manager and Lighting Designer; Craig Mowery, Set Designer; and Martie Betts, Costume Designer.

The race is on for the Vermont Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FALSETTOS Between The Willows 19% 2 SWEENEY TODD: IN CONCERT Northern Stage 18% 3 RENT Weston Theater Company 15% 4 FROZEN Lyric Theatre Company 10% 5 A CHORUS LINE Lyric Theatre Company 10% Best Play 1 SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Vermont Repertory Theatre 13% 2 JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Northern Stage 12% 3 CLUE The Shelburne Players 9% 4 PETER & WENDY 9% 5 NO EXIT Off Center for Dramatic Arts/Steal Fire 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Stage 21% 2 Between The Willows 13% 3 Lamoille County Players 9% 4 Weston Theater Company 9% 5 Lyric Theatre Company 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Carol Dunne - SWEENEY TODD: IN CONCERT Northern Stage 16% 2 AJ Banach - FALSETTOS Between The Willows 15% 3 Alexis Papaleo - RENT Weston Theater Company 14% 4 Jay Rivera III - A CHORUS LINE Lyric Theatre Company 11% 5 Daniel Gibson - THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY Between The Willows 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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