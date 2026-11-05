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Lost Nation Theater to Stage IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Adaptation

The Lost Nation Theater production runs at the 39 Main Street venue, with a single actor taking on more than 30 roles.

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Lost Nation Theater to Stage IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Adaptation

Lost Nation Theater will present its original one-actor adaptation of It's a Wonderful Life from December 4–6, 2026, at Montpelier City Hall in Vermont.

Inspired by the classic film, the original short story, and the company's decade of performing Joe Landry's radio-play adaptation, the production features a single performer portraying more than 30 characters from the fictional town of Bedford Falls.

The actor takes on the roles of George Bailey, Clarence the Angel, Mary Bailey, Mr. Potter, and other residents as the story follows George's journey toward understanding the impact his life has had on those around him.

The adaptation incorporates theatrical storytelling and humor while retaining the original story's themes of community, generosity, and the influence of individual actions.

Performances will take place Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 6, at 2 p.m.

The production will also be livestreamed and made available for subsequent digital viewing.

Tickets range from $12 to $25, depending on ticket type, with guaranteed reserved center seating available for an additional fee.

Lost Nation Theater is located at 39 Main Street in Montpelier, Vermont. The company has also announced that Montpelier City Hall's elevator is back in operation, restoring accessible entry to the theater. Patrons requiring accommodations are encouraged to indicate their needs when purchasing tickets.

Masks are encouraged but not required.

For tickets and additional information, visit Lost Nation Theater's website.

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