Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Vermont Awards

Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ellie Wallace - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 10%

Carissa Bellando - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 10%

Felicity Stiverson - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 8%

Nicole Dirmaier - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 8%

Vonnie Murad & Rebecca Raskin - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 8%

Julie Frew and Michelle Carlson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 7%

Hope Guisinger - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 7%

Natalie Malotke - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 7%

Keely Agan & Sue Bailey - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

Jess Slaght, J.T. Turner, Greta Zandstra - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 6%

Taryn Noelle - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 6%

Taryn Noelle - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 5%

Sue Bailey & Vonnie Murad - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 4%

Keely Agan - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Sue Bailey - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Celeste Piette - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 13%

Jessica Crawford - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 8%

Beth McGee - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 7%

Lyn Feinson - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

Amanda Van Eps - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 7%

Annie Le - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 6%

Suzanne Kneller - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 6%

Mary Hoadley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 5%

Marci Robinson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 5%

Tracy Christensen - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 4%

Hayley Ryan - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Hayley Ryan - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Aidan Griffiths - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 4%

Lyn Feinson - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Cora Fauser - SAM & JIM IN HELL - lost nation theater 3%

Jessica Della Pepa Clayton - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 3%

Annie Le - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 2%

Cora Fauser & Charlene Sroka - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Jen Warwick - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 1%

Gregory Graham - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 1%

Cora Fauser - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 0%

Cora Fauser - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Love - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 12%

Gina Fearn - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 10%

Michael Fidler - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 9%

Susanna Gellert - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 8%

Cristina Alicea - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 8%

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 8%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 7%

John Simpkins - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 6%

Richard Waterhouse - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 6%

Cody Riker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort salem theatre 6%

Frank Galgano - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 5%

Amy Riley & Gina Fearn - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Kyla Waldron - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Sara McDonald - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Katie Gilmartin - MY FATHER’S DRAGON - Barre opera house 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tom Ferguson - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 23%

Cristina Alicea - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 11%

Connor Kendall - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

Jess Slaght - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 5%

Marisa Valent - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 5%

Roberto Di Donato - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 4%

Nan Murat - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 4%

Ann Harvey - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Sherry Stregack Lutken - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 4%

Kathleen Keenan - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Alex Nalbach - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 4%

Kathleen Keenan - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Joanne Greenberg - CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 3%

Jeanne Beckwith - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Unadilla Theater 3%

Joanne Greenberg - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Jacob Basri - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Zephyr Teachout - RETURNING TO HAIFA - Unadilla Theater 3%

Delanté Keys - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Paul Michael Brinker - THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 2%

Luke Krueger - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 2%

Kimberly Rockwood - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Shelburne Players 1%



Best Ensemble

RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 16%

PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 9%

SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost nation theater 6%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 6%

THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 4%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 4%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 3%

TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 2%

THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 2%

GUNS&CHOCOLATE - Dream Stages/ at the OffCenter 1%

THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 1%

SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 1%

CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 10%

Rory Craib - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 9%

Felix Clark - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 9%

Dan Gallagher - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 8%

Jamien L. Forrest - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 8%

David Orlando - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 7%

Scott Zielinski - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 6%

Tom Dunn - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 6%

John Lasiter - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

Samuel Biondolillo - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 4%

David Lane - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Paramount Players 4%

Mike Mitrano - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 4%

Mike Mitrano - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 3%

Yichen Zhou - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Dawn Chiang - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 3%

Mike FIDLER - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 3%

Jamien L. Forrest - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Mike Mitrano - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

JuliaGrace Kelley - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 1%

Sammuel Biondolillo - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 1%

Samuel J Biondolillo, SJB Lighting Design - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nate Venet - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 11%

Daniel Bruce - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 11%

Randal Pierce - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 10%

Craig Hilliard - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 9%

Nate Venet - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 9%

Helen Weston - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

Darren Cohen - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 7%

Tim Guiles - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 7%

Larry Pressgrove - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 6%

Helen Weston - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 6%

Matt Castle - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 6%

David Lutken - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 5%

Michael Halloran and Dan Bruce - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 5%

Michael Halloran - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 2%



Best Musical

PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 13%

A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 12%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 11%

JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 10%

THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 9%

SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 7%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Barbara Lloyd - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 9%

Joshua Lapierre - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Alex Rushton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 7%

Daniel Gibson - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 6%

Mary S. Hoadley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 6%

Coleman Cummings - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 5%

Aidan Cole - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

Megan Ferris - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

Hilary Delisle - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 4%

Eamon Lynch - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Peter Carlile - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Megan Rose - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Beata Randall - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 3%

Liz Gilmartin - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theatre 3%

Brit Flynn - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 3%

Karl Klein - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 3%

Bob Bolyard - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Jack Dossett - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 3%

Tomias Robinson - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Lyla Trigaux - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Rixey Terry - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Zach Stark - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

JP Qualters - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 2%

Kim Anderson - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Natalie Philpot - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 17%

Kyle Ferguson - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

Jock Macdonald - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost nation theater 6%

Zach Stark - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 6%

Mary S. Hoadley - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 6%

Athena Chi Mosenthal - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

Siobhan Shea - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 3%

Luna Gilmartin - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Middlebury Acting Company 3%

Alex Hudson - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 3%

Zach Stark - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Michael Halloran - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - BarnArts Center for the Arts 3%

David Bonnano - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Su Reid-St. John - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

Christy Vogel - THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 2%

Eric Warwick - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 2%

Katharine Maness - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

Kim Bent - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Tatiana Graves-Kochuthara - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Stoph Scheer - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 2%

​Alex S. Hudson - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Kiana Bromley - CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 2%

Sean Besecker - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

David Lutken - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%

Susan Loynd - POETS CHOICE - Valley players theater 1%

Josh Bond - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 1%



Best Play

RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 18%

THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 11%

TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 9%

THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 9%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 7%

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 6%

SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 5%

SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 4%

THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 3%

NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 3%

MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 3%

THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Middlebury Acting Company 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - BarnArts Center for the Arts 2%

THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%

THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

POETS CHOICE - The Valley Players 2%

GUNS&CHOCOLATE - Dream Stages/ at the Off Center 2%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 2%

I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 2%

BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 1%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Shelburne Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley players theater 12%

Cheri Forsythe - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 12%

Frank J. Oliva - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 9%

Chuck Padula - TICK TICK BOOM - Vermont Stage 9%

Lee Savage - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 8%

Michelle Bouroqe - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 8%

Amanda Van Eps - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 6%

Jeff Modereger - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 6%

Ann Vivian - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 5%

John Devlin - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 5%

John Devlin - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 5%

Michael Fidler - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 5%

Mark Evancho - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Marcelo Martínez García - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 2%

Kassidi Jarvis - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Mark Evancho - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Mara Ishihara Zinky - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Smith - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 14%

Christopher Ziter - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 10%

Charles Coes - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 9%

Sarah Comtois - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 9%

Andrew Vachon - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Chuck Padula - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 8%

Jess Slaght & Amanda Balter - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 7%

Stefán Örn Arnarson - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 6%

Eric Love - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 6%

Mike Tracey - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 6%

Martha Goode - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 5%

Sun Hee Kil - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 5%

Kathleen Keenan - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Andrew Vachon - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Evdoxia Ragkou - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Orlando Grant - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Ashley Hall - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 7%

Owen Kupferer (Charlemagne) - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 7%

Gabby Cattani - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 6%

Courtney Arango - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 6%

Trey Forsyth - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 5%

Connor Kendall - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 5%

Peter Carlile - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Elizabeth McElhaney - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 4%

Kianna Jensen Bromley - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 4%

Benjamin Villa - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Margaret Hunton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 3%

Aaron Robinson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 3%

William Spinnato - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Holly Lillis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 3%

Matt DaSilva - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Erin McMillen - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 3%

Kyle Ferguson - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Connor Eaton - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Frankie Fidler - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Marie schmukel - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 2%

Roya Millard - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Marty Gnidula - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Taryn Noelle - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Kathleen Keenan - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Paul Michael Brinker - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 11%

Ry Poulin - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 8%

Dana Haley - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 7%

Amanda MacDonald - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 6%

J.D. Wildes - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 6%

Katie Gilmartin - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 5%

Eamon Lynch - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 5%

Abby Burris - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 5%

Caitlin Walsh - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 4%

Joey Masalsky - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 3%

Chloe Fidler - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Abby Paige - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Patrick Houle - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

Tove Wood - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Stacia Richard - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Kyle Ferguson - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 2%

Rob Morrison - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%

Michael Godsey - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Ruth Wallman - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Katharine Maness - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

Coyah Mosher - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Samantha Haviland - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Sarah Mell - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Chase Lee - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Noel Porter - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 25%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Paramount Players 24%

JUNIE B JONES - Weston Theater Company 15%

THE LION, THE WITCH, & THE WARDROBE - Lost Nation Theater 13%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 9%

MY FATHER'S DRAGON - Barre Opera House 7%

FRACTURED FABLES: ANASI & THE SUN GOD'S STORIES - Lost Nation Theater 4%

MY FATHERS DRAGON - Barre opera house 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Dorset Players 18%

Lost Nation Theater 10%

Vermont Stage 9%

Lyric Theatre Company 8%

Between The Willows 8%

Weston Theater Company 7%

The Borderline Players 7%

Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

We the People Theatre 6%

Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 4%

Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

The Shelburne Players 3%

The Valley Players 3%

One Room Theatrics 2%

Valley Players Theater 2%

Dirt Road Theater 1%

Dream Stages/ at the Off Center 1%

Girls Nite Out Productions 1%

Walloomsac River Theatre Company 0%

Lamoille County Players 0%

Unadilla Theater 0%

The Paramount Players 0%

Fairfax Community Theater Company 0



Comments